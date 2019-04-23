Compartir
¡Ya hay opiniones de 'Vengadores: Endgame'! Prometen que la película es increíble y supera todas las expectativas

¡Ya hay opiniones de 'Vengadores: Endgame'! Prometen que la película es increíble y supera todas las expectativas
¡Ya están aquí! Anoche se celebró la premiere oficial en Los Ángeles de 'Vengadores: Endgame' y aunque todavía hay embargo para la publicación de críticas (acaba a las 12 de la noche, hora española), Marvel y Disney han permitido que los afortunados que ya han podido ver la película compartan sus primeras reacciones en las redes sociales.

Por supuesto, no hay spoilers en estas breves e inmediatas opiniones lanzadas nada más terminar la proyección. Más abajo puedes una selección de tuits muy entusiastas (prometen que las expectativas de los fans van a ser superadas) y también un vídeo de la alfombra roja con destacadas declaraciones de los protagonistas y responsables de 'Vengadores: Endgame':

Primeras reacciones de 'Vengadores: Endgame'

Recordemos que 'Vengadores: Endgame' se estrena en cines el próximo 26 de abril. Ha sido dirigida por los hermanos Anthony y Joe Russo, responsables de 'Capitán América: El soldado de invierno', 'Civil War' y 'Vengadores: Infinity War'.

La película más ambiciosa del MCU hasta la fecha cuenta con un reparto encabezado por Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Danai Gurira y Karen Gillan, si bien se espera una gran reunión con todas las estrellas de la franquicia en cierto punto del film, que ojo, dura TRES HORAS.

