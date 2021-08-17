"Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos es la mejor película de superhéroes del año": primeras y entusiastas opiniones de lo nuevo de Marvel

"Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos es la mejor película de superhéroes del año": primeras y entusiastas opiniones de lo nuevo de Marvel
40 comentarios
HOY SE HABLA DE

Suscríbete a Espinof

Será el próximo 3 de septiembre cuando 'Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos' llegue a los cines, pero la premiere mundial de la nueva película de Marvel ya ha tenido lugar, por lo que ya tenemos las primeras opiniones de una aventura que promete ser fundamental para la Fase 4 de este universo de superhéroes.

Un vistazo a…
'FALCON Y EL SOLDADO DE INVIERNO' demuestra que un MCU más ADULTO es posible

Por las nubes

Como suele suceder en estos casos, los primeros comentarios sobre la película son muy positivos. La mayoría destaca sus escenas de acción, llegando a decirse que tiene las mejores vistas en una cinta de Marvel hasta ahora. Además, también hay quien afirma que es la mejor película de superhéroes de lo que llevamos de 2021.

Lo que es innegable es el consenso poniendo por las nubes esta primera aventura del superhéroe asiático de Marvel interpretado por Simu Liu, quien recientemente incluso contestó al mismísimo CEO de Disney por calificar el estreno de 'Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos' como un interesante experimento.

Además de las comprensibles dudas porque luego casi ninguna película está a la altura de sus entusiastas primeras opiniones, queda la cuestión de cómo afectará el creciente impacto de la variante delta del coronavirus en Estados Unidos al funcionamiento en taquilla de la película. Ha sido uno de los factores clave detrás del decepcionante recorrido comercial que está sufriendo 'El Escuadrón Suicida' y sospecho que 'Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos' no se va a librar tampoco...

Espinof en Instagram

  • Clint Eastwood con 35 años patinando en Roma, 1965 .. #movie #moviedreams #clinteastwood #legend #rome #thegoodthebadandtheugly #dirtyharry
  • Naomi Watts, Laura Harring y David Lynch tras el estreno de Mulholland Drive en el 54º Festival de Cine de Cannes, 2001. . #naomiwatts #lauraharring #mulhollanddrive #davidlynch
  • Es viernes y #HarleyQuinn lo sabe . #birdsofprey #margotrobbie #suicidesquad #elescuadrónsuicida
  • ¿Adivinas quién es? . #guesswho #adivina #cine #hollywood #actordehollywood
  • Las imágenes que no te eneseñaron de la rueda de prensa de #Messi . #messi #leonelmessi #lionelmessi #liomessi #fcbarcelona #barcelona #psg #paris #parissaintgermain #thewolfofwallstreet #wolfofwallstreet #leonardodicaprio #leodicaprio #dicaprio #scorsese #martinscorsese
Temas

Ver 40 comentarios

Temas de interés
Inicio

Explora en nuestros medios

Subir

Tecnología

Videojuegos

Entretenimiento

Gastronomía

Estilo de vida

Latinoamérica