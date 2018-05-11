Compartir
Publicidad

Primeras opiniones de 'Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars': una estupenda aventura con un increíble Alden Ehrenreich

Primeras opiniones de 'Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars': una estupenda aventura con un increíble Alden Ehrenreich
74 Comentarios

Suscríbete a Espinof

Publicidad
    Publicidad

    Quedan todavía unos días para que 'Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars' ('Solo: A Star Wars Story') llegue a los cines, pero ya hay unos pocos privilegiados que han podido ver el nuevo spin-off de la saga creada por George Lucas. Las críticas están embargadas hasta el 15 de mayo, pero Disney y LucasFilm sí han dejado que los críticos asistentes a la premiere celebrada anoche en Los Angeles compartan sus opiones en redes sociales.

    En estos casos el entusiasmo suele ser la nota dominante y 'Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars' no es una excepción. Se habla de una aventura estupenda repleta de humor y con más emoción de la que esperamos. Se destaca bastante el trabajo de Donald Glover, pero también a un genial Alden Ehrenreich que clava a Han Solo. Una atrevida afirmación que no tardaremos en poder comprobar por nosotros mismos. Mientras tanto, os dejo con una selección de lo que se ha dicho en twitter sobre la película:

    Como es lógico, también hay gente a la que no ha terminado de entusiarmarle la película, pero incluso ellos han disfrutado con ella:

    'Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars' está dirigida por Ron Howard -aunque todos recordamos que Chris Miller y Phil Lord fueron despedidos con el rodaje ya muy avanzado- y en su reparto también sobresalen nombres como Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge y Paul Bettany. El próximo 25 de mayo llega a los cines.

    Vía | Variety, Hollywood Reporter

    Temas
    Publicidad

    Ver 74 comentarios

    Publicidad
    Publicidad
    Inicio

    Explora en Weblogs SL

    Inicio

    Reciente

    Ver más artículos

    Espinof TV

    Ver más vídeos

    Subir

    Tecnología

    Estilo de vida

    Motor

    Economía

    Ocio

    Latinoamérica

    Participamos en