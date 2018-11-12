Compartir
DEP Stan Lee: así ha reaccionado Hollywood a la muerte del mítico guionista de Marvel

DEP Stan Lee: así ha reaccionado Hollywood a la muerte del mítico guionista de Marvel
La muerte de Stan Lee, no por temida desde hace años, ha sido menos traumática. En muchos sentidos creador del superhéroe moderno tal y como lo conocemos hoy, suya fue la idea de poner a los creadores en primer plano para que los lectores supieran quienes gestaban sus aventuras favoritas. Acorde con esa filosofía, su físico ha estado presente a través de caricaturas y cameos en comics y películas Marvel casi desde las primeras adaptaciones.

Su figura, como la de cualquier otro creador de personalidad arrolladora, ha sido objeto de discusión y replanteamiento con el paso del tiempo, y fueron sonados sus choques con primeros espadas de Marvel como Jack Kirby o el recientemente fallecido Steve Ditko. Pero sus créditos reconocidos son indiscutibles, y justifican de sobra el carácter mítico que se ha ganado con los años. La indiscutible simpatía de sus cameos en las películas Marvel le han convertido, con toda lógica, en un favorito de los fans.

Con su muerte, decenas de creadores de la industria, colegas o discípulos, así como directores, guionistas y actores implicados directa o indirectamente en las adaptaciones de Marvel, han expresado su admiración y duelo por el fallecimiento de Lee. Estos han sido algunos de los más destacados:

