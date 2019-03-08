Aquí tenemos las primeras opiniones de '¡Shazam!': "Es tan liberadora para DC como lo fue 'Deadpool' para Fox y Marvel"

Con 'Capitana Marvel' recién estrenada, tenemos un par de meses por delante en los que la sobredosis de superhéroes está asegurada. El próximo alto en el camino es para Detective Comics, cuya '¡Shazam!' es vista por muchos como la excusa perfecta para que la compañía mantenga el nivel de calidad alcanzado con 'Aquaman' —para otros, como servidor, es un rayo de esperanza para que se distancien de la horterada firmada por James Wan—.

Pero olvidémonos del pasado y centrémonos en la cinta dirigida por David F. Sandberg y protagonizada por Zachary Levi, porque las primeras opiniones sobre las aventuras de Billy Batson y compañía han llegado a las redes sociales y parece ser que tenemos motivos para alegrarnos y mantenernos optimistas frente a lo que parece ser una comedia superheróica de primera categoría.

Lo primero que llama la atención del cóctel de reacciones sobre '¡Shazam!' es la tónica general que la etiqueta como una producción de lo más divertida —los tráiler ya transmitieron la sensación, que parece confirmarse—. Sorprende, además, que se ha catalogado como un filme de corte familiar en la línea de 'Big' o 'Solo en casa' que mantendría los niveles de humor y emotividad de estos referentes —estar centrada en un grupo de niños podría ser su mayor baza—.

En cuanto a los aspectos negativos, parece ser que '¡Shazam!' se une a sus congéneres en ese mal endémico que es el tratamiento de los villanos y el background de los mismos; pero que esto no os desaliente, porque hay muchas voces alzándose y colocando la película como su favorita dentro del DC Universe y, lo que es aún mejor, como una suerte de equivalente a lo que supuso 'Deadpool' para Fox y Marvel en términos de libertad y frescura. Ahí es nada.

No voy a negar que echo muchísimo de menos esas aproximaciones dark and gritty de Zack Snyder a los héroes DC, pero algo me dice que '¡Shazam!' me va a hacer disfrutar de lo lindo. Por el momento, os dejo con un surtido de reacciones compartidas vía Twitter para que os hagáis una idea de lo que nos espera el próximo 5 de abril.

#Shazam is a super-powered BIG & I LOVED every second of it. A colorful, vibrant, vital addition to the DCEU. Vivid character-driven action, heartrending central relationships & fully earned, totally satisfying emotional moments. Super hilarious. Super thrilling. Super awesome! pic.twitter.com/KelHZ5YzFq — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 8, 2019

#Shazam is as liberated a comic book movie for DC as Deadpool was for Fox-Marvel;, not in the latter’s profanely meta way but in a similarly hilarious, lovable, and oddly sweet manner. It makes you understand why Shazam the character has endured for eight decades. pic.twitter.com/zgsfmagVML — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) March 8, 2019

Shazam! is another win for DC. Sure, the humor & action you'd expect from a superhero film are there, but #ShazamMovie stands out because of the emotional, family story at its center. I had some small issues with the hero/villain aspects but the family stuff is dynamic & powerful pic.twitter.com/FYM3QVp5hu — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 8, 2019

I absolutely loved #Shazam! It's my favorite DC film yet. Zachary Levi as Shazam was perfect casting and the kids absolutely steal the show. It's an amazing family movie with dope fight scenes and great humor! You guys are going to love it. pic.twitter.com/pZd5oORVA3 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) March 8, 2019

#Shazam is an absolute delight! Super vibrant, tons of heart & a great fun-loving vibe. The family element is a big charmer & so is the humor that comes with watching @ZacharyLevi explore his new powers. Said this after IT but it's worth repeating - @Jgrazerofficial is a star. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 8, 2019

#Shazam was damn near PERFECT in my book. My FAVORITE DC movie (DCEU? What are we saying now?) by far. Pure of heart, incredibly funny, full of in-jokes and references. Brought me a childlike joy to watch. This role was MADE for @ZacharyLevi... & Jack & Asher & the entire cast pic.twitter.com/rVrxjcwvCe — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) March 8, 2019

#Shazam is parts Home Alone, parts Big, a crowd pleasing family-friendly joy-filled wish-fulfillment superhero film which gets a bit over the top and cheesy at times. It’s fun and funny, and I was surprised at how much it wears it’s heart on its sleeve. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 8, 2019