Todas las series y películas de Disney+: ya sabemos el catálogo completo con el que se lanzará la nueva rival de Netflix

El lanzamiento de Disney+ está ya a la vuelta de la esquina, pero todavía existen varias dudas sobre la plataforma de streaming que pretende competir de tú a tú con Netflix. Uno de los llamativos es el catálogo con el que llegará cuando se lance el próximo 12 de noviembre. Ojo, que ese día solamente estará disponible en Estados Unidos, Canadá y Holanda, donde ya se están realizando pruebas con algunos usuarios.

Ya sabíamos que iba a incluir producciones exclusivas como 'The Mandalorian', el remake en acción real de 'La dama y el vagabundo', la película 'Noelle' o el espacio 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum', pero ahora ha aparecido online una lista con el catálogo que estará disponible a partir de 12 de noviembre. En principio serán los títulos que lleguen a Holanda, pero sirve para hacernos una idea de lo que podemos esperar de Disney+ en su lanzamiento.

Las películas

'10 razones para odiarte'

'20,000 leguas de viaje submarino'

'101 dálmatas' (1961)

'101 dálmatas' (1996)

101 Dalmatians 2: Patch’s London Adventure

'102 dálmatas'

'500 días juntos'

'Bichos'

'Goofy e hijo'

'Aventuras en la corte del rey Arturo'

'Un mar de esperanza'

'Un pliegue en el tiempo

'Aventuras en la gran ciudad'

'Canguros en apuros'

'Aladdin'

'Aladdin y el rey de los ladrones'

'El retorno de Jafar'

'Alexander y el día terrible, horrible, espantoso, horroroso'

'Alicia en el país de las maravillas' (1951)

'Alicia en el país de las maravillas' (2010)

'Alicia a través del espejo'

'Aliens of the Deep'

'Strike'

'Casi ángeles'

'America’s Heart and Soul'

'Amy'

'Explosivamente Goofy'

'Annie'

'Ant-Man'

'Ant-Man y la avispa'

'Apollo: Missions to the Moon'

'La vuelta al mundo en 80 días'

'Atlantis: El regreso de Milo'

'El resurgir de Atlántida'

'Atlantis'

'Avalon High'

'Vengadores: Infinity War'

'Vengadores: La era de Ultrón'

'Vengadores: Endgame'

'Babes in Toyland'

'Baby, el secreto de una leyenda perdida'

'Un día de pelos'

'Bambi'

'Bambi 2'

'Bao'

'La bella y la bestia' (1991)

'La bella y la bestia' (2017)

'La bella y la bestia: Belle’s Magical World'

'La bella y la bestia: The Enchanted Christmas'

'Amor en la oficina'

'La bruja novata'

'Más allá de los sueños

'Before the Flood'

'Benji the Hunted'

'Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills'

'Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills 2'

'Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills 3'

'Big Business'

'Big Hero Six'

'Bizarre Dinosaurs'

'Black Panther'

'Mi amigo el fantasma'

'Cheque en blanco'

'Bolt'

'Boundin’'

'Brave'

'Breaking2'

'El relevo'

'Un puente hacia Terabithia'

'Brink'

'Hermano oso'

'Hermano oso 2'

'Buffalo Dreams'

'Burn-E'

'Cadete Kelly'

'Un campamento en ninguna parte'

'Camp Rock'

'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam'

'Nido de avispas'

'El secreto del castillo'

'Capitán America: Civil War'

'Capitán América: El primer vengador'

'Capitana Marvel'

'Cars'

'Cars 2'

'Cars 3'

'Cars Toon: Air Mater'

'Cars Toon: Hiccups'

'Cars Toon: Mater Private Eye'

'Cars Toon: Mater the Greater'

'Cars Toon: Monster Truck Mater'

'Cars Toon: Time Travel Mater'

'Cars Toons: Heavy Metal Mater'

'Falsificadores'

'Cheetah'

'Chef Donald'

'Chicken Little'

'Christmas Cupid'

'Christopher Robin'

'La cenicienta'

'Cenicienta'

'La cenicienta 2'

'Cenicienta: Qué pasaría si...'

'Cloud 9'

'Coco'

'Loco viaje al Campus'

'Confesiones de una compradora compulsiva'

'Quiero ser suferfamosa'

'Elegidos para el triunfo'

'Cambio de aires'

'Vuelven los mejores'

'El regreso de los mejores'

'Rescatando a papá'

'Como la vida misma'

'Darby O’Gill and the Little People

'Darby O’Gill and the Little People's''

'Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier'

'Día y noche'

'Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic'

'Hermano abeja'

'Los descendientes'

'Los descendientes 2'

'Princesa Diana: En primera persona'

'El diario de Greg'

'Dick Tracy'

'Dinosaurio'

'Cuento de Navidad'

'Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings'

'Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic'

'Disneynature African Cats'

'Disneynature Bears'

'Disneynature Born in China'

'Disneynature Chimpanzee'

'Disneynature Crimson Wing'

'Disneynature Expedition China'

'Disneynature Ghost of the Mountains'

'Disneynature Growing Up Wild'

'Disneynature Monkey Kingdom'

'Disneynature Oceans'

'Disneynature Penguins'

'Disneynature Wings of Life'

'Doctor Dolittle'

'Doctor Strange'

'No mires bajo la cama'

'Donald and Pluto'

'Double Teamed'

'Doug, su primera película'

'Patoaventuras: La película - El tesoro de la lámpara perdida'

'La misión especial de Dug'

'Dumbo'

'Dumbo' (2019)

'Earth Live'

'Easter Island Unsolved'

'Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off'

'Bajo cero'

Emilio y los Detectives'

'Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy'

'La montaña embrujada'

'Expedition Mars: Spirit and Opportunity'

'Fantasia'

'Fantasia 2000'

'Buscando a Dory'

'Buscando a Nemo'

'El hijo del presidente'

'El vuelo del navegante'

'Árboles y flores'

'Flubber'

'Pajaritos'

'Frank and Ollie'

'Frankenweenie' (1984)

'Frankenweenie' (2012)

'Viernes loco'

'Ponte en mi lugar'

'Freaky Friday'

'Free Solo'

'Amienemigos'

'Frozen'

'Full-Court Miracle'

'Las aventuras de Bongo, Mickey y las judías mágicas'

'Fuzzbucket'

'G-Force'

'Garfield 2'

'Un chiflado encantador'

'Genius'

'George and A.J.'

'George de la jungla'

'George de la jungla 2

'Jóvenes y periodistas'

'Giants of the Deep Blue'

'Girl vs Monster'

'Camino a la gloria'

'Go Figure'

'Going to the Mat'

'Buena suerte, Charlie: Un viaje de película'

'Gotta Kick It Up'

'Greyfriars Bobby'

'Guardianes de la Galaxia'

'Guardianes de la Galaxia, Vol. 2'

'Halloweentown High'

'Halloweentown'

'Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge'

'Hannah Montana: The Movie'

'Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert'

'Reinventando a Pete'

'Pesos pesados'

'Herbie: Fully Loaded'

'Herbie Goes Bananas'

'Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo'

'Herbie, un volante loco'

'Hercules'

'High School Musical'

'High School Musical 2'

'High School Musical 3: Senior Year'

'El retorno de las brujas'

'La maldición de los hoyos'

'Navidad de locura'

'Zafarrancho en el rancho'

'Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco'

'Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey'

'Cariño, he encogido a los niños'

'Cariño, nos hemos encogido a nosotros mismos'

'Cariño, he agrandado al niño'

'Granjero de ciudad'

'How Dogs Got Their Shapes'

'El chico ideal' (2014)

'Soy el número 4'

'I’ll Be Home for Christmas'

I'ce Age: A Mammoth Christmas'

'Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade'

'Soñando, soñando... triunfé patinando'

'Incredible: The Story of Dr. Pol'

'Inner Workings'

'Del revés'

'Inspector Gadget'

'Inspector Gadget 2'

'Into the Grand Canyon'

'Into the Okavango'

'Into the Woods'

'Invincible'

'Invisible Sister

'Iron Man'

'Iron Man 2'

'Iron Man 3'

'Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United'

'Voluntad de hierro'

'Jack'

'Jack-Jack Attack'

'James y el melocotón gigante'

'Jane'

'John Carter'

Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board'

'Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board'

'Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience'

'Journey to Shark Eden'

'Viaje al centro de la Tierra'

'¡Salta!'

'Marineros de agua dulce'

'De jungla a jungla'

'Jungle Cat'

'Justin Morgan Had a Horse'

'Kazaam'

'Kim Possible' (2019)

'Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama'

'Kingdom of the Blue Whale'

'El emperador y sus locuras 2: La gran aventura de Kronk'

'La Luna

'La dama y el vagabundo'

'La dama y el vagabundo 2'

'Lava'

'Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Clash of the Skywalkers'

'Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Escape from the Jedi Temple'

'Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Race for the Holocrons'

'Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Raid on Coruscant'

'Lemonade Mouth'

'Salvamento gatuno'

'Leroy and Stitch'

¡Voy a brillar!

'Life is Ruff'

'Life Size 2'

'Life with Mikey'

'abducido'

'Lilo and Stitch'

'Lilo and Stitch 2'

'fantasmas solitarios'

'Lou'

'Lovestruck: The Musical'

'Luck of the Irish'

'Luxo Jr.'

'Man Among Cheetahs'

'Mars: Inside SpaceX'

'Marte necesita madres'

'Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors'

'Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe'

'Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight'

'Mary Poppins'

'El regreso de Mary Poppins'

'Mate y la luz fantasma'

'Max Keeble'

'McFarland'

'Vaya par de idiotas' (1998)

'Descubriendo a los Robinson'

'Tiempo de melodía'

'Mickey, Donald, Goofy: Los tres mosqueteros'

'El club de los villanos'

'La navidad mágica de Mickey'

'Mickey descubre la Navidad'

'Mickey: La mejor Navidad'

'Mi gran amigo Joe'

'el coche nuevo de Mike

'El chico del millón de dólares'

'Minutemen'

'Miracle'

'Miracle at Midnight'

'Miracle in Lane 2'

'Miracle Landing on the Hudson'

'De ilusión también vive'

'Milagro en la ciudad'

'Mission to the Sun'

'Vaiana'

'Modern Inventions'

'Un vampiro para mamá'

'Monstruos S.A.'

'Monstruos University'

'Motocrossed'

'Mr. Holand’s Opus'

'Mr. Magoo'

'Mr. Magorium y su tienda mágica'

'Mulan'

'Mulan 2'

'Los teleñecos en la isla del tesoro'

'El tour de los Muppet'

Musical Farmer

'My Fake Fiance'

'Mi marciano favorito'

'My Future Boyfriend'

'La búsqueda'

'La búsqueda 2'

'Nunca me han besado'

'La pandilla'

'Newsies: The Broadway Musical'

'El mejor mago del mundo'

'Olaf’s Frozen Adventure'

'Dos canguros muy maduros'

'Fiel amigo'

'Oliver y su pandilla'

'Once Upon a Mattress'

'One Magic Christmas'

'Operation Dumbo Drop'

'Oz, un mundo de fantasía'

'Paris to Pittsburgh'

'Parcialmente nublado'

'Fiestódromo'

'Así somos'

'Perri'

'Pedro y el dragón Elliot'

'Peter y el dragón'

'Peter Pan'

'Peter Pan en regreso al país de Nunca Jamás'

'El fantasma del megacine'

'Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel'

'Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension'

'Piglet’s Big Movie'

'Pinocho'

'Piper'

'Piratas del Caribe: En el fin del mundo'

'Piratas del Caribe: El cofre del hombre muerto'

'Piratas del Caribe: La maldición de Salazar'

'Piratas del Caribe: En mareas misteriosas'

'Piratas del Caribe: La maldición de la perla negra'

'Ciberstrella del rock'

'Una porción de amor'

'Aviones'

'Aviones: Equipo de rescate'

'Planet of the Birds'

'Pluto’s Christmas Tree'

'Pocahontas'

'Pocahontas 2'

'Pollyana'

'La gran aventura de Winniew the Pooh'

'La película de Heffalump'

'Prince of Persia: Las arenas del tiempo'

'Programa de protección de princesas'

'Prom'

'La reina de Katwe'

'Hermanos a mogollón'

'La montaña embrujada'

'Ralph rompe Internet'

Ratatouille

Read It and Weep

Ready to Run

Real Steel

Recess: All Growed Down

Recess: School’s Out

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade

Red’s Dream

Remember the Titans

Return from Witch Mountain

Return to Halloweentown

Return to Oz

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Right on Track

Riley’s First Date

Rip Girls

Robin Hood

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rookie of the Year

Roving Mars

Ruby Bridges

Sacred Planet

Saludos Amigos

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal

Sanjay’s Super Team

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Saving Mr. Banks

Science Fair

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures

Secret of the Wings

Secretariat

Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special

Secrets of Life

Secrets of the King Cobra

Sharks of Lost Island

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Shipwrecked

'Sister Act'

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Sky High

Skyrunners

Sleeping Beauty

Smart House

Snow

Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Snow Buddies

Snow Dogs

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snowball Express

Snowglobe (2007)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Space Buddies

Spacecamp

Splash

Spooky Buddies

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Starstruck

Steamboat Willie

Stepsister from Planet Weird

Stitch! the Movie

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed

Straight Talk

Strange Magic

Stuck in the Suburbs

Sultan and the Rock Star

Super Buddies

Sweet Home Alabama

Swing Vote

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

Swiss Family Robinson

Tall Tale

Tangled

Tangled: Before Ever After

Tangled Ever After

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Tarzan and Jane (2002)

Teachers Pet

Teen Beach 2

Teen Beach Movie

Teen Spirit

That Darn Cat (1965)

That Darn Cat (1977)

The Absent-Minded Professor

The Adventures of André and Wally B.

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin

The Adventures of Huck and Finn

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The African Lion

The Apple Dumpling Gang

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

The Aristocats

'Los vengadores'

The Band Concert

The Barefoot Executive

The Bears and I

The BFG

The Big Green

The Biscuit Eater

The Black Cauldron

The Black Hole

The Blue Umbrella

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Castaway Cowboy

The Cat from Outer Space

The Cheetah Girls

The Cheetah Girls 2

The Cheetah Girls: One World

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Color of Friendship

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

The Count of Monte Cristo

The Country Bears

The Emperorer’s New Groove

The Even Stevens Movie

The Finest Hours

The Flood

The Fox and the Hound

The Fox and the Hound 2

The Game Plan

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

The Gods Must Be Crazy

The Good Dinosaur

The Great Mouse Detective

The Greatest Game Ever Played

The Haunted Mansion

The Help

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Horse Whisperer

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids

The Incredible Journey

The Incredibles

The Incredibles 2

The Jennie Project

The Journey of Natty Gan

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Jungle Book 2

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

The Kid

The Last Song

The Legend of Mordu

'El rey león' (1994)

The Lion King 1 1/2

The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning

The Little Whirlwind

The Living Desert

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Lone Ranger

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great

The Love Bug (1969)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Mighty Ducks

The Million Dollar Duck

The Mistle Tones

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Movie

The Muppets (2011)

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Odd Life of Timothy Green

The Other Me

The Pacifier

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The Pirate Fairy

The Pixar Story

The Prince and the Pauper

The Princess and the Frog

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

The Proof Point

The Proud Family Movie

The Radiator Springs 500 1/2

The Reluctant Dragon

The Rescuers Down Under

'Rocketeer'

The Rookie

The Sandlot

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Claus

The Scream Team

The Search for Santa Paws

The Secret of the Magic Gourd

The Shaggy D.A.

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

The Sign of Zorro

The Simpsons Movie

The Skeleton Dance

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

The Sound of Music

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men

The Strongest Man in the World

The Suite Life Movie

The Swap

The Sword in the Stone

The Thirteenth Year

The Three Caballeros

The Three Musketeers

The Tigger Movie

The Ugly Daschund

The Ultimate Christmas Present

The Vanishing Prairie

The Wild

The Wise Little Hen

The Wizards Return: Alex vs Alex

The Young Black Stallion

Thor

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Dark World

Those Calloways

Three Days

Three Little Pigs

Three Men and a Baby

Three Men and a Little Lady

Tiger Cruise

‘Til Dad do us Part

Tini: The New Life of Violetta

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Titanic: 20 Years Later with James Cameron

Tom and Huck

Tomorrowland

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation

Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex

Toy Story Toons: Small Fry

Trail of the Panda

Treasure Buddies

Treasure Island

Treasure of Matecumbe

Treasure Planet

Tree Climbing Lions

Tron

Tron Legacy

Tru Confessions

Tuck Everlasting

Turner and Hooch

Twas the Night

Twitches

Twitches Too

Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story

Under the Tuscan Sun

Underdog

Unidentified Flying Oddball

'Up'

'Superhéroe a la fuerza'

'U.S. Secret Service: On the Front Line'

'Valiant'

'Waking Sleeping Beauty'

'Wall-E'

'Walt and El Grupo'

'Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior'

'¿Qué pasa con Bob?'

'En la boda de mi hermana'

'While You Were Sleeping'

'Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale'

'Colmillo blanco'

'¿Quién engañó a Rober Rabbit?'

'Willow'

'Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise'

'Winnie the Pooh'

'Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year'

'Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo'

'Los magos de Waverly Place: Vacaciones en el Caribe'

'World’s Greatest Dogs'

'Rompe Ralph'

'¿Otra vez tú?'

'Toda una vida juntos'

'You Wish'

'Tu amiga la rata'

'Applucinante'

'Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century'

'Zenon: The Zequel'

'Zenon: Z3'

'Zombies' (2018)

'Zootrópolis'

Las series

'Los 7D'

101 Dalmatians

Adventures of the Gummi Bears

Agent Carter

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

American Dragon: Jake Long

Andi Mack

A.N.T. Farm

Ant-Man Shorts

Austin and Ally

Avengers Assemble

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Avengers: Secret Wars (Shorts)

The Avengers: United They Stand

Best Friends Whenever

Big City Greens

Big City Greens (Shorts)

Big Hero 6: The Series

Big Hero 6: The Series (Shorts)

Billy Dilley’s Super Duper Subterranean Summer

Bizaardvark

Bonkers

The Book of Once Upon a Time

The Book of Pooh

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Brandy and Mr. Whiskers

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp

Bunk’d

Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Coop and Cami Ask the World

Coop and Cami Ask the World (Shorts)

Crash and Bernstein

'El pato Darkwing'

Descendants: Wicked World (Shorts)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes

Doc McStuffins

Dog Whisperer with Caesar Millan

Doug

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Drain the Oceans

DuckTales (1987)

DuckTales (2017)

DuckTales Shorts

Elena of Avalor (Shorts)

The Emperor’s New School

Even Stevens

Fantastic Four (1994)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes

Fast Layne

Gargoyles

Girl Meets World

Goldie and Bear

Good Luck Charlie

Goof Troop

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

'Gravity Falls'

Gravity Falls: Shorts

Great Migrations

Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)

Guardians of the Galaxy (Shorts)

Handy Manny

Henry Hungglemonster

Hercules

Hostile Planet

I Didn’t Do It

Imagination Movers

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Incredible Hulk

Inhumans

Iron Man (1994)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures

Jake and the Never Land Pirates

Jessie

JONAS

K.C. Undercover

Kickin’ It

Kim Possible

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Kirby Buckets

Lab Rats

Lab Rats: Elite Force

Legend of the Three Caballeros

LEGO Disney Frozen: Northern Lights (Shorts)

LEGO Star Wars: All Stars

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises

Life Below Zero

Lilo and Stitch

The Lion Guard

Little Einsteins

The Little Mermaid

Liv and Maddie

'Lizzie McGuire' (2001)

Lost Treasures of the Maya

Marvel Rising: Initiation

Marvel’s Rocket and Groot

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Shorts)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures

Marvel Ultimate Comics

Mech X4

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Mickey Mouse (Shorts)

Mighty Ducks

Mighty Med

Miles from Tomorrowland

Milo Murphy’s Law

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir

Muppet Babies

Muppet Moments (Shorts)

The Muppets

My Friends Tigger and Pooh

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

One Strange Rock

Origins: The Journey of Humankind

Out of the Box

Phil of the Future

'Phineas y Ferb'

PJ Masks

Puppy Dog Pals

Quack Pack

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja

Raven’s Home

Recess

The Replacements

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Shake it Up

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West

Silver Surfer (1998)

The Simpsons

Smart Guy

So Weird

Sofia the First

Sonny With a Chance

Soy Luna

Special Agent Oso

Spider-Man (1981)

Spider-Man (1994)

Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends

Spider-Man Unlimited

Spider-Woman (1979)

Star vs the Forces of Evil

Star Wars Blips

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Shorts)

'Star Wars: Rebels'