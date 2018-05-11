Primeras opiniones de 'Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars': una estupenda aventura con un increíble Alden Ehrenreich

Quedan todavía unos días para que 'Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars' ('Solo: A Star Wars Story') llegue a los cines, pero ya hay unos pocos privilegiados que han podido ver el nuevo spin-off de la saga creada por George Lucas. Las críticas están embargadas hasta el 15 de mayo, pero Disney y LucasFilm sí han dejado que los críticos asistentes a la premiere celebrada anoche en Los Angeles compartan sus opiones en redes sociales.

En estos casos el entusiasmo suele ser la nota dominante y 'Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars' no es una excepción. Se habla de una aventura estupenda repleta de humor y con más emoción de la que esperamos. Se destaca bastante el trabajo de Donald Glover, pero también a un genial Alden Ehrenreich que clava a Han Solo. Una atrevida afirmación que no tardaremos en poder comprobar por nosotros mismos. Mientras tanto, os dejo con una selección de lo que se ha dicho en twitter sobre la película:

Alden Ehrenreich is the real deal, Thandie Newton is who I want to be when I grow up, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s L3... well we’ll talk about that later. 😃 #SoloAStarWarsStory — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) May 11, 2018

I figured if @DisneyStudios was willing to show 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' a few weeks before release it must be good and it absolutely is. Film is a blast and a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe. @RealRonHoward you did a great job. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/1pkWH2y6qE — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2018

Wow. Just come out of #SoloAStarWarsStory and can confirm it’s kinda a blast. @donaldglover was as perfect as expected, but Alden Ehrenreich has swagger to match, and spare. — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 11, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story is a goddamn delight. It’s a non-stop adventure packed with way more emotion than your expecting. You’ll have a smile on your face the whole time and leave eager for more. pic.twitter.com/fOsF7Tr95L — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 11, 2018

ALDEN EHRENREREICH IS HAN SOLO! The movie is an absolute blast to hyperspace! #SoloPremiere #SoloAStarWarsStory #Solomovie — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 11, 2018

So, I was REALLY worried about #SoloAStarWarsStory but those concerns are totally laid to rest. A movie for fans AND those totally fresh to the Star Wars franchise. Heart, humor and a Falcon full of top notch action. From a worry to a favorite. Very, very happy! pic.twitter.com/VhvBSDFvjE — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 11, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story is more of what I loved about Rogue One. Most real looking film in the franchise, and the best blaster actions scenes and vehicle chases. #SoloAStarWarsStory — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) May 11, 2018

WOW! #SoloAStarWarsStory! I felt like I was watching a @StarWars movie again. So many great moments for the fans AND surprises.. I’ve got the feels after this one...MORE than #InfinityWar. — Brian Tong (@briantong) May 11, 2018

Got out of #SoloAStarWarsStory and I’m completely floored. This movie seriously holds up! I was on the edge of my seat and had so much fun watching it! Interviewing the stars of the film tomorrow, cannot wait ❣️ pic.twitter.com/7GAr6h2c8q — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory is reaaaaalllly good. Fun as hell. It’s a straight intergalactic heist movie, kind of refreshing to see a Star Wars movie w/o a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake. Alden Ehrenreich is super impressive as Han, but L3 might be my favorite new character. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) May 11, 2018

I loved #SoloAStarWarsStory so much. It’s a western. A caper. Funny with so much heart. It’s got so much surprises that fans are going to love. Donald Glover is charming x1000. Alden Ehrenreich is a great #HanSolo and just know I’ve been saying this for years! Fave new #StarWars. — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) May 11, 2018

I really dug #SoloAStarWarsStory! I woke up this morning questioning whether I was excited for this movie and walked out ready to see Han’s next adventure on this path. It’s a super solid movie and feels true to what makes #StarWars fun. — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) May 11, 2018

#Solo was a blast. The Kasdans nail the character of Han Solo. Yes, the story is a series of expected events (Han meets chewie....etc) but none of them happen as expected. Stay away from spoilers, big Marvel-level shit that will make you wonder where Lucasfilm is headed next. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) May 11, 2018

Como es lógico, también hay gente a la que no ha terminado de entusiarmarle la película, pero incluso ellos han disfrutado con ella:

#SoloAStarWarsStory was a mostly fun adventure and solid performances but with a predictable story. Never will be one of my favorite #StarWars movies but I enjoyed enough of it. — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) May 11, 2018

There’s some fun to be had with #SoloAStarWarsStory. Ehrenreich was solid and really enjoyed Glover and Waller-Bridge as L3, but not convinced we needed a young Han Solo movie. Was really hoping for higher stakes, more energy and depth. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 11, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story is... fine. It's slow to find its footing, but picks up in the second act, and it's definitely fun. Has the occasional prequel problem answering questions I didn't need answers to, but also some fun references. Overall I liked it, didn't love it pic.twitter.com/dV02yRYueA — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 11, 2018

'Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars' está dirigida por Ron Howard -aunque todos recordamos que Chris Miller y Phil Lord fueron despedidos con el rodaje ya muy avanzado- y en su reparto también sobresalen nombres como Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge y Paul Bettany. El próximo 25 de mayo llega a los cines.

Vía | Variety, Hollywood Reporter