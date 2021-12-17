"Matrix Resurrections es la secuela más atrevida que ha hecho Hollywood desde Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi". El regreso de Neo divide antes de su estreno

Las primeras opiniones sobre 'Matrix Resurrections' ya están aquí y las reacciones de la crítica dan a entender que va a ser una película que divida al público. Es tan fácil encontrar alabanzas como comentarios bastante duros contra el ansiado regreso de Keanu Reeves y Carrie-Anne Moss como Neo y Trinity.

Entre todos los comentarios publicados por aquellos que ya han tenido la ocasión de verla destaca uno que la considera la secuela más atrevida que ha hecho Hollywood desde 'Star Wars: Los últimos jedi', una película que ya generó mucha controversia cuando llegó a los cines, ¿sucederá lo mismo con 'Matrix Resurrections'?

Posiciones enfrentadas

Y es que luego encuentras comentarios tan opuestos entre sí como "mi película favorita del año" o "una de las películas más decepcionantes del año". Una cosa en la que sí coinciden muchos es que el primer acto de 'Matrix Resurrections' funciona muy bien, pero todo apunta a que también va a haber una fuerte división entre los cinéfilos.

A continuación os dejo una selección de tuits para que os hagáis una idea más aproximada de las posturas enfrentadas que ha generado Lana Wachowski con su nuevo trabajo tras las cámaras:

The Matrix Resurrections, despite (and because of) its infinite goofiness, is the boldest & most vividly personal Hollywood sequel since The Last Jedi. a silly/sincere galaxy brain take on reboot culture that makes peace with how modern blockbusters are now only about themselves. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a solid addition to the franchise! Had a feeling the concept would lend itself to another installment and sure enough, they found loads of clever ways to continue the story while also evolving the whole concept of The Matrix. pic.twitter.com/Wt66GwPvqD — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections puts the no in nostalgia for me. While the chemistry between Neo and Trinity still works, it is so meta at times that winks and digs at itself quickly feel sour. Groff and NPH are winning additions in this end that should have been a beginning. #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/ivc0eBYykr — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is one of the most disappointing films of the year. A convoluted mess that tarnishes the legacy of the franchise. There are some solid performances but the story is nonsensical and the jokes made me cringe. It’s also way too “on the nose” for its own good. pic.twitter.com/eIEaecxEfx — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) December 17, 2021

Went into the screening of #TheMatrixResurrections with a dozen theories and none of them were right. First act of the film warped my mind with its brilliance. Loved so many things in the movie. Need to see it again for final judgement. pic.twitter.com/qooOJ8DPmH — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 17, 2021

I am deeply happy for those who will enjoy #TheMatrixResurrections. I am, regrettably, not among them. It’s leagues better than Reloaded and Revolutions - which let’s be clear are really not good - but has bad stakes. Nothing matters, and not in a cool nihilistic way. pic.twitter.com/RnbQutdkKR — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is more fun than I remember the sequels ever being. Yes it's bogged down in exposition like the previous two, but there's a knowing wink to it all now. Newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are key to that. Oh and the climax ROCKS. pic.twitter.com/2aWXYI7YAi — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is an almost 2.5-hour exposition dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of the Bourne movies. It reuses far too much footage from previous installments and is meta to a fault. — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) December 17, 2021

It's not perfect. There are some moments that might be complete and utter nonsense. But while THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections... did the other thing. And I'm just so happy about that.



Full review to come at @consequence next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/nXX9sSevb1 — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) December 17, 2021

The first act of #TheMatrixResurrections is STELLAR. Smart, funny, weird, self-referential & unexpected. Add to it wildly inventive action sequences, lofty storytelling decisions & a TON of big ideas that will fuel lots of questions. Trust me, multiple viewings will be required pic.twitter.com/q4jt0KQqft — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is too self aware of its existence. Poking fun at itself a bit too much, it's very heavy on the love story, with not a lot of showstopping action and effects, which is what the people want. Best part is Jonathan Groff but that's just life at this point. pic.twitter.com/kXd8usdV0M — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) December 17, 2021

MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is much more meta than you’re expecting, locking on to the original film like a Sonic & Knuckles cartridge so it can remix and riff to Lana W’s delight. Loved all that, loved the love story, loved gay actors throwing punches. But action is surprisingly blah! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is a grandiose palate cleanser for the era of clinical nostalgia bait and sexless tentpoles: a totally earnest sci-fi romance with some of the most exuberant set pieces this side of Fury Road, empathetic and incisive in equal measure. Astonishing stuff. pic.twitter.com/tXgNubeF8g — Dimitri Kraus (@simplykraus) December 16, 2021

I walked away from #TheMatrix Resurrections with positive feelings, but my opinion is definitely of the "extremely mixed" variety. I LOVE the first act; the second act is a slog; the third act is solid enough to make the whole thing work. Low bar, but it's the best Matrix sequel. pic.twitter.com/GxHTiRyJ7a — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2021

So far I have personally spoken with half a dozen friends who’ve seen MATRIX 4 and no two reactions were identical. Excited to see where this takes us. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) December 17, 2021

Without a doubt, @TheMatrixMovie is my fave movie of 2021. It's easily the best film since the original, Keanu & Carrie-Anne are absolutely stellar, the action kicks all kinds of ass & the story blew my mind. It exceeded every single expectation I had. #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/LpeVayTczI — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook out 10/20!) (@thehorrorchick) December 17, 2021

'Matrix Resurrections' se estrena el próximo miércoles 22 de diciembre.