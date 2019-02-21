Compartir
Publicidad

"Thanos está jodido". Las primeras opiniones de 'Capitana Marvel' ya están aquí y, sí, son muy positivas

"Thanos está jodido". Las primeras opiniones de 'Capitana Marvel' ya están aquí y, sí, son muy positivas
1 Comentarios

Suscríbete a Espinof

Publicidad
Publicidad

Faltan un par de semanas para que la esperada 'Capitana Marvel' llegue a las carteleras pero Marvel Studios ya ha mostrado su nueva película a unos afortunados de Estados Unidos y contamos con una primera tanda de reacciones en las redes sociales. Por supuesto, hay embargo y todavía no pueden publicarse críticas pero las opiniones están ahí y son muy positivas.

La broma empieza a circular, parece que cada nueva película de Marvel siempre es la mejor hasta el momento. Tal cosa no se está diciendo de 'Capitana Marvel' pero sí es cierto que está despertando un gran entusiasmo. También creo que tener la suerte de poder descubrir un estreno así tan pronto, antes que la gran mayoría, dota al visionado de una sensación especial que puede influir en la valoración. En resumen: conviene no hacer mucho caso todavía y controlar el hype.

Las diez películas con las que Disney quiere volver a arrasar en 2019
En Espinof
Las diez películas con las que Disney quiere volver a arrasar en 2019

Brie Larson, Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Clark Gregg, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Lashana Lynch y Gemma Chan encabezan el interesante reparto de la película, dirigida por Ryan Fleck y Anna Boden (primera directora en una producción de Marvel Studios). A continuación puedes leer los tuits más destacados sobre 'Capitana Marvel':

Elogios... pero también odio hacia la Capitana Marvel

Recordemos que el estreno está fijado para el próximo 8 de marzo. Curiosamente, la primera oleada de reacciones elogiando esta nueva adaptación de los cómics de Marvel llega poco después de que la página de 'Capitana Marvel' en Rotten Tomatoes se haya visto asaltada por comentarios de odio.

Usuarios que aún no han visto el film (¿por qué dejar opinar a gente así?) lo han atacado porque están indignados con los supuestos mensajes políticos, la actitud feminista de Larson, porque al parecer 'Capitana Marvel' no resulta "atractiva" para los hombres o porque todo se ha realizado pensando en el público "guerrero de la justicia social" (SJW, Social Justice Warrior). Un disparate. Por suerte hay de todo, como siempre, los haters no pueden ganar en la vida.

Espinof en Instagram

  • ¡Por fin hay fecha para el final de @arresteddevelopment! Con este póster, @netflix ha anunciado que los 8 últimos episodios de la quinta temporada estarán disponibles el próximo 15 de marzo. ¿H
  • ¡Después de @bohemianrhapsodymovie llega el biopic de @eltonjohn! Aquí tenemos el póster de 'Rocketman' con @taron.egerton en la piel de la estrella musical. A diferencia de la película sobre Que
  • Ya es oficial: @netflix se ha deshecho de 'Jessica Jones' (que tendrá una tercera y última temporada) y 'The Punisher', las dos últimas series @marvel que quedaban en su catálogo. Todo apunta a qu
  • @Umbrellaacad, la serie basada en el cómic de Gerard Way, líder de My Chemichal Romance, ya está disponible en @Netlifx. En nuestra crítica hemos comentado que, aunque no nos parezca fallida, sí
  • Este es el póster de uno de los estrenos más potentes de @netflix este año. En marzo podremos ver 'Triple Frontera', el nuevo thriller del director J.C. Chandor ('Margin Call', 'El año más violen
Temas
Publicidad

Ver 1 comentarios

Publicidad
Publicidad
Inicio

Explora en Weblogs SL

Subir

Tecnología

Estilo de vida

Motor

Economía

Ocio

Latinoamérica

Participamos en