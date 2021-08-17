"Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos es la mejor película de superhéroes del año": primeras y entusiastas opiniones de lo nuevo de Marvel

Será el próximo 3 de septiembre cuando 'Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos' llegue a los cines, pero la premiere mundial de la nueva película de Marvel ya ha tenido lugar, por lo que ya tenemos las primeras opiniones de una aventura que promete ser fundamental para la Fase 4 de este universo de superhéroes.

Por las nubes

Como suele suceder en estos casos, los primeros comentarios sobre la película son muy positivos. La mayoría destaca sus escenas de acción, llegando a decirse que tiene las mejores vistas en una cinta de Marvel hasta ahora. Además, también hay quien afirma que es la mejor película de superhéroes de lo que llevamos de 2021.

Lo que es innegable es el consenso poniendo por las nubes esta primera aventura del superhéroe asiático de Marvel interpretado por Simu Liu, quien recientemente incluso contestó al mismísimo CEO de Disney por calificar el estreno de 'Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos' como un interesante experimento.

#shangchi is like no Marvel movie you’ve seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can’t wait to see more of. @SimuLiu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast. Got to see it in @imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect pic.twitter.com/43SaSxfx3m — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi was INCREDIBLE!



So many thoughts. That ending was wild. Best Action we’ve ever seen in the MCU. My brain is scrambling right now! — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi is an absolute triumph, unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the very best action in the MCU. @SimuLiu is your new favorite Avenger and the movie’s myriad influences (everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki) pay off big time). Astounding.🐉 pic.twitter.com/72Yubnb4KV — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earns the title of the best superhero film of 2021 so far. The action scenes are simply spectacular, especially the train & skyscraper scene. Best martial arts I’ve seen in a long time. Simu Liu & Awkwafina are terrific. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/M0EEMJqKu3 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! 👏🏻👏🏻



Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero.



Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!👀 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 17, 2021

Expected a simple father/son conflict narrative and it's so much bigger than that. #ShangChi is a beautiful story about family, loss, and how our grief can blind and destroy us. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021

I really dug #ShangChi! There is a lot not in the trailers (maybe avoid ads in the next couple of weeks I fear will show more?) and it has its own vibe and distinct elements that make it stand out and not feel like a standard origin story. And Simu Liu makes for an awesome hero. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi was a blast! Actually, Marvel's first true "family movie" that has a lot of heart. Loads of fun, great fight choreography, & likeable characters galore! — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi is a blast! Marvel delivers a wuxia/fantasy/superhero movie mash-up that’s a lot more fun than how the trailers have been selling it. Exciting action, great cast (Tony Leung rules, of course). This is the MCU back doing its thing on a high level again. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/eW9bxF9QNB — Aaron Neuwirth (@AaronsPS4) August 17, 2021

Been a big fan of Destin Daniel Cretton for a while now but WOW - this blows the doors wide open to endless possibilities for him. Lots of cast shout outs I want to give but I’ll limit it to Simu Liu and Awkwafina for now. What a hugely charming duo I absolutely must see more of. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 17, 2021

OK, Shang-Chi is part Shakespearen family tragedy, part mythological epic, part martial arts masterpiece. It is fucking awesome. Never expected it to be THIS good. Stay for both credit scenes. Can't believe how much I loved this movie. — John Campea (@johncampea) August 17, 2021

Además de las comprensibles dudas porque luego casi ninguna película está a la altura de sus entusiastas primeras opiniones, queda la cuestión de cómo afectará el creciente impacto de la variante delta del coronavirus en Estados Unidos al funcionamiento en taquilla de la película. Ha sido uno de los factores clave detrás del decepcionante recorrido comercial que está sufriendo 'El Escuadrón Suicida' y sospecho que 'Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos' no se va a librar tampoco...