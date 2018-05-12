Compartir
Primeras reacciones de 'Deadpool 2': la secuela perfecta, mejor que la anterior en todo

    Hace apenas unas horas nos llegaban las primeras valoraciones de 'Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars' ('Solo: A Star Wars Story'), las cuales dejaban muy bien al nuevo spin-off de la saga creada por George Lucas. Ahora es el turno de 'Deadpool 2', el único estreno de lo que queda de mayo que podría hacer sombra a la película de Disney y del que también han aparecido ya sus primeras y muy positivas opiniones.

    Ya hemos comentado en otras ocasiones que estas primeras reacciones siempre suelen ser muy positivas y que luego todo va normalizándose, pero eso no quita para que el enorme entusiasmo que está generando 'Deadpool 2' sea de lo más llamativo. Se dice que es la secuela perfecta, mejor que la primera en absolutamente todo y que incluye la mejor escena post-créditos vista hasta ahora. Os dejo con una selección de lo que se ha comentado sobre ella en twitter:

    Aunque también hay algún crítico que no quedó demasiado satisfecho con ella:

    'Deadpool 2' se estrena el próximo 18 de mayo. David Leitch, uno de los directores de 'John Wick' y autor también de 'Atómica', sustituye tras las cámaras a Tim Miller, mientras que Ryan Reynolds vuelve a dar vida a su protagonista. En su reparto también figuran Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, Terry Crews, Lewis Tan, Eddie Marsan, Bill Skarsgård, Julian Dennison y Rob Delaney.

    Vía | Slash Film e Indiewire

