"No se parece a ninguna película de superhéroes moderna". Las primeras opiniones de 'Wonder Woman 1984' son muy positivas

'Wonder Woman 1984' va a ser el último gran estreno de un año en el que los espectadores han echado mucho de menos una mayor cantidad de blockbusters en cartelera. En España podremos verla a partir del 18 de diciembre, una semana antes de su desembarco simultáneo en las salas de Estados Unidos y HBO Max, pero al final han aparecido online las primeras opiniones de la película y son muy positivas.

Es cierto que por ahora no hay críticas -no es nada raro que los estudios dejen que se publiquen comentarios en redes sociales antes de levantar el embargo de las reseñas- y es difícil encontrar ningún comentario negativo -si acaso que quizá dure demasiado- sobre esta secuela dirigida por Patty Jenkins y con Gal Gadot volviendo a dar vida a la superheroína de DC.

Desde el hecho de que recuperar al personaje de Chris Pine tiene sentido hasta que es la película que necesitamos actualmente, pasando por apuntes muy llamativos como que no se parece a ninguna película de superhéroes moderna. Como siempre, hay que tomar estos mensajes con un poco de escepticismo, que es demasiado habitual que sean mucho más efusivos de lo merecido...

Como siempre, hay que tomar estos mensajes con un poco de escepticismo, que es demasiado habitual que sean mucho más efusivos de lo merecido, pero tampoco es plan de echar tierra sobre 'Wonder Woman 1984'. Hay ganas de más estrenos así y esperamos que si no es tan buena como dicen los que ya han podido verla, al menos se acerque lo máximo posible:

Yesterday I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at home & it was everything I needed & more. The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much needed hope. It's also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel. pic.twitter.com/6rYbHEzI7E — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 5, 2020

WONDER WOMAN 1984 is — forgive the term — wonderful. It doubles down on the compassion and cheese that made the first so great, as well as its tenacious belief in the best of humanity. A magical, sorely needed beacon of hope in this year — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 5, 2020

I've seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained.



Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

I’ve seen #WonderWoman1984 and it’s really strong. There are several powerful and, ahem, wonderful moments in it and it ultimately it’s a film that plays so well for the notably turbulent era it’s opening in thanks to its message and inspiring hero. pic.twitter.com/slxij3DS5Y — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) December 5, 2020

I prefer Wonder Woman to Wonder Woman 1984. But I also much prefer seeing filmmakers take new, big swings with sequels and that’s definitely what Patty Jenkins and co. do here. Not everything adds up, but the value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/xG4JS0NVbv — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 5, 2020

I’m not going to toe anywhere near spoilers but I’ll also say WW84 doesn’t look or feel like any other modern superhero movie. I can’t wait for us all to talk about it! pic.twitter.com/eOhfIAuoIb — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) December 5, 2020

I think what surprised me most was that the message #WW84 leaves you with feels even more important to hear at the end of this year in a way @PattyJenks couldn’t have predicted when she made it. Also, it just is so exciting to have big, joyful, blockbuster movies coming out again — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020

Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gx — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 5, 2020

I prefer Wonder Woman to Wonder Woman 1984. But I also much prefer seeing filmmakers take new, big swings with sequels and that’s definitely what Patty Jenkins and co. do here. Not everything adds up, but the value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/xG4JS0NVbv — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 5, 2020

Our own @JimmytotheO rode the lightning for a WONDER of a movie! @PattyJenks and @GalGadot have done it again! @WonderWomanFilm #WW84 is a glorious success! From it’s breathtaking opening sequence to the refreshingly original final act, there is much to rejoice in. pic.twitter.com/JXwRf9n3yV — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) December 5, 2020