Las primeras opiniones de 'Aquaman' son MUY positivas: "Imagina al Schwarzenegger de los 80 en una Avatar de Hideo Kojima"

El Universo Cinematográfico de DC no está tan muerto como se pensaba. Cuando apareció el primer tráiler de 'Aquaman' dije que James Wan avibaba la esperanza de los fans de DC y ahora parece que se confirma. Ya tenemos aquí las reacciones del primer grupo de afortunados que han podido ver la película y son muy positivas.

Se elogia a Jason Momoa, la dirección de Wan y la ambición de la producción, hay quien asegura que es la mejor película de DC desde 'El caballero oscuro' y como prueba de la genialidad del guion se nos spoilea que hay un pulpo que toca la batería. Esto hay que verlo.

No obstante, cabe destacar que Warner sólo ha levantado el embargo para publicar comentarios en las redes sociales y, normalmente, se dejan llevar por la emoción de la experiencia, por el privilegio de poder ver la película con tanta antelación. En todo caso, que la mayoría de espectadores estén tan entusiasmados es definitivamente una buena señal.

Todavía no hay críticas, el estudio no permite que salgan hasta el 11 de diciembre. A continuación puedes leer una selección de opiniones sobre 'Aquaman' que ya se encuentran en Twitter:

🔱 #Aquaman is better than expected. Feels like a Marvel phase one movie, in a good way. It’s at its best when it’s having fun and not taking itself too seriously. Black Manta is great villain that comic book fans will love. Some truly spectacular one shots and good action. pic.twitter.com/aTnc1QWk66 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) 26 de noviembre de 2018

#Aquaman is Avatar meets Jupiter Ascending, with hints of The Lord Of The Rings, Indiana Jones and a triple AAA video game. There’s also an Octopus who plays the drums. I loved it. 🐙🥁 — Sam Clements (@sam_clements) 26 de noviembre de 2018

#Aquaman is an epic fantasy adventure on the high seas! It’s packed with thrilling action in a dazzling underwater world like nothing I’ve ever seen in superhero movies, or anywhere else. I had a total blast watching this movie & so will you. See it on the biggest screen you can! pic.twitter.com/uRWXDTE48K — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) 26 de noviembre de 2018

Aquaman is a big, fun, wild ride. It’s unabashedly melodramatic and over the top with the largest, most ambitious sense of scale imaginable. Parts of it are kind of bad but they are not the majority and, oddly, still fit in with the cartoony tone. 2nd best DCU movie. YEEEAAHH! pic.twitter.com/3GLlK3uQJ3 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) 26 de noviembre de 2018

#Aquaman is everything DC fans have been hoping for and more. Rollicking action, an amazing sense of world-building, spellbinding musical numbers in which Aquaman wears clams as tap shoes, and a command performance from Jason Momoa. DC has really righted the ship. The DCEU lives! — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) 26 de noviembre de 2018

#Aquaman was an absolute blast, from the charm of Momoa's Arthur Curry, to the spectacular visuals to the fun that it was clear that everyone was having. It was exactly what I was hoping for and I can't wait to see it again! I'll give you more details when I'm allowed! pic.twitter.com/FyeczAJJIJ — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) 26 de noviembre de 2018

#Aquaman is ... good! It's certainly greater than the sum of its parts. It's chock full of ridiculous elements but it’s all so inherently bonkers that you’d have to be an utter killjoy to not get caught up in it pic.twitter.com/VV5PMGT9er — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) 26 de noviembre de 2018

There were moments where I felt #Aquaman might be running a little long but it has SO much to unpack in building its own isolated world.



Huge, epic, unique, and stylish action-sequences balance the heavy exposition.



Movie isn't out yet but I want more from Wan, Momoa, & co. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) 26 de noviembre de 2018

Chalk up a big, wet win for DC. @creepypuppet’s #Aquaman is an epic, swing-for-the-fences adventure that plunges fans into incredibly creative worlds. Goofy in spots, but it's rollicking fun. See it on the biggest screen possible! pic.twitter.com/ahODJ4mJAI — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) 26 de noviembre de 2018

#AQUAMAN is an absolute blast! James Wan creates a thrilling story & makes a worthy entry in the DCEU



Full of spectacle & highlighted by creatures of the abyss, Wan creates an engaging adventure. The heart/emotion of the film resonated most, amplified by strong cast performances pic.twitter.com/GVj7tnO51o — ComicBook Debate (@ComicBookDebate) 26 de noviembre de 2018

#Aquaman is pretty wild. It leans hard into its '80s fantasy/adventure movie vibe far more than superhero elements, and it works. It's another step in the right direction for the DCEU and shows how different/distinct the tones of these movies can be while still existing together. — Mike Cecchini (@wayoutstuff) 26 de noviembre de 2018

Julie Andrews voices a giant kraken in #Aquaman and if that's not the best endorsement I can give for this movie then don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/33ucO34cV0 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) 26 de noviembre de 2018

Excited I can now say how much I enjoyed #Aquaman! It's a cool adventure built on some tremendous action sequences and set pieces, with a great hero arc/performance from Jason Momoa as the glue. There's fun world building, and it looks wonderful. A great step for the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/Z5iPdilMIR — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) 26 de noviembre de 2018

#Aquaman was outstanding. James Wan definitely loves the character and brings audiences one of the most unique super hero origin films in years. Tonally it strikes the right line! Feeling very similar to Sam Rami’s Spider-Man — Jordan Samuel (@JordanESamuel) 26 de noviembre de 2018

#Aquaman is the most ambitious DC movie to date -- a big, sprawling visual spectacle that is gorgeous, crazy, stuffed with terrific action, and a lot of fun to watch. James Wan, in my opinion, is the true star - he elevates the material, makes it entertaining and conquers it. pic.twitter.com/gDFjiAWICA — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) 26 de noviembre de 2018

Short & sweet reaction to #Aquaman is that I loved it. It’s a comic book movie through & through with great action, iconic moments & visual spectacle to spare. Momoa makes the character his own & Wan honors the traditional aspects, but elevates it to the modern era. It’s a blast. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) 26 de noviembre de 2018

Aquaman is a breathtakingly beautiful, weird, badass, FUN idea of a modern superhero fantasy (anime) and makes zero apologies. Second half's one cheer/laugh after another.



Imagine '80s Schwarzenegger starring in "Hideo Kojima's AVATAR" and you're most of the way there. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/nmZYjcUm5q — Andrew Dyce (@andrewbdyce) 26 de noviembre de 2018

#Aquaman is the best DC movie since The Dark Knight.@creepypuppet delivers a swashbuckling epic full of big emotion, gorgeous undersea visuals, exciting action, and lots of laughs.



WB should be handing the DCEU reins to James Wan, he's proven he can, ahem, right the ship. pic.twitter.com/4hjxdmNLDf — Tom Jorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) 26 de noviembre de 2018

AQUAMAN is bonkers! Ambitious, campy & so much fun. James Wan embraces the source material by creating a one-of-a-kind superhero origin story that stands out in a sea of other superhero films. It is a relentless visual spectacle that knows what it is & doesn’t hold back. #AQUAMAN pic.twitter.com/RyS1b3ioiE — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) 26 de noviembre de 2018

Against all odds, I really dug #Aquaman, which offers thrills chills and a whole lotta adventure for the whole family! Also the president of the United States is a demonstrably evil racist and there appears to be nothing we can do about that! See it on the biggest screen possible — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) 26 de noviembre de 2018

#Aquaman is AWESOME & absolutely delivers! Not only is @prideofgyypsies the King of Atlantis, but also the newly crowned King of the DCEU! 🔱👑 I can't wait to see it again! pic.twitter.com/boVAKdcNIA — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) 26 de noviembre de 2018

'Aquaman' se estrena el 21 de diciembre. Ha sido dirigida por James Wan —'Insidious', 'Expediente Warren: The Conjuring', 'Fast & Furious 7'— y su reparto incluye a Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman y Temuera Morrison, entre otros.