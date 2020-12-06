Publicidad

"No se parece a ninguna película de superhéroes moderna". Las primeras opiniones de 'Wonder Woman 1984' son muy positivas

"No se parece a ninguna película de superhéroes moderna". Las primeras opiniones de 'Wonder Woman 1984' son muy positivas
'Wonder Woman 1984' va a ser el último gran estreno de un año en el que los espectadores han echado mucho de menos una mayor cantidad de blockbusters en cartelera. En España podremos verla a partir del 18 de diciembre, una semana antes de su desembarco simultáneo en las salas de Estados Unidos y HBO Max, pero al final han aparecido online las primeras opiniones de la película y son muy positivas.

Es cierto que por ahora no hay críticas -no es nada raro que los estudios dejen que se publiquen comentarios en redes sociales antes de levantar el embargo de las reseñas- y es difícil encontrar ningún comentario negativo -si acaso que quizá dure demasiado- sobre esta secuela dirigida por Patty Jenkins y con Gal Gadot volviendo a dar vida a la superheroína de DC.

Desde el hecho de que recuperar al personaje de Chris Pine tiene sentido hasta que es la película que necesitamos actualmente, pasando por apuntes muy llamativos como que no se parece a ninguna película de superhéroes moderna. Como siempre, hay que tomar estos mensajes con un poco de escepticismo, que es demasiado habitual que sean mucho más efusivos de lo merecido...

Como siempre, hay que tomar estos mensajes con un poco de escepticismo, que es demasiado habitual que sean mucho más efusivos de lo merecido, pero tampoco es plan de echar tierra sobre 'Wonder Woman 1984'. Hay ganas de más estrenos así y esperamos que si no es tan buena como dicen los que ya han podido verla, al menos se acerque lo máximo posible:

