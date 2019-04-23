¡Ya hay opiniones de 'Vengadores: Endgame'! Prometen que la película es increíble y supera todas las expectativas

¡Ya están aquí! Anoche se celebró la premiere oficial en Los Ángeles de 'Vengadores: Endgame' y aunque todavía hay embargo para la publicación de críticas (acaba a las 12 de la noche, hora española), Marvel y Disney han permitido que los afortunados que ya han podido ver la película compartan sus primeras reacciones en las redes sociales.

Por supuesto, no hay spoilers en estas breves e inmediatas opiniones lanzadas nada más terminar la proyección. Más abajo puedes una selección de tuits muy entusiastas (prometen que las expectativas de los fans van a ser superadas) y también un vídeo de la alfombra roja con destacadas declaraciones de los protagonistas y responsables de 'Vengadores: Endgame':

Primeras reacciones de 'Vengadores: Endgame'

#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is filled with so much comic book awesomeness that you may not be ready! Great blend of action, emotion and humor while keeping the stakes high throughout. Truly an achievement in blockbuster filmmaking. — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic - a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

#AvengerEndgame is an immensely satisfying payoff, not just to Infinity War but to all the films that came before. This is why the MCU. (And I say this as someone who was not especially enamored of Infinity War, FWIW.) ♥️💙💜 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 23, 2019

Don't know how any @MarvelStudios fan walks out of #AvengersEndgame disappointed. Movie is loaded with incredible set pieces and tons of small character moments that leave you wanting more. An epic conclusion to 10 years of Marvel movies. Thank you to everyone that worked on MCU. pic.twitter.com/HbXkwuYL5y — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is A LOT. Too much at times. But wow the payoff is huge. Left me proud to have invested over a decade in a franchise that delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family & a hero. (Endgame also now has one of my favorite shots in the entire MCU.) — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 23, 2019

This can't be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/5LvFw9UEBQ — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 23, 2019

So, #AvengersEndgame hits the required beats, with plenty of fan service (most of it earned) and plenty of wit. It doesn't make a ton of sense (and the action is a comedown) but it's unquestionably fun. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 23, 2019

Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019

Well, that was AMAZING!!! So many emotional moments that makes it special and the future continues to shine bright for the #MCU! Go see it. MULTIPLE TIMES. #AvengersEndgame #DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/Yxo7hJP9Ny — Brian Tong (@briantong) April 23, 2019

Recordemos que 'Vengadores: Endgame' se estrena en cines el próximo 26 de abril. Ha sido dirigida por los hermanos Anthony y Joe Russo, responsables de 'Capitán América: El soldado de invierno' , 'Civil War' y 'Vengadores: Infinity War' .

La película más ambiciosa del MCU hasta la fecha cuenta con un reparto encabezado por Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Danai Gurira y Karen Gillan, si bien se espera una gran reunión con todas las estrellas de la franquicia en cierto punto del film, que ojo, dura TRES HORAS.