'Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker', primeras opiniones: se aleja de 'Los últimos jedi', un final de saga cargado de acción y emociones

Ya está prácticamente aquí. Por fin, este jueves 19 de diciembre se estrena la esperadísima 'Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker', el Episodio IX de la franquicia fantástica más popular de la historia del cine. Con J.J. Abrams de nuevo tras las cámaras, la película de Lucasfilm y Disney se está vendiendo como la épica conclusión de la saga de los Skywalker, y las expectativas no pueden ser mayores.

"Nunca antes había habido una película de Star Wars así"

Por eso hay mucha curiosidad por conocer las primeras opiniones, y ya están circulando por Internet. El embargo para la publicación de críticas acaba mañana así que, de momento, solo podemos leer las reacciones de los fans y los afortunados que ya han podido ver 'El ascenso de Skywalker' en el estreno celebrado anoche en Hollywood.

'Star Wars': en qué orden conviene ver todas las películas y series de la saga antes de 'El ascenso de Skywalker'
En Espinof
Como siempre en estos casos, conviene tomar con precaución todas estas impresiones. Se lanzan en Twitter poco después del final de la proyección (o aún en la butaca), con todas esas sensaciones e ideas que deja una película todavía dando vueltas en la cabeza. Y en el marco de una gran premiere como esta. Pese a todo, es interesante comprobar la fuerte mezcla de emociones ante el final que se le ha dado a esta historia de nueve películas, y una conclusión mayoritaria: 'El ascenso de 'Skywalker' se aleja del camino marcado por 'Los últimos jedi'.

El Episodio 9 de 'Star Wars' vuelve a contar con los protagonistas de las dos entregas anteriores, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver y Domhnall Gleeson así como con la vuelta de varios veteranos de la saga, como Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Mark Hamill e Ian McDiarmid. Completan el reparto Kelly Marie Tran, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Abadi, Keri Russell y Richard E. Grant, entre otros.

Recordemos que J.J. Abrams dirigió la primera entrega de esta nueva trilogía, 'El despertar de la fuerza', dejando luego el relevo a Rian Johnson, responsable del Episodio VIII, el más controvertido de la saga hasta el momento. Abrams regresa para ocuparse de la puesta en escena de 'El ascenso de Skywalker', escrita por él mismo en colaboración con Chris Terrio ('Argo', 'Liga de la Justicia').

