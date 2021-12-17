"Matrix Resurrections es la secuela más atrevida que ha hecho Hollywood desde Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi". El regreso de Neo divide antes de su estreno

Las primeras opiniones sobre 'Matrix Resurrections' ya están aquí y las reacciones de la crítica dan a entender que va a ser una película que divida al público. Es tan fácil encontrar alabanzas como comentarios bastante duros contra el ansiado regreso de Keanu Reeves y Carrie-Anne Moss como Neo y Trinity.

Entre todos los comentarios publicados por aquellos que ya han tenido la ocasión de verla destaca uno que la considera la secuela más atrevida que ha hecho Hollywood desde 'Star Wars: Los últimos jedi', una película que ya generó mucha controversia cuando llegó a los cines, ¿sucederá lo mismo con 'Matrix Resurrections'?

Posiciones enfrentadas

Y es que luego encuentras comentarios tan opuestos entre sí como "mi película favorita del año" o "una de las películas más decepcionantes del año". Una cosa en la que sí coinciden muchos es que el primer acto de 'Matrix Resurrections'  funciona muy bien, pero todo apunta a que también va a haber una fuerte división entre los cinéfilos.

A continuación os dejo una selección de tuits para que os hagáis una idea más aproximada de las posturas enfrentadas que ha generado Lana Wachowski con su nuevo trabajo tras las cámaras:

'Matrix Resurrections' se estrena el próximo miércoles 22 de diciembre.

