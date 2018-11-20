Compartir
A Jim Carrey le da igual perder seguidores: continuará atacando a Donald Trump con sus pinturas

A Jim Carrey le da igual perder seguidores: continuará atacando a Donald Trump con sus pinturas
Desde que los famosos empezaron a usar las redes sociales para comunicarse con sus fans y promocionar sus trabajos, comenzó una extraña relación que, en cierto modo, nos ha situado a todos en el mismo nivel. Pero las estrellas están ahí sobre todo para venderse, es otro escaparate, y normalmente lo que comparten con sus admiradores está filtrado para no dañar su imagen pública.

Y si eso ocurre, si molestan a los fans o corren el riesgo de perderlos, no tardarán en pedir "sinceras" disculpas por el mensaje polémico. Jim Carrey es distinto. Lo es como humorista y como actor pero ahora también demuestra su particularidad en Twitter, donde está mostrando sus pinturas, caracterizadas por una fuerte carga política. La estrella confiesa que quiere ser honesto y le da igual perder seguidores.

"[Pintar] se ha convertido en algo muy hermoso, y me siento muy gratificado. Fue interesante, porque cuando empecé a jugar con Twitter como todo el mundo, me metí en problemas porque era sincero. ¡Algo terrible si estás en Twitter!", declara Jim Carrey.

"Dio un poco de miedo, y me he convertido en un activista cuando se trata de política. Había mucha presión sobre mí por parte de mis agentes, que me decían: 'No te metas, lo estás haciendo bien y la gente te ama, si hablas sobre políticos y otros asuntos, pierdes a la mitad de tu público'. Y yo respondí: Piérdelos", recuerda el actor.

"Tienes que ser tú mismo y decir lo que sientes, y eso es lo que estoy haciendo", afirma. Sin embargo, Carrey confiesa que tiene cuidado y toma precauciones para no perder el control en la red social: "Lo primero que hice fue dejar la [cuenta de] Twitter a uno de mis asistentes. No quería publicar ese tuit impulsivo a las 3 de la mañana, como hace el Presidente".

Y hablando del Presidente, a continuación dejo una selección de obras recientes que Carrey ha dedicado a Donald Trump y su entorno en los últimos meses:

Puedes ver muchos más en la cuenta de Twitter de Jim Carrey.

