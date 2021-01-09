"No se parece a nada que haya hecho Marvel". Las primeras opiniones de 'Bruja Escarlata y Visión' son entusiastas

Los amantes de las películas de Marvel seguro que tienen marcado en rojo el 15 de enero en su calendario. Ese es el día en el que Disney+ va a estrenar 'Bruja Escarlata y Visión', la primera y muy esperada serie en acción real del MCU realizada para dicha plataforma.

Por el momento no se pueden publicar críticas de la serie, pero sí que se ha levantado ya el embargo en redes sociales para que aquellos que hayan podido ver sus tres primeros episodios -los que Disney+ ha proporcionado a la prensa- dejen sus primeras impresiones sobre 'Bruja Escarlata y Visión'.

Como siempre suele suceder en estos casos, las opiniones iniciales sobre la serie han sido muy positivas, con la mayoría destacando que no se parece a nada de lo que Marvel haya hecho hasta ahora, comentándose también el gran trabajo de Paul Bettany y, sobre todo, Elizabeth Olsen, además de la química que comparten ambos actores:

I’ve watched THREE episodes of #WandaVision and have thoroughly enjoyed it. Truly unlike anything Marvel Studios has done — it’s light, funny & fully committed to its retro sitcom inspirations, but it also carefully sprinkles in enough mystery & intrigue to keep you guessing pic.twitter.com/8dqegsg5By — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 9, 2021

Marvel has never done anything at all like #WandaVision and I am FLOORED by the show’s imagination, creativity and risks. Each episode BRILLIANTLY recreates a classic sitcom model, but also feeds into a much larger mystery with HUGE Marvel ramifications. I love this so much! pic.twitter.com/rPURhyqaCt — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) January 9, 2021

The detailed craftsmanship & practicality that went into recreating the spirit of classic sitcoms is absolutely stunning, but the real magic trick is Shakman's mastery over a complex tone. It's hysterical, tense, compelling, otherworldly. One of my FAV MCU entries. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/vWHIzdi2hz — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is one of the craziest, cleverest things @MarvelStudios has done! The sitcoms are great, but it's the mystery behind those which will get everyone talking. #ElizabethOlsen is superb, and director #MattShakman puts himself on the map in a BIG way. @wandavision pic.twitter.com/JyBnOB2Kn5 — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) January 9, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are tremendous together in #WandaVision. Their chemistry comes through brilliantly and they are a blast to watch. Bettany is especially having a good time & it shows.



There is so much heart, fun, mystery, and darkness between #Wanda and #TheVision. pic.twitter.com/GCIJKBvB73 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

Creo que ya se puede decir algo sobre #BrujaEscarlatayVisión en Tuitah. Mi palabra, después de tres capítulos, es INQUIETANTE.



Quiero más. — David Martos (@David_Martos) January 9, 2021