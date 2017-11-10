Compartir
Publicidad
Publicidad

Primeras opiniones de 'Liga de la Justicia': caótica pero divertida, mejor que 'Batman v Superman'

Primeras opiniones de 'Liga de la Justicia': caótica pero divertida, mejor que 'Batman v Superman'
Guardar
8 Comentarios

Suscríbete a Espinof

Publicidad
Publicidad

Ya están aquí las primeras opiniones sobre la esperada 'Liga de la Justicia' ('Justice League'). Esta tarde terminó el primero de los dos embargos impuestos por Warner, el que afecta a las reacciones en las redes sociales (hasta el miércoles no pueden publicarse críticas), y ya tenemos en Internet una oleada de comentarios que invitan a un moderado optimismo.

Pese a todos los problemas que se señalan, al menos no es mala. Es lo primero que he pensado al leer los mensajes publicados en Twitter porque sospechaba que la iban a masacrar pasara lo que pasara. Quizá ocurra más adelante, cuando los críticos más "serios" compartan sus veredictos, puedes comprobar que en estas primeras reacciones hay mucho fan del cine de superhéroes y es posible que el simple hecho de ver la película antes del estreno influya en el entusiasmo. Quizá no. Espero que sea tan entretenida como dice la mayoría...

Se afirma que la narración de 'Liga de la Justicia' es "desastrosa", "caótica", lo cual era de esperar porque es el gran problema del Universo DC (ha pasado con tres directores así que es evidente que la culpa es de Warner). Se dice que la película "no es genial" pero está bien, se destaca que es "muy divertida", y los héroes reciben aplausos, sobre todo por cómo se ha construido su dinámica.

Por el contrario, el villano es un aspecto negativo del film (no me extraña nada sabiendo cómo rodó el actor sus escenas). Se opina que es mejor que 'Batman v Superman' y que el Universo DC por fin va por buen camino. A continuación he recopilado numerosos tuits para que puedas comprobar lo que se está diciendo:

Recordemos que 'Liga de la Justicia' se estrena el 17 de noviembre. El reparto está encabezado por Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa y Ray Fisher. Zack Snyder figura como único director en los créditos aunque Joss Whedon se incorporó durante la fase de post-producción para regrabar escenas y ayudar con el montaje definitivo. Por cierto, se ha confirmado que tiene una escena post-créditos así que hay que quedarse hasta el final.

Temas
Publicidad

Ver 8 comentarios

Publicidad
Publicidad
Inicio

Explora en Weblogs SL

Inicio

Reciente

Ver más artículos

Espinof TV

Ver más vídeos

Subir

Tecnología

Estilo de vida

Motor

Economía

Ocio

Latinoamérica

Participamos en