'Viuda Negra': las primeras opiniones destacan la acción de este "excitante" thriller de espías y elogian a Florence Pugh, "un icono inmediato del Universo Marvel"
Queda muy poco para la llegada de 'Viuda Negra' ('Black Widow'), la nueva película del Universo Marvel. El próximo 9 de julio se estrena en cines y en Disney+ este esperado spin-off de la superheroína encarnada por Scarlett Johansson, pero ya podemos echar un vistazo a las primeras opiniones de los pocos afortunados que han tenido la oportunidad de verla.

Como suele ser habitual, estas primeras reacciones son muy entusiastas y positivas. En este caso no es ya que hayan tenido acceso privilegiado gracias a Marvel y Disney, es que hablamos de un film muy esperado; la COVID-19 provocó varios retrasos en el estreno, fijado inicialmente para mayo de 2020. Además, es el primer largometraje de Marvel desde 'Spider-Man: Lejos de casa', que llegó a la cartelera en verano de 2019. Los fans están deseando comerse 'Viuda Negra', sobre todo en cines.

El primer film del MCU dirigido por una mujer recuerda a 'The Americans', 007 y Bourne

Y eso es lo que leo de los tuits que se han publicado hasta ahora y que podéis leer más abajo. Se recomienda ver la película en salas de cine (no en Disney+) por sus "excitantes" secuencias de acción. Al parecer, la película es una intensa montaña rusa (nunca mejor dicho) donde destaca la crudeza y el espectáculo de un thriller de espías que, según estos comentarios, recuerda a James Bond, Jason Bourne y la serie 'The Americans'. Suena genial, sinceramente.

Asimismo, casi todos destacan un nombre del reparto y no es Johansson, Rachel Weisz o David Harbour, sino la sorprendente Florence Pugh, que desde 'Lady Macbeth' no deja de cautivarnos. Al parecer, la joven estrella borda su personaje, es la clave para el impacto emocional del film y hay quien declara que es un "inmediato icono del MCU". El "hype" ya está por las nubes...

Otro dato relevante es que 'Viuda Negra' es la primera película de Marvel dirigida por una mujer, Cate Shortland ('Lore', 'El síndrome de Berlín'). Es un detalle importante para Johansson (protagonista y productora) y para Marvel Studios, que estaba quedando en evidencia ante la falta de confianza en realizadoras; solo 'Capitana Marvel', con puesta en escena de Anna Boden y Ryan Fleck, había contado con una directora. Sin más, os dejo con lo que se está diciendo ya sobre el film de Shortland:

Recordemos que Natasha Romanoff, alias "Viuda Negra", reaparece por última vez (o eso parece, con Marvel nunca se sabe) tras su emotiva muerte en 'Vengadores: Endgame'. Pese a que 'Loki', la producción de Marvel que nos tiene entretenidos actualmente, ha presentado el conflicto del multiverso en el MCU, esta 'Viuda Negra' supone un regreso al pasado, a un lugar muy concreto dentro de la historia de Marvel.

La primera y última película de Viuda Negra nos devuelve a los acontecimientos provocados por 'Capitán América: Civil War' para presentar una historia independiente protagonizada por la heroína que nos llevará a conocer su pasado en Rusia y su relación con personajes inéditos hasta ahora en el MCU.

