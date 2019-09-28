Publicidad

Las primeras opiniones de 'El irlandés' hablan de una obra maestra: "Es la culminación de la obsesión de Scorsese por el género"

Las primeras opiniones de 'El irlandés' hablan de una obra maestra: "Es la culminación de la obsesión de Scorsese por el género"
Sin comentarios
HOY SE HABLA DE

Publicidad

Suscríbete a Espinof

Publicidad

Si hace un par de días, el intenso tráiler de 'El irlandés' nos invitó a subirnos a un tren del hype que, al menos en mi caso, está más desbocado que el de 'El tren del infierno', las primeras críticas de lo último de Martin Scorsese, que acaba de proyectarse en el New York Film Festival, están siendo el acabose y convierten las simples expectativas en ansia viva por ver la cinta.

Scorsese juega en casa y gana por goleada

Mientras la tecnología de rejuvenecimiento facial no termina de convencer a todos los espectadores que han opinado sobre ella —aunque parece funcionar sin problemas—, donde sí hay un consenso prácticamente atronador es en que estamos ante una nueva masterpiece del bueno de Marty, llegando a decirse de 'El irlandés' que es "la culminación de la obsesión de Scorsese por el género" y una especie de "greatest hits de un maestro del medio".

'El irlandés', de Martin Scorsese: todo lo que sabemos sobre la esperadísima película de Netflix
En Espinof
'El irlandés', de Martin Scorsese: todo lo que sabemos sobre la esperadísima película de Netflix

Además del abrazo rotundo al largometraje en general, muchas han sido las voces que se han alzado reivindicando la descomunal labor de Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci y Al Pacino —se habla de un Óscar para este último—, y celebrando un tono que vira entre lo cómico y lo trágico sin esfuerzos y que termina derivando en un auténtico torbellino emocional en torno a temáticas como el legado y la mortalidad. 

A continuación, os dejo con una serie de tuits para que vayáis abriendo boca de cara al estreno en cines de 'El irlandés' el próximo 15 de noviembre. A partir del 27 estará disponible en Netflix, pero yo no perdería la oportunidad de verla en pantalla grande bajo ningún concepto.

Espinof en Instagram

  • Este póster de #StarWars es de los mejores. . . . #starwars #starwarsposter #starwarsuniverse #laguerradelasgalaxias
  • Este #fanart de #Blade es TOP. . . . #art #arts #paint #painting #drawing #drawings #markers #paintings #watercolor #watercolour #creative
  • #Spiderman SE QUEDA en el Universo Marvel. . Sony y Marvel Studios llegaron a un acuerdo para llevar a cabo la tercera película del arácnido el 16 de julio del 2021. . #spiderman #spidermanedits #spidermanhomecoming #spidermanfarfromhome #marvelstudios #marvelcomics #avengers #avengersendgame #avengersinfinitywar
  • Algo más que un simple póster de #JokerMovie... . . . . #jokermovie #jokerjoaquinphoenix #joker #art #publicidad #creative #marketing
  • De esta guisa ha llegado la gran Helen Mirren a la premiere de #CatalinaLaGrande. MARAVILLOSA. . . . #Helenmirren #premiere #picoftheday #amazing #smile #movie #hollywood #cinema
Temas

Publicidad

Ver 0 comentarios

Publicidad

Publicidad

Temas de interés
Inicio

Explora en nuestros medios

Subir

Tecnología

Videojuegos

Entretenimiento

Gastronomía

Estilo de Vida

Motor

Economía

Familia y Ocio

Participamos en

      Compartir