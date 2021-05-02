Publicidad

"Todo el mundo la quería". Hollywood llora la muerte de Olympia Dukakis: la actriz ganadora del Óscar tenía 89 años

"Todo el mundo la quería". Hollywood llora la muerte de Olympia Dukakis: la actriz ganadora del Óscar tenía 89 años
La actriz Olympia Dukakis nos ha dejado a los 89 años. La triste noticia se ha conocido a través de una publicación en Facebook de su hermano, Apollo Dukakis, que escribió esto: "Mi querida hermana, Olympia Dukakis, falleció esta mañana en Nueva York. Tras muchos meses de salud deteriorada, finalmente descansa en paz con su Louis". El marido de la actriz, Louis Zorich, murió en 2018 (con 93 años).

El Óscar por 'Hechizo de luna' cambió la vida de Dukakis

Nacida en Estados Unidos (Lowell, Massachusetts), sus padres eran inmigrantes griegos pero Dukakis reveló que en Hollywood le ofrecían muchos papeles de italiana por su "aspecto étnico". Ganó el Óscar a la mejor actriz de reparto por su papel de Rose Castorini en 'Hechizo de luna' ('Moonstruck', 1987).

Según Dukakis, el éxito de 'Hechizo de luna' cambió su vida y le proporcionó suficiente dinero como para pagar los estudios de sus hijos, haciéndole sentir que era "una buena madre". Desde el Óscar actuó en películas como 'Armas de mujer' ('Working Girl', 1988), 'Mira quién habla' ('Look Who's Talking', 1989), 'Magnolias de acero' ('Steel Magnolias', 1989), 'Poderosa Afrodita' ('Mighty Aphrodite', 1995), 'Lejos de ella' ('Away from Her', 2006) o 'Infiltrado' ('The Infiltrator', 2016), entre muchas otras. Su último estreno fue la serie 'Historias de San Francisco' ('Tales of the City', 2019), de Netflix.

Además talentosa y versátil, era una actriz muy respetada y querida. Hollywood llora su muerte y se le está rindiendo homenajes en las redes sociales con mensajes como estos:

