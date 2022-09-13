La mayor injusticia de la historia de los Emmy es la de 'Better Call Saul': la precuela de 'Breaking Bad' acumula ya 46 nominaciones y 0 premios

La mayor injusticia de la historia de los Emmy es la de 'Better Call Saul': la precuela de 'Breaking Bad' acumula ya 46 nominaciones y 0 premios
33 Comentarios
HOY SE HABLA DE

Suscríbete a Espinof

Hace apenas unas horas se anunciaron los ganadores de los premios Emmy 2022. Como siempre, ha habido grandes vencedores y muchos derrotados, pero lo más llamativo de la gala no ha sido el gran triunfo de 'The White Lotus', pues la injusticia histórica que estos galardones han seguido cometiendo con 'Better Call Saul' ha dejado de pasar desapercibida.

Increíble pero cierto

Siendo justos, la excelente precuela de 'Breaking Bad' no era la favorita en ninguna categoría, por lo que el hecho de se fuese de vacío tampoco fue una gran sorpresa. El problema es que 'Better Call Saul' acumula ya 46 nominaciones sin un solo premio en todos estos años. Hasta ahora se hablaba sobre todo de cómo estaban ignorando sistemática a Rhea Seehorn, quien no había nominada hasta ahora, pero ahora la queja de los fans es mucho mayor.

Los Emmy todavía pueden poner solución a esta tremenda injusticia, pues 'Better Call Saul' todavía podría ser nominada en la edición del año que viene por su tanda final de episodios. Seguro que se incidirá mucho en el hecho de que hasta ahora se ha ido de vacío para ver si así cambia la cosa, pero no soy muy optimista al respecto.

Las 11 mejores series de abogados en Netflix, HBO, Amazon y Movistar
En Espinof
Las 11 mejores series de abogados en Netflix, HBO, Amazon y Movistar

Recordemos que 'Breaking Bad' ganó 16 Emmys a lo largo de su andadura, pero que fue en su despedida cuando logró más al llevarse 66 para casa, incluyendo el de mejor serie dramática. Con todo, eso supone que antes ya había logrado otros 10, algo ya imposible en el caso de 'Better Call Saul'.

Como era de esperar, ese dato ha enfurecido a muchos fans de la serie, quienes no han dudado en mostrar su descontento a través de Twitter:

Temas

Ver 33 comentarios

Temas de interés
Inicio

Explora en nuestros medios

Subir

Tecnología

Videojuegos

Entretenimiento

Gastronomía

Estilo de vida

Latinoamérica

Inicio

Explora en nuestros medios