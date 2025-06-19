'Dandadan', 'Kaiju No.8' y más anime fresquito para pasar el verano. Crunchyroll confirma un aluvión de series que llegan a la plataforma a partir del mes que viene

Apenas quedan un par de semanitas para cerrar el trimestre de anime y en julio arranca de manera oficial la temporada de anime de verano. Como cada trimestre, en Crunchyroll preparan una lista larguísima de simulcasts con series que se podrán ver en streaming cada semana según se estrenan en Japón.
Novedades y regresos
A partir de julio tenemos algunos de los estrenos más importantes del todo el año, incluyendo la segunda temporada de 'Dandadan', la segunda temporada de 'Kaiju No.8' y la cuarta de 'The Rising of the Shield Hero'. Es un verano bastante cargadito, pero en cuanto a comedias románticas además podemos esperar el regreso de 'My Dress-Up Darling' y 'Rent-A-Girlfriend'.
También arranca 'Gachiakuta', uno de los animes de acción con más potencial de la temporada, y si nos va algo más tranquilito podemos subirnos a 'Solo Camping for Two'. Aunque aún quedan algunos títulos por confirmarse, aquí va la lista de simulcasts que ya ha confirmado Crunchyroll para verano:
- Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER
- Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin
- Betrothed to My Sister's Ex
- Captivated, By You
- Clevatess
- Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl
- Dandadan - Temporada 2
- Dealing with Mikadono Sisters is a Breeze
- Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole
- Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
- Dr. Stone: Science Future - Parte 2
- Gachiakuta
- Grand Blue Dreaming - Temporada 2
- Hotel Inhumans
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability - Temporada 2
- Kaiju No. 8 - Temporada 2
- Kaiju No. 8 - El día libre de Hoshina
- KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION
- Let's Go Karaoke!
- Lord of Mysteries
- My Dress-Up Darling - Temporada 2
- Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show
- New Saga
- Nyaight of the Living Cat
- Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse
- Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon - Temporada 2
- Rent-a-Girlfriend - Temporada 4
- Ruri Rocks
- Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer
- Secrets of the Silent Witch
- See You Tomorrow at the Food Court
- Solo Camping for Two
- Takopi’s Original Sin
- The Rising of the Shield Hero - Temporada 4
- The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses
- The Water Magician
- Toilet-bound Hanako-kun - Temporada 2
- Turkey! Time to Strike
- Una pareja de cucos - Temporada 2
- Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse
- Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant!
- With You and the Rain
También tenemos varias series que continúan la emisión que empezaron en primavera, con 'One Piece' a la cabeza, como no podía ser de otra forma. 'Anne Shirley', 'To Be Hero X', 'Summer Pockets' y 'Witch Watch' también tendrán nuevos capítulos a lo largo de verano de 2025.
En Espinof | Las 12 mejores webs para ver anime de manera legal
En Espinof | Las mejores series de anime de 2025... hasta ahora
Ver 0 comentarios