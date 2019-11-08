Publicidad

Primeras opiniones de 'Frozen 2': una secuela más oscura y con grandes canciones pero sin la magia de la primera entrega

Estoy convencido de que ni siquiera en Disney contaban con el fenómeno mundial en el que acabó convirtiéndose 'Frozen'. Los 1.274 millones recaudados la convirtieron en la película de animación más taquillera de todos los tiempos -ahora está la duda de si lo es o no porque Disney se niega a reconocer al remake 'El rey león' como cine animado- y en la compañía no pudieron dejar pasar la oportunidad de hacer una secuela que este viernes 22 de noviembre al fin llega a los cines.

Por el momento no se han publicado reseñas de 'Frozen 2' -lo más probable es que todavía haya un embargo por parte de Disney-, pero varios críticos norteamericanos ya han tenido la oportunidad de verla y compartir sus primeras impresiones a través de twitter. Entre ellos parece existir cierto consenso en que se trata de una secuela más oscura pero inferior a su predecesora.

Las 29 mejores películas de animación de la historia
En Espinof
Las 29 mejores películas de animación de la historia

Eso no quiere decir que no hayan disfrutado con ella, ya que se destacan virtudes como su impresionante acabado visual o la abundancia de grandes canciones. Incluso hay quien se atreve a decir que la música es mejor que la de la primera parte cuando esto era uno de sus puntos fuertes:

Primeras opiniones de 'Frozen 2'

Pero ojo, que también hay quien dice que es mejor que la primera. Una minoría, pero ya veremos si sigue así cuando la película llegue a los cines:

