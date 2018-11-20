A Jim Carrey le da igual perder seguidores: continuará atacando a Donald Trump con sus pinturas

Desde que los famosos empezaron a usar las redes sociales para comunicarse con sus fans y promocionar sus trabajos, comenzó una extraña relación que, en cierto modo, nos ha situado a todos en el mismo nivel. Pero las estrellas están ahí sobre todo para venderse, es otro escaparate, y normalmente lo que comparten con sus admiradores está filtrado para no dañar su imagen pública.

Y si eso ocurre, si molestan a los fans o corren el riesgo de perderlos, no tardarán en pedir "sinceras" disculpas por el mensaje polémico. Jim Carrey es distinto. Lo es como humorista y como actor pero ahora también demuestra su particularidad en Twitter, donde está mostrando sus pinturas, caracterizadas por una fuerte carga política. La estrella confiesa que quiere ser honesto y le da igual perder seguidores.

"[Pintar] se ha convertido en algo muy hermoso, y me siento muy gratificado. Fue interesante, porque cuando empecé a jugar con Twitter como todo el mundo, me metí en problemas porque era sincero. ¡Algo terrible si estás en Twitter!", declara Jim Carrey.

"Dio un poco de miedo, y me he convertido en un activista cuando se trata de política. Había mucha presión sobre mí por parte de mis agentes, que me decían: 'No te metas, lo estás haciendo bien y la gente te ama, si hablas sobre políticos y otros asuntos, pierdes a la mitad de tu público'. Y yo respondí: Piérdelos", recuerda el actor.

"Tienes que ser tú mismo y decir lo que sientes, y eso es lo que estoy haciendo", afirma. Sin embargo, Carrey confiesa que tiene cuidado y toma precauciones para no perder el control en la red social: "Lo primero que hice fue dejar la [cuenta de] Twitter a uno de mis asistentes. No quería publicar ese tuit impulsivo a las 3 de la mañana, como hace el Presidente".

Y hablando del Presidente, a continuación dejo una selección de obras recientes que Carrey ha dedicado a Donald Trump y su entorno en los últimos meses:

Guess who cut the funding for fire management in California then blamed the fires on mismanagement? How do YOU spell infantile?! pic.twitter.com/B0duHp8T1x — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 11 de noviembre de 2018

.@acosta has comported himself with remarkable restraint while dealing with this Imposter-in-Chief. But as people in Hollywood have long known -- everything is harder when you're working with animals. pic.twitter.com/5sQGaEgeeT — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 10 de noviembre de 2018

The GOP are now completely invested in Trump’s economy of LIES. They say they’re gonna give you HEALTHCARE while working to destroy it. They make up lies about refugees while KIDNAPPING INNOCENT CHILDREN! Vote Democrat. Help save the future. DON’T FOLLOW THE RED HAT TO HELL! pic.twitter.com/YCzppLRnmM — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 30 de octubre de 2018

From the bowels of the White House he shrieked, hurled curses and tweeted bile — because that's what demons do. YOU are the Exorcist. Vote Democrat for goodness' sake. https://t.co/EphA7EosbP pic.twitter.com/riVcX0PHCH — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 13 de octubre de 2018

Manafort, GUILTY! Cohen, GUILTY! Flynn, Guilty! Gates, Guilty! What’s happening to All the Best People? “Ladies and Gentlemen! Children of all ages! Can the Great Spewdini spew enough lies to escape the straight-jacket of his un-Presidented criminality?” pic.twitter.com/qLiaEDfsuA — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 21 de agosto de 2018

So I fixed the controversial TIME Magazine cover. This is much more appropriate. You’re welcome @time pic.twitter.com/VMDtGTj5Zy — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 25 de junio de 2018

“If the Democrats would just stop the Mueller investigation, build a wall, declare me a God and pass a special law allowing me to marry my hot daughter I wouldn’t have to devour these immigrant babies. It’s terrible what they’re doing. Obstructionists!” pic.twitter.com/LgOejCxRTN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 19 de junio de 2018

Don’t worry folks. Melania is fine. They’re probably just reminding her how to play well with others. pic.twitter.com/qwlyNneX0P — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 2 de junio de 2018

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 29 de marzo de 2018

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy...



"THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 19 de marzo de 2018

Puedes ver muchos más en la cuenta de Twitter de Jim Carrey.