La mayor injusticia de la historia de los Emmy es la de 'Better Call Saul': la precuela de 'Breaking Bad' acumula ya 46 nominaciones y 0 premios

Hace apenas unas horas se anunciaron los ganadores de los premios Emmy 2022. Como siempre, ha habido grandes vencedores y muchos derrotados, pero lo más llamativo de la gala no ha sido el gran triunfo de 'The White Lotus', pues la injusticia histórica que estos galardones han seguido cometiendo con 'Better Call Saul' ha dejado de pasar desapercibida.

Increíble pero cierto

Siendo justos, la excelente precuela de 'Breaking Bad' no era la favorita en ninguna categoría, por lo que el hecho de se fuese de vacío tampoco fue una gran sorpresa. El problema es que 'Better Call Saul' acumula ya 46 nominaciones sin un solo premio en todos estos años. Hasta ahora se hablaba sobre todo de cómo estaban ignorando sistemática a Rhea Seehorn, quien no había nominada hasta ahora, pero ahora la queja de los fans es mucho mayor.

Los Emmy todavía pueden poner solución a esta tremenda injusticia, pues 'Better Call Saul' todavía podría ser nominada en la edición del año que viene por su tanda final de episodios. Seguro que se incidirá mucho en el hecho de que hasta ahora se ha ido de vacío para ver si así cambia la cosa, pero no soy muy optimista al respecto.

Recordemos que 'Breaking Bad' ganó 16 Emmys a lo largo de su andadura, pero que fue en su despedida cuando logró más al llevarse 66 para casa, incluyendo el de mejor serie dramática. Con todo, eso supone que antes ya había logrado otros 10, algo ya imposible en el caso de 'Better Call Saul'.

Como era de esperar, ese dato ha enfurecido a muchos fans de la serie, quienes no han dudado en mostrar su descontento a través de Twitter:

You think this is bad? This? This chicanery? Better Call Saul has been nominated for 46 Emmys. FORTY. SIX. And they never won. Not one. What other prequels are good, let alone a masterpiece that almost surpasses the original!? Greatest prequel of all time. What a sick joke! pic.twitter.com/bidpJduPFL — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) September 13, 2022

There is no way in any universe that fucking squid game has better acting than Better Call Saul.



There is no way that better call Saul one no awards, 46 nominations but no awards.



WHAT A SICK JOKE#FUCKTHEEMMYS#EMMYSARERIGGED pic.twitter.com/HfLHweyQVz — Vishesh The Watcher (@Vishesh1003) September 13, 2022

Better Call Saul has been nominated for 46 Emmy Awards since its inception in 2015 but has never won one which is just testimony to the fact that Emmys are nothing but a fucking disgrace.

I hope Bob Odenkirk,Rhea Seehorn and the others wear it as a badge of honour. — skoulecite (@shivillex) September 13, 2022

46 nominations (should have been more). One of if not the greatest prequel series of all time that surpassed the original show. Incomparable acting and writing. And yet not a single Emmy win. It honestly makes no sense to me. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/QFkqQrR2UN — Nick Bosworth (@NickMBosworth) September 13, 2022