Las primeras opiniones de 'Aquaman' son MUY positivas: "Imagina al Schwarzenegger de los 80 en una Avatar de Hideo Kojima"

El Universo Cinematográfico de DC no está tan muerto como se pensaba. Cuando apareció el primer tráiler de 'Aquaman' dije que James Wan avibaba la esperanza de los fans de DC y ahora parece que se confirma. Ya tenemos aquí las reacciones del primer grupo de afortunados que han podido ver la película y son muy positivas.

Se elogia a Jason Momoa, la dirección de Wan y la ambición de la producción, hay quien asegura que es la mejor película de DC desde 'El caballero oscuro' y como prueba de la genialidad del guion se nos spoilea que hay un pulpo que toca la batería. Esto hay que verlo.

No obstante, cabe destacar que Warner sólo ha levantado el embargo para publicar comentarios en las redes sociales y, normalmente, se dejan llevar por la emoción de la experiencia, por el privilegio de poder ver la película con tanta antelación. En todo caso, que la mayoría de espectadores estén tan entusiasmados es definitivamente una buena señal.

Todavía no hay críticas, el estudio no permite que salgan hasta el 11 de diciembre. A continuación puedes leer una selección de opiniones sobre 'Aquaman' que ya se encuentran en Twitter:

'Aquaman' se estrena el 21 de diciembre. Ha sido dirigida por James Wan'Insidious', 'Expediente Warren: The Conjuring', 'Fast & Furious 7'— y su reparto incluye a Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman y Temuera Morrison, entre otros.

