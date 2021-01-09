Publicidad

"No se parece a nada que haya hecho Marvel". Las primeras opiniones de 'Bruja Escarlata y Visión' son entusiastas

"No se parece a nada que haya hecho Marvel". Las primeras opiniones de 'Bruja Escarlata y Visión' son entusiastas
Los amantes de las películas de Marvel seguro que tienen marcado en rojo el 15 de enero en su calendario. Ese es el día en el que Disney+ va a estrenar 'Bruja Escarlata y Visión', la primera y muy esperada serie en acción real del MCU realizada para dicha plataforma.

Por el momento no se pueden publicar críticas de la serie, pero sí que se ha levantado ya el embargo en redes sociales para que aquellos que hayan podido ver sus tres primeros episodios -los que Disney+ ha proporcionado a la prensa- dejen sus primeras impresiones sobre 'Bruja Escarlata y Visión'.

Como siempre suele suceder en estos casos, las opiniones iniciales sobre la serie han sido muy positivas, con la mayoría destacando que no se parece a nada de lo que Marvel haya hecho hasta ahora, comentándose también el gran trabajo de Paul Bettany y, sobre todo, Elizabeth Olsen, además de la química que comparten ambos actores:

