Primeras reacciones de 'Deadpool 2': la secuela perfecta, mejor que la anterior en todo

Hace apenas unas horas nos llegaban las primeras valoraciones de 'Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars' ('Solo: A Star Wars Story'), las cuales dejaban muy bien al nuevo spin-off de la saga creada por George Lucas. Ahora es el turno de 'Deadpool 2', el único estreno de lo que queda de mayo que podría hacer sombra a la película de Disney y del que también han aparecido ya sus primeras y muy positivas opiniones.

Ya hemos comentado en otras ocasiones que estas primeras reacciones siempre suelen ser muy positivas y que luego todo va normalizándose, pero eso no quita para que el enorme entusiasmo que está generando 'Deadpool 2' sea de lo más llamativo. Se dice que es la secuela perfecta, mejor que la primera en absolutamente todo y que incluye la mejor escena post-créditos vista hasta ahora. Os dejo con una selección de lo que se ha comentado sobre ella en twitter:

So, #DEADPOOL2 is the perfect sequel. Doubles down on everything that fans love about the original, and fixes some of that film's issues. Huge, huge laughs that play the audience like a fiddle. @VancityReynolds destroys as Wade. Great action, fantastic comic nods. A killer ride! pic.twitter.com/KaM8gUT2Jf — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) May 10, 2018

Alright, I guess the social media embargo is up? In that case: #Deadpool2 is better than the first film in literally every single way. I don't care for the first DEADPOOL at all, but this one hooked me. Script is threadbare, but it's so consistently funny that it didn't matter. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) May 10, 2018

Happy to report 'Deadpool 2' is a lot of fun and had me laughing beginning to end. Stuff after the credits is *awesome*. All the people added to the film were perfectly cast. Avoid spoilers. Always makes it a better experience. pic.twitter.com/4Q3Kr1ARPh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 10, 2018

I didn't like the first Deadpool. DEADPOOL 2 beat me into submission until I was actually enjoying myself. Also it features my now favorite post credit scene. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 10, 2018

I liked DEADPOOL 2 more than the first one (which I wasn’t a huge fan of). Slow to start but all the stuff with X-Force and Cable (and Peter!) works surprisingly well. — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) May 10, 2018

#Deadpool2: I’ll say this, it earns the hell out of that R rating. And the cameos. And the post-credit scenes. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 10, 2018

Deadpool 2 is better than Infinity War� — alex (@alex_abads) May 10, 2018

#Deadpool2 is a feast for pop culture geeks who are sick of superhero movie cliches — with the most satisfying post-credits scene in recent memory. — Thom Geier (@thomgeier) May 10, 2018

So I liked #Deadpool2 more than the first movie. I think it’s more ambitious, and it pays off. There’s plenty of humor, action & drama — and the movie balances it well. Cable & Domino are standouts (I love them � and I can’t wait for #XForce). Plus there are some FUN surprises — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) May 10, 2018

#Deadpool2 is no doubt the most violent major release since Kill Bill Volume 1. It’s also funnier than the first and has me genuinely excited for a sequel. Oh and it features a ton of Canada jokes, so of course I loved it. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) May 10, 2018

Just saw #Deadpool2. Safe to say it features the best post credits scene EVER. I’m still recovering. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) May 10, 2018

Aunque también hay algún crítico que no quedó demasiado satisfecho con ella:

DEADPOOL 2: A 113-minute Honest Trailer that steals its best scene from MACGRUBER. Josh Brolin's third-best summer movie. Criminal misuse of Julian Dennison. Your ten-year-old son's new favourite movie. It will make $1-billion. — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) May 10, 2018

#Deadpool2: Finally! A movie for teenage boys!



Look for my review on @Collider on Monday. — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) May 10, 2018

'Deadpool 2' se estrena el próximo 18 de mayo. David Leitch, uno de los directores de 'John Wick' y autor también de 'Atómica', sustituye tras las cámaras a Tim Miller, mientras que Ryan Reynolds vuelve a dar vida a su protagonista. En su reparto también figuran Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, Terry Crews, Lewis Tan, Eddie Marsan, Bill Skarsgård, Julian Dennison y Rob Delaney.

Vía | Slash Film e Indiewire