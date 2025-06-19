'Dandadan', 'Kaiju No.8' y más anime fresquito para pasar el verano. Crunchyroll confirma un aluvión de series que llegan a la plataforma a partir del mes que viene

Apenas quedan un par de semanitas para cerrar el trimestre de anime y en julio arranca de manera oficial la temporada de anime de verano. Como cada trimestre, en Crunchyroll preparan una lista larguísima de simulcasts con series que se podrán ver en streaming cada semana según se estrenan en Japón.

Novedades y regresos

A partir de julio tenemos algunos de los estrenos más importantes del todo el año, incluyendo la segunda temporada de 'Dandadan', la segunda temporada de 'Kaiju No.8' y la cuarta de 'The Rising of the Shield Hero'. Es un verano bastante cargadito, pero en cuanto a comedias románticas además podemos esperar el regreso de 'My Dress-Up Darling' y 'Rent-A-Girlfriend'.

También arranca 'Gachiakuta', uno de los animes de acción con más potencial de la temporada, y si nos va algo más tranquilito podemos subirnos a 'Solo Camping for Two'. Aunque aún quedan algunos títulos por confirmarse, aquí va la lista de simulcasts que ya ha confirmado Crunchyroll para verano:

Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex

Captivated, By You

Clevatess

Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl

Dandadan - Temporada 2

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters is a Breeze

Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole

Detectives These Days Are Crazy!

Dr. Stone: Science Future - Parte 2

Gachiakuta

Grand Blue Dreaming - Temporada 2

Hotel Inhumans

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability - Temporada 2

Kaiju No. 8 - Temporada 2

Kaiju No. 8 - El día libre de Hoshina

KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Let's Go Karaoke!

Lord of Mysteries

My Dress-Up Darling - Temporada 2

Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show

New Saga

Nyaight of the Living Cat

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse

Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon - Temporada 2

Rent-a-Girlfriend - Temporada 4

Ruri Rocks

Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer

Secrets of the Silent Witch

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court

Solo Camping for Two

Takopi’s Original Sin

The Rising of the Shield Hero - Temporada 4

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses

The Water Magician

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun - Temporada 2

Turkey! Time to Strike

Una pareja de cucos - Temporada 2

Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant!

With You and the Rain

También tenemos varias series que continúan la emisión que empezaron en primavera, con 'One Piece' a la cabeza, como no podía ser de otra forma. 'Anne Shirley', 'To Be Hero X', 'Summer Pockets' y 'Witch Watch' también tendrán nuevos capítulos a lo largo de verano de 2025.

