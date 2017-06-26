Compartir
Publicidad

Primeras opiniones de 'Spider-Man Homecoming': lo mejor del trepamuros desde la segunda película de Sam Raimi

Primeras opiniones de 'Spider-Man Homecoming': lo mejor del trepamuros desde la segunda película de Sam Raimi
Guardar
14 Comentarios

Suscríbete a Espinof

Publicidad
Publicidad

Aún faltan unos días para la llegada a los cines de la esperadísima 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', el regreso del trepamuros a Marvel, al menos en términos creativos. Algunos acabaron cansados de sus aventuras tras 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2: El poder de Electro', pero solamente hizo falta que Sony aceptase compartir al personaje con Marvel para que las expectativas se disparasen. Ahora ya tenemos las primeras opiniones de la misma, tan positivas que podemos ser optimistas.

Es cierto que en casos así el entusiasmo suele ser la nota dominante y que luego todo baja en mayor o menor medida, pero el consenso es abrumador: nos lo vamos a pasar de cine. Muchos señalan que se trata de la mejor entrega desde 'Spider-Man 2', pero los hay que incluso se atreven a decir que es la mejor de todas las protagonizadas por este personaje o hay quien se atreve a afirmar que se va a convertir en la película de superhéroes favorita de bastante gente. Casi nada.

También hay grandes halagos para Tom Holland, quien ya demostró en 'Capitán América: Civil War' ('Captain America: Civil War') que había nacido para interpretar a Spider-Man, o el villano interpretado por Michael Keaton. Sin embargo, lo que realmente me invita a tomarme más en serio todo esto es que son varios los que destacan que han dado con el tono adecuado para sacar todo el partido al hombre araña. Os dejo con ellas.

Poster Spiderman Dos

Recordemos que 'Spider-Man 2' (2004) consiguió un 94% de valoraciones positivas en Rotten Tomatoes y un 8,3 de nota media en Metacritic. Es la mejor valorada de las cinco entregas realizadas por Sony -luego vendría 'Spider-Man' (2002), seguida de 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012), 'Spider-Man 3' (2007), mientras que 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2015) queda en último lugar-. Un dato a tener en cuenta para hacernos una idea de lo que espera a 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' cuando se levante el embargo para las críticas.

Que llegue ya el 28 de julio para que podamos comprobarlo en España. Va a doler tener que esperar tres semanas respecto a su estreno en España, justo lo mismo que ha sucedido recientemente con 'Wonder Woman', ¿por qué no se apuntan más compañías a esa sana costumbre de Marvel de estrenarla con adelanto aquí en lugar de con tanto retraso?

Vía | Comic Book Movie

Temas
Publicidad

Ver 14 comentarios

Publicidad
Publicidad
Inicio

Explora en Weblogs SL

Inicio

Reciente

Ver más artículos

Subir

Tecnología

Estilo de vida

Motor

Economía

Ocio

Latinoamérica

Participamos en