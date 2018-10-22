Selma Blair revela que padece esclerosis múltiple con un emocionante mensaje en redes sociales

La protagonista de ‘Crueles Intenciones’ y ‘Hellboy’, Selma Blair, ha compartido este fin de semana el diagnóstico de su enfermedad en un mensaje lleno de vida.

"Estoy incapacitada, me caigo, no puedo sostener objetos, mi memoria está borrosa", afirma la actriz. Selma Blair se encuentra en estos momentos grabando la serie de ciencia ficción de Netflix "Another Life", que se estrenará en 2019, mientras expresa su gratitud hacia la diseñadora de vestuario Alissa Swanson, que la ayuda a vestirse cada jornada.

"Espero dar esperanza a los demás", agregó Selma Blair, que afirma experimentar una gran fatiga física y que empezó a notar los síntomas de la enfermedad hace años. "Quiero jugar con mi hijo otra vez, quiero caminar por la calle y montar a caballo, tengo esclerosis múltiple y estoy bien, pero si me ves recogiendo cosas por la calle, siéntete libre de ayudarme a recogerlas ", añade la actriz.

La esclerosis múltiple, que afecta a más de dos millones de personas en todo el mundo, en su mayoría mujeres, provoca una alteración del sistema inmunológico que ataca la mielina, la vaina protectora de las fibras nerviosas, y causa síntomas como debilidad muscular y trastornos del equilibrio, la visión, y el lenguaje, pudiendo desembocar en parálisis. A largo plazo puede establecerse una discapacidad irreversible.

Desde aquí solo podemos desear lo mejor a Selma Blair y aplaudir su valentía y sus ganas de pelear ante el infortunio.