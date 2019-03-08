Compartir
Aquí tenemos las primeras opiniones de '¡Shazam!': "Es tan liberadora para DC como lo fue 'Deadpool' para Fox y Marvel"

Aquí tenemos las primeras opiniones de '¡Shazam!': "Es tan liberadora para DC como lo fue 'Deadpool' para Fox y Marvel"
Con 'Capitana Marvel' recién estrenada, tenemos un par de meses por delante en los que la sobredosis de superhéroes está asegurada. El próximo alto en el camino es para Detective Comics, cuya '¡Shazam!' es vista por muchos como la excusa perfecta para que la compañía mantenga el nivel de calidad alcanzado con 'Aquaman' —para otros, como servidor, es un rayo de esperanza para que se distancien de la horterada firmada por James Wan—.

Pero olvidémonos del pasado y centrémonos en la cinta dirigida por David F. Sandberg y protagonizada por Zachary Levi, porque las primeras opiniones sobre las aventuras de Billy Batson y compañía han llegado a las redes sociales y parece ser que tenemos motivos para alegrarnos y mantenernos optimistas frente a lo que parece ser una comedia superheróica de primera categoría.

Lo primero que llama la atención del cóctel de reacciones sobre '¡Shazam!' es la tónica general que la etiqueta como una producción de lo más divertida —los tráiler ya transmitieron la sensación, que parece confirmarse—. Sorprende, además, que se ha catalogado como un filme de corte familiar en la línea de 'Big' o 'Solo en casa' que mantendría los niveles de humor y emotividad de estos referentes —estar centrada en un grupo de niños podría ser su mayor baza—.

En cuanto a los aspectos negativos, parece ser que '¡Shazam!' se une a sus congéneres en ese mal endémico que es el tratamiento de los villanos y el background de los mismos; pero que esto no os desaliente, porque hay muchas voces alzándose y colocando la película como su favorita dentro del DC Universe y, lo que es aún mejor, como una suerte de equivalente a lo que supuso 'Deadpool' para Fox y Marvel en términos de libertad y frescura. Ahí es nada.

No voy a negar que echo muchísimo de menos esas aproximaciones dark and gritty de Zack Snyder a los héroes DC, pero algo me dice que '¡Shazam!' me va a hacer disfrutar de lo lindo. Por el momento, os dejo con un surtido de reacciones compartidas vía Twitter para que os hagáis una idea de lo que nos espera el próximo 5 de abril.

