'Viuda Negra': las primeras opiniones destacan la acción de este "excitante" thriller de espías y elogian a Florence Pugh, "un icono inmediato del Universo Marvel"

Queda muy poco para la llegada de 'Viuda Negra' ('Black Widow'), la nueva película del Universo Marvel. El próximo 9 de julio se estrena en cines y en Disney+ este esperado spin-off de la superheroína encarnada por Scarlett Johansson, pero ya podemos echar un vistazo a las primeras opiniones de los pocos afortunados que han tenido la oportunidad de verla.

Como suele ser habitual, estas primeras reacciones son muy entusiastas y positivas. En este caso no es ya que hayan tenido acceso privilegiado gracias a Marvel y Disney, es que hablamos de un film muy esperado; la COVID-19 provocó varios retrasos en el estreno, fijado inicialmente para mayo de 2020. Además, es el primer largometraje de Marvel desde 'Spider-Man: Lejos de casa', que llegó a la cartelera en verano de 2019. Los fans están deseando comerse 'Viuda Negra', sobre todo en cines.

El primer film del MCU dirigido por una mujer recuerda a 'The Americans', 007 y Bourne

Y eso es lo que leo de los tuits que se han publicado hasta ahora y que podéis leer más abajo. Se recomienda ver la película en salas de cine (no en Disney+) por sus "excitantes" secuencias de acción. Al parecer, la película es una intensa montaña rusa (nunca mejor dicho) donde destaca la crudeza y el espectáculo de un thriller de espías que, según estos comentarios, recuerda a James Bond, Jason Bourne y la serie 'The Americans'. Suena genial, sinceramente.

Asimismo, casi todos destacan un nombre del reparto y no es Johansson, Rachel Weisz o David Harbour, sino la sorprendente Florence Pugh, que desde 'Lady Macbeth' no deja de cautivarnos. Al parecer, la joven estrella borda su personaje, es la clave para el impacto emocional del film y hay quien declara que es un "inmediato icono del MCU". El "hype" ya está por las nubes...

Otro dato relevante es que 'Viuda Negra' es la primera película de Marvel dirigida por una mujer, Cate Shortland ('Lore', 'El síndrome de Berlín'). Es un detalle importante para Johansson (protagonista y productora) y para Marvel Studios, que estaba quedando en evidencia ante la falta de confianza en realizadoras; solo 'Capitana Marvel', con puesta en escena de Anna Boden y Ryan Fleck, había contado con una directora. Sin más, os dejo con lo que se está diciendo ya sobre el film de Shortland:

Mix the Jason Bourne movies, FX's The Americans, and MCU lore and you get #BlackWidow (or what i will call for now on, "The Moment Florence Pugh Took Over The World") ... Definitely stick around for the post credits scene pic.twitter.com/btDWxb0bjX — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow : Actually bruising fighting and chase sequences, a go-for-broke Florence Pugh performance (does she turn in any other kind? nope), and a first half that's intimate and talky and kind of funny in a new way for the MCU; yes, I enjoyed this. pic.twitter.com/i48fFmjNud — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is one of Marvel's best solo films.



Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role.



Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sgEkUW63cT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

I really liked Black Widow!! One of the funnier MCU movies, w/a ton of self-referential jokes for longtime fans, enough self-awareness to make the absurdity work. Florence Pugh & David Harbour steal the show. Definitely has some issues. But dug it! Absolutely see it in theaters! pic.twitter.com/i8s96I14It — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) June 17, 2021

That said, I wish I got this Black Widow movie in 2013. There are aspects of it that would have worked in Phase Two that feel outdated in Phase Four. Almost “too little, too late.”



Still — Pugh’s Yelena is a great new MCU addition that makes me very excited for what’s next. — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) June 17, 2021

Final thought: All of the issues that people have with Marvel movies absolutely exist in Black Widow.



It's not a great movie, but it's fun and Marvel fans will be pleased. I very much enjoyed it. And it gives Natasha Romanoff substance she should have had a decade ago. pic.twitter.com/P2PlfebzL9 — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) June 17, 2021

BLACK WIDOW feels like a Phase 1 Marvel movie in that’s it’s the most standalone story in quite awhile. That whole “An MCU entry like you’ve never seen!” trend, yeah that’s not this. Florence Pugh rules. (Also bonus points for a great MOONRAKER reference.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 17, 2021

(It is a little weird to get a gritty backstory about the character that we already saw die on the space planet where the nazi ghost lives.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 17, 2021

Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE. pic.twitter.com/bauc2XVQlF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

A few other notes:

- Yes, there's a post-credits scene, so stick around.

- David Harbour is hilarious & a major scene stealer

- Takes place after CIVIL WAR, so lots of Avengers references.

- If this is Scarlett's final performance as Natasha, it's a great way to go out pic.twitter.com/pBmbJnGYox — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

Also, the thing that hit me the most was the action. There are several BIG action sequences in #BlackWidow & it immediately separates itself from the TV shows, which are softer on action & heavier on character. I missed big Marvel action. It's a fun ride. pic.twitter.com/JCMIOhQjGh — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

Dug #BlackWidow a good deal! Was kinda worried about watching this story unfold knowing what’s to come in Endgame, that it might diminish the stakes, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, this is the kind of prequel story that feels bound to enhance other installments of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/sFcwHzW30Y — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 17, 2021

Lots I loved in #BlackWidow but the standout component is that ensemble. Maybe it’s because I’m super close to my sister but I couldn’t get enough of the Natasha/Yelena relationship - from the bickering to the more heartfelt moments. This is my kind of twisted family film. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 17, 2021

I saw #BlackWidow! Interlaced with the well done action and humor is some of the darker material we’ve seen in the MCU, which packs a punch. The cast is all great with Florence Pugh a standout. A couple of beats near the end I could have done without but overall I really dug it. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 17, 2021

Also, #BlackWidow stands as a true rarity in the MCU right off the bat because… it has a full opening credits sequence! Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk and then that’s it except for the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, right? Am I forgetting any others that had one? — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 17, 2021

I really liked what #BlackWidow does to give us more insight on Natasha as she finally gets the spotlight. Getting this film after we’ve seen her die gives the movie an interesting melancholy vibe, while on the other hand, I still can’t help wish we had gotten it a few years ago. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 17, 2021

Cate Shortland had the difficult job trying to fill in Natasha Romanoff’s backstory, but she nailed it in #BlackWidow. While entire cast was great both @Florence_Pugh and @DavidKHarbour hit home-runs with their performances. No way audiences don’t want more of both characters. pic.twitter.com/CIJTV4oxR6 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 17, 2021

Also the action is non-stop in #BlackWidow and so well done. And if you like it, you can thank 2nd unit director Darrin Prescott. You know his work from the ‘John Wick’ movies, ‘Black Panther,’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War.’ Don’t watch on Disney+. See this in a movie theater. pic.twitter.com/SiCuL66llR — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is excellent. An exhilarating shot of adrenaline. Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh nail the banter & ballet-like stunts. David Harbour is absolutely terrific. Big action set pieces are thrilling, propulsive & capably constructed. Multi-layered thematic resonance. pic.twitter.com/ew9r1NXvfL — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow director Cate Shortland balances sentimentality, situational severity & seriousness, folding those emotional touchstones into the camera choreography & character-drive. Twists & turns are clever. Lorne Balfe’s score carries a haunting sense of gravitas. pic.twitter.com/DiMk8ZhnC7 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is far from my favorite MCU entry, but there's still plenty to like for diehard fans. Florence Pugh steals the show as Yelena Belova. Putting Natasha Romanoff in the spotlight was *long* overdue, so I'm glad it finally happened. pic.twitter.com/QmNG5ZYmYR — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) June 17, 2021

I think timing is #BlackWidow's biggest nemesis. Obviously, it's a prequel, but it feels a little out of step with the rest of Phase Four. If you prefer espionage action to multiversal bureaucracy, then this will be right up your alley. pic.twitter.com/7gHRrLoRx0 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) June 17, 2021

Marvel movies are back and Phase 4 kicks off with the very entertaining and action-packed #BlackWidow. Giving us a long-overdue look at Natasha's backstory, with solid performances throughout and thrilling set pieces that demand you see this movie on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/Pr6qeBlSGQ — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) June 17, 2021

BLACK WIDOW is the Bourne sequel we should've had the last time around. — erickohn (@erickohn) June 17, 2021

Saw #BlackWidow on big screen and for fans it is def WORTH THE WAIT.



A true ensemble piece that mixes awesome hand-to-hand combat with reflections on family, free will, finding your place.



It's Marvel does The Americans, laced w/ black comedy.



Oh, and all hail Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/ANpILzClgx — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) June 17, 2021

Recordemos que Natasha Romanoff, alias "Viuda Negra", reaparece por última vez (o eso parece, con Marvel nunca se sabe) tras su emotiva muerte en 'Vengadores: Endgame'. Pese a que 'Loki', la producción de Marvel que nos tiene entretenidos actualmente, ha presentado el conflicto del multiverso en el MCU, esta 'Viuda Negra' supone un regreso al pasado, a un lugar muy concreto dentro de la historia de Marvel.

La primera y última película de Viuda Negra nos devuelve a los acontecimientos provocados por 'Capitán América: Civil War' para presentar una historia independiente protagonizada por la heroína que nos llevará a conocer su pasado en Rusia y su relación con personajes inéditos hasta ahora en el MCU.