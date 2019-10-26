Publicidad

'Doctor Sueño': las primeras opiniones apuntan a la mejor adaptación de Stephen King desde 'Cadena perpetua'

Queda poco menos de una semana para que se estrene una de las secuelas más esperadas —y, al mismo tiempo, temidas— por el fandom del terror. Una 'Doctor Sueño' que, al igual que la novela homónima escrita por el maestro del terror Stephen King, servirá de continuación, en este caso cinematográfica, a las andanzas de Danny Torrance en los laberínticos pasillos del hotel Overlook en los que se ambienta 'El resplandor'.

Es precisamente su condición de segunda parte al clásico imperecedero del género dirigido por Stanley Kubrick en 1980 lo que más dudas y desconfianzas estaba generando, pese a contar con un seguro de calidad como Mike Flanagan —que reafirmó su valía con la maravillosa 'La maldición de Hill House'— a las riendas de la producción.

Por suerte, las primeras opiniones sobre 'Doctor Sueño' que han aflorado en las redes sociales invitan al optimismo, calificando el largometraje como "la mejor adaptación de Stephen King desde 'Cadena Perpetua'", afirmando que aúna "las mejores partes de Kubrick y King en una película" y elogiando las interpretaciones de Ewan McGregor y, sobre todo, de una Rebecca Ferguson que parece estar en estado de gracia.

"Los fans de 'El resplandor' van a adorar 'Doctor Sueño'"

Aunque después de lo ocurrido con 'Terminator: Desino oscuro', que, para un servidor, ha terminado siendo más decepcionante de lo que anticipaban las primeras reacciones, debemos coger con pinzas este tipo de opiniones, os dejo con una selección de tuits sobre 'Doctor sueño', que se estrena el próximo jueves 31 para caldear el ambiente de la noche de Halloween.

