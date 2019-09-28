Las primeras opiniones de 'El irlandés' hablan de una obra maestra: "Es la culminación de la obsesión de Scorsese por el género"

Si hace un par de días, el intenso tráiler de 'El irlandés' nos invitó a subirnos a un tren del hype que, al menos en mi caso, está más desbocado que el de 'El tren del infierno', las primeras críticas de lo último de Martin Scorsese, que acaba de proyectarse en el New York Film Festival, están siendo el acabose y convierten las simples expectativas en ansia viva por ver la cinta.

Scorsese juega en casa y gana por goleada

Mientras la tecnología de rejuvenecimiento facial no termina de convencer a todos los espectadores que han opinado sobre ella —aunque parece funcionar sin problemas—, donde sí hay un consenso prácticamente atronador es en que estamos ante una nueva masterpiece del bueno de Marty, llegando a decirse de 'El irlandés' que es "la culminación de la obsesión de Scorsese por el género" y una especie de "greatest hits de un maestro del medio".

Además del abrazo rotundo al largometraje en general, muchas han sido las voces que se han alzado reivindicando la descomunal labor de Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci y Al Pacino —se habla de un Óscar para este último—, y celebrando un tono que vira entre lo cómico y lo trágico sin esfuerzos y que termina derivando en un auténtico torbellino emocional en torno a temáticas como el legado y la mortalidad.

A continuación, os dejo con una serie de tuits para que vayáis abriendo boca de cara al estreno en cines de 'El irlandés' el próximo 15 de noviembre. A partir del 27 estará disponible en Netflix, pero yo no perdería la oportunidad de verla en pantalla grande bajo ningún concepto.

THE IRISHMAN is like a greatest hits album from a master of the medium. Yes, that’s a positive.



The artifice of de-aging is more feature than bug.



It’s not “slow.” It often moves like lightening & elsewhere it’s downright Bressonian.



This is not a review! Those are embargoed. — erickohn (@erickohn) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN: An instant Martin Scorsese crime classic that’s everything you want to be, and more.



De Niro’s best work in ages, Pesci lights up the screen, and Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa screaming about the Kennedys is the peak of cinema! — Brett _________ (@BrettRedacted) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN is not GOODFELLAS/CASINO part 3. Different pace different tone. It is, however, absolutely fucking fantastic and I am floored. All hail the King. — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN - Audacious, epic, a film that feels like it spans lifetimes yet whisks by. Technically bold, performances raw and darkly humourous, it is the culmination of Scorsese's genre fascinations, and a late career triumph. Truly cinematic, demanding to be seen big #nyff57 — Jason Gorber @ #NYFF (@filmfest_ca) September 27, 2019

Boy. #TheIrishman is a fitting homecoming for De Niro, Pacino, Pesci, and Scorsese’s ode to gangster cinema. Hilarious and sharply written. A portrait of mortality and legacy, told like a culmination of everything we have ever seen in this genre. It’s LONG but never boring. #NYFF pic.twitter.com/OBTAXem4On — Kevin L. Lee @ NYFF (@Klee_FilmReview) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN: Think GOODFELLAS, but directed by the man who gave us SILENCE. A culmination, meditation and tribute to every Scorsese/De Niro/Pesci collaboration. And yet, Al Pacino towers over all of them with a funny, sad and haunting performance as Jimmy Hoffa. — Jordan Ruimy @ #NYFF (@mrRuimy) September 27, 2019