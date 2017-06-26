Primeras opiniones de 'Spider-Man Homecoming': lo mejor del trepamuros desde la segunda película de Sam Raimi

Aún faltan unos días para la llegada a los cines de la esperadísima 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', el regreso del trepamuros a Marvel, al menos en términos creativos. Algunos acabaron cansados de sus aventuras tras 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2: El poder de Electro', pero solamente hizo falta que Sony aceptase compartir al personaje con Marvel para que las expectativas se disparasen. Ahora ya tenemos las primeras opiniones de la misma, tan positivas que podemos ser optimistas.

Es cierto que en casos así el entusiasmo suele ser la nota dominante y que luego todo baja en mayor o menor medida, pero el consenso es abrumador: nos lo vamos a pasar de cine. Muchos señalan que se trata de la mejor entrega desde 'Spider-Man 2', pero los hay que incluso se atreven a decir que es la mejor de todas las protagonizadas por este personaje o hay quien se atreve a afirmar que se va a convertir en la película de superhéroes favorita de bastante gente. Casi nada.

También hay grandes halagos para Tom Holland, quien ya demostró en 'Capitán América: Civil War' ('Captain America: Civil War') que había nacido para interpretar a Spider-Man, o el villano interpretado por Michael Keaton. Sin embargo, lo que realmente me invita a tomarme más en serio todo esto es que son varios los que destacan que han dado con el tono adecuado para sacar todo el partido al hombre araña. Os dejo con ellas.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a blast. It has an innocence that differentiates it from the other MCU movies but plenty of fun & spectacle too. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

And because people will ask, Spider-Man: Homecoming is EASILY the best Spider-Man movie since Spider-Man 2. Close to Raimi's original. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

As a huge Spider-Man fan who hated both AMAZING SPIDER-MANs, I am so happy to say SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is really fun. Tom Holland = 👍🏻👍🏻 — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is fantastic. Perfectly cast. Does an impressive job of balancing superheroics & high school drama. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 24, 2017

Also: Michael Keaton's Vulture is the best MCU villain since Loki (not that that's such high bar, but still!) #SpiderManHomecoming — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is SUCH a good time. Fun, inventive action w/ some of the best humor in a Marvel film yet. Great start for MCU Spidey! pic.twitter.com/8kTnG6wtO2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2017

It's so well written and all the comic timing is terrific. Maybe one of the best Marvel scripts yet I'd say — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2017

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is an absolute, gosh-darned DELIGHT. It's like Spider-Man meets CAN'T HARDLY WAIT. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 24, 2017

And this Peter just loves being Spider-Man more than anything. Pure joy. His catchphrase should be "With great power comes great FUN." — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 24, 2017

I can finally tell you #SpiderManHomecoming is great fun. Very funny, sweet, smaller stakes but more relatable. Tom Holland rocks. pic.twitter.com/eZmyUBXYKe — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 24, 2017

I'd kind of forgotten how much I loved Spider-Man growing up & related to Peter Parker until I saw Homecoming. Movie captures why he endures — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 24, 2017

If you loved @TomHolland1996 in Civil War, you're gonna love him in #SpiderManHomecoming! & @MichaelKeaton is such a great bad guy in this! — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) June 24, 2017

There's a sequence with Holland & Keaton playing off each other in #SpiderManHomecoming that's now my favorite Spider-Man scene put on film! — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) June 24, 2017

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is pure joy. Tom Holland is perfect: He's having the time of his life, and it shows. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 24, 2017

I roll my eyes whenever anyone says their movie has a John Hughes tone, but Spidey actually nails it. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming...



My new favorite super hero movie of all time. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming is endless fun, from the first second to the last. Flawless. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming felt just like reading a Marvel comic book -- other heroes appear, heart-stopping twists, and bursting with humor. pic.twitter.com/Hx3tzBsaNB — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) June 24, 2017

I don't want to spoil it but they found a way to make Spider-Man relatable like never before on screen, that's where @TomHolland1996 shines. pic.twitter.com/t2p8e4Tmm8 — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is SO MUCH FUN. The action is BADASS. Tom Holland is THE BEST Peter Parker hands down. I'm pumped after seeing it 💥🕷 — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is the third best Spider-Man movie. The cast is great, the tone is affable, the drama is... a little thin, honestly. — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) June 24, 2017

That's not a bad thing, but it doesn't carry nearly as much weight as the first two Sam Raimi films. So #SpiderManHomecoming feels fluffier. — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) June 24, 2017

Absolutely LOVED LOVED LOVED Spider-Man Homecoming. Funny. Filled with surprises. Tons of fun. Going to make insane $ at box office. pic.twitter.com/8cxce4OmHi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2017

SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING is my favorite of the Spider-Man movies so far. I like first two Sam Raimi ones but this is better. Avoid spoilers!! pic.twitter.com/bF4CsZsKU5 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2017

Michael Keaton gives us the best MCU movie villain since Loki. Maybe better. #SpiderManHomecoming — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) June 24, 2017

The tone is perfect throughout; the high school comedy stuff 100% works, and the superhero action is genuinely exciting and looks great. — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) June 24, 2017

Not hyperbole, honestly. I really can't wait to see it again. It's going to be such a massive hit and a lot of people's fav superhero film. — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) June 24, 2017

And my favorite #Spiderman movie to date — Chris Sylvia (@sylvioso) June 24, 2017

The @SpiderMan screening just ended & my gut hurts from laughing & ZOMG IT'S SO GOOD 😄🕷🕷🕷🕸🕸🕸😱 This feels so, so right. — Grae Drake (@graedrake) June 24, 2017

I've been a Spidey fan to varying degrees through the years, & each has merit. But this @SpiderManMovie is my FAV. Great FX, tone, & acting — Grae Drake (@graedrake) June 24, 2017

Gotta say, even though I get emotional at like MOST superhero movies, #SpiderManHomecoming pushed me to tears many times. — Brett White (@brettwhite) June 24, 2017

It also feels unlike any Spider-Man movie we've seen before. The tone is RIGHT. ON. It's fun but serious, a blast but real. — Brett White (@brettwhite) June 24, 2017

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is tons of fun, whip-smart, and entertaining all the way through. — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) June 24, 2017

Tom Holland is excellent, Marisa Tomei gets great material, and everyone looks like they're having a ball. Good movie! See it! — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) June 24, 2017

Recordemos que 'Spider-Man 2' (2004) consiguió un 94% de valoraciones positivas en Rotten Tomatoes y un 8,3 de nota media en Metacritic. Es la mejor valorada de las cinco entregas realizadas por Sony -luego vendría 'Spider-Man' (2002), seguida de 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012), 'Spider-Man 3' (2007), mientras que 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2015) queda en último lugar-. Un dato a tener en cuenta para hacernos una idea de lo que espera a 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' cuando se levante el embargo para las críticas.

Que llegue ya el 28 de julio para que podamos comprobarlo en España. Va a doler tener que esperar tres semanas respecto a su estreno en España, justo lo mismo que ha sucedido recientemente con 'Wonder Woman', ¿por qué no se apuntan más compañías a esa sana costumbre de Marvel de estrenarla con adelanto aquí en lugar de con tanto retraso?

