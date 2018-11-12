DEP Stan Lee: así ha reaccionado Hollywood a la muerte del mítico guionista de Marvel

La muerte de Stan Lee, no por temida desde hace años, ha sido menos traumática. En muchos sentidos creador del superhéroe moderno tal y como lo conocemos hoy, suya fue la idea de poner a los creadores en primer plano para que los lectores supieran quienes gestaban sus aventuras favoritas. Acorde con esa filosofía, su físico ha estado presente a través de caricaturas y cameos en comics y películas Marvel casi desde las primeras adaptaciones.

Su figura, como la de cualquier otro creador de personalidad arrolladora, ha sido objeto de discusión y replanteamiento con el paso del tiempo, y fueron sonados sus choques con primeros espadas de Marvel como Jack Kirby o el recientemente fallecido Steve Ditko. Pero sus créditos reconocidos son indiscutibles, y justifican de sobra el carácter mítico que se ha ganado con los años. La indiscutible simpatía de sus cameos en las películas Marvel le han convertido, con toda lógica, en un favorito de los fans.

Con su muerte, decenas de creadores de la industria, colegas o discípulos, así como directores, guionistas y actores implicados directa o indirectamente en las adaptaciones de Marvel, han expresado su admiración y duelo por el fallecimiento de Lee. Estos han sido algunos de los más destacados:

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) 12 de noviembre de 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Awww man, heartbreaking. R.I.P. to a true pioneer and legend. My youth wouldn’t have been the same without him. So grateful to have met the guy, and told him how thankful I was for his work. #stanlee https://t.co/UiYscXKoLQ — James Wan (@creepypuppet) 12 de noviembre de 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 12 de noviembre de 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Legend 💥

Godspeed Stan

I feel blessed to have

Known you .

You made this place better and brought joy to everyone you met .

Rest In Peace ❤️xo

@therealstanlee @marvel… https://t.co/WdWzrxrErs — Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) 12 de noviembre de 2018

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) 12 de noviembre de 2018