"Zack Snyder ha redefinido el cine zombi de nuevo con una película impresionante". Las primeras opiniones de 'Ejército de los muertos' son entusiastas

El estreno de 'Ejército de los muertos' ya está a la vuelta de la esquina. No será hasta mañana cuando aparezcan las primeras críticas de este nuevo trabajo de Zack Snyder, pero Netflix ya ha levantado el embargo para que aquellos que ya la hayan visto puedan dar sus primeras opiniones a través de redes sociales y el entusiasmo es generalizado.

Desde aquellos que dicen que se ha adelantado a 'El Escuadrón Suicida' a la hora de plantear un relato así hasta aquellos que se alegran de ver a Snyder volando libre lejos de DC, todo apunta hacia una de las películas del año que sabe ser emocionante, divertida y sangrienta al mismo tiempo.

Es verdad que en estos casos lo raro es que las primeras impresiones no sean positivas, pero en esta ocasión yo también tuve ya la oportunidad de verla y no seré yo quien os vaya a lanzar el jarro de agua fría diciendo que tampoco es gran cosa cuando he disfrutado bastante con ella pese a tener alguna pega. 'Amanecer de los muertos' sigue siendo mi película favorita de Snyder, pero 'Ejército de los muertos' vendría justo después. Sin más que añadir, os dejo con esas primeras opiniones:

Primeras opiniones de 'Ejército de los muertos'

'Amanecer de los muertos' sigue siendo la mejor película de Zack Snyder, pero en #ArmyOfTheDead es seguramente donde más cerca ha estado de alcanzar ese nivel — Mikel (@freddyvoorhees) May 10, 2021

Army of The Dead is a violent, gory, and bloody blast. Zack Snyder’s latest is a ridiculously fun and over the top genre bending zombie film. While the entire cast is great, Matthias Schweighöfer steals every scene. Oh, and the opening credits are absolutely epic. #ArmyoftheDead pic.twitter.com/6Seg3l1AFG — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 10, 2021

#ArmyOfTheDead is bloody fun! Has great zombie action, character banter & killer music. Also, quite funny. Loved the world created by @ZackSnyder & that every character has a moment to shine. His style matches perfectly with the zombie genre. Opening credits are 🔥#ZombieVerse pic.twitter.com/vhbaKjX8KV — Fico (@FicoCangiano) May 10, 2021

I saw #ArmyoftheDead and I’m all-in on this world.



Pretty sure Zack Snyder just beat WB to the punch and made his own Suicide Squad movie, but with zombies. How about that. pic.twitter.com/xUb0lnylTs — KIrsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 10, 2021

Zack Snyder's #ArmyOfTheDead is a complete, total blast. It's Snyder's funniest film to date. It's legit terrifying in multiple spots (the Glo-stick/hallway sequence is pure horror). The human cast brings legitimate emotion and the zombies are UNREAL. Love seeing Zack free of DC. pic.twitter.com/yoovXXzURy — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) May 10, 2021

#ArmyOfTheDead is Zack Snyder's finest work to date. It's bold, humorous, heartbreaking, and delivers on what a zombie movie should be whilst adding new intriguing genre elements. It's the perfectly colorful, bright follow-up to his superhero flicks & one Snyder fans will love — Tom Power (@thomp1987) May 10, 2021

#ArmyoftheDead is a fucking blast. Like most Snyder films, it's about 20 minutes too long, but that doesn't matter when you're having so much fun.



World-building is intriguing, evolution of the zombie genre is fitting. Watch this movie with as many people as possible.



8/10 pic.twitter.com/IgzN4mHp9T — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) May 10, 2021

#ArmyOfTheDead es mucho más que una película de Zombies...



Zack Snyder da vuelta el tablero y presenta algo nuevo y logra innovar en una película donde demuestra todo lo que sabe hacer. Mucha acción, gore, y personajes carismáticos, cada uno con gran historia y desarrollo pic.twitter.com/7mja1e2rXb — Álvaro Cañadas (@canadas_alvaro) May 10, 2021

We've seen Zack Snyder's #ArmyOfTheDead!

"Seventeen years after scaling new heights with 'Dawn of the Dead,' Zack Snyder has redefined the zombie genre once again with 'Army of the Dead'— it's a badass movie!" - @timlammersfilms, https://t.co/BkHlYlczBQ@ZackSnyder @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/8gVUqa25u2 — Looper (@looper) May 10, 2021

Our @cbumbray also got to see #ArmyOfTheDead last week. His review drops at noon ET tomorrow - but he had a blast with it. From beginning to end a rock solid zombie shoot em’ up with very human stakes. A kick ass flick. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) May 10, 2021

#ArmyOfTheDead’s opening credits sequence is delicious, pure camp. While the rest of the film doesn’t sustain that tone (& meanders), there are lots of wild, deftly executed concepts & scenes centered on the heist. Even more audacious is there’s an unexpected infusion of heart. pic.twitter.com/TPGFC2nG2I — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 10, 2021

#ArmyOfTheDead is a BIG win for Zack Snyder. An innovative spin on the zombie genre that reconnects him w/his roots delivering an explosive, gnarly, action-packed thrill ride! Surprisingly personal, self reflection on fatherhood I found touching. Zack is back! pic.twitter.com/0lyG7o8Mve — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) May 10, 2021

Happy to confirm #ArmyOfTheDead is an absolute BLAST. Super-gory and energetic, like a video game movie that’s actually good. Dying to be seen with a massive crowd whooping, retching and cheering. Can’t wait to watch it again. pic.twitter.com/y0oMhSkwBP — Cameron Frew (@FrewFilm) May 10, 2021

'Ejército de los muertos' llegará a los cines este próximo viernes 14 de mayo, mientras que en Netflix podrá verse a partir del día 21 de este mismo mes.