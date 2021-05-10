Publicidad

"Zack Snyder ha redefinido el cine zombi de nuevo con una película impresionante". Las primeras opiniones de 'Ejército de los muertos' son entusiastas

"Zack Snyder ha redefinido el cine zombi de nuevo con una película impresionante". Las primeras opiniones de 'Ejército de los muertos' son entusiastas
2 comentarios
HOY SE HABLA DE

Publicidad

Suscríbete a Espinof

Publicidad

El estreno de 'Ejército de los muertos' ya está a la vuelta de la esquina. No será hasta mañana cuando aparezcan las primeras críticas de este nuevo trabajo de Zack Snyder, pero Netflix ya ha levantado el embargo para que aquellos que ya la hayan visto puedan dar sus primeras opiniones a través de redes sociales y el entusiasmo es generalizado.

Desde aquellos que dicen que se ha adelantado a 'El Escuadrón Suicida' a la hora de plantear un relato así hasta aquellos que se alegran de ver a Snyder volando libre lejos de DC, todo apunta hacia una de las películas del año que sabe ser emocionante, divertida y sangrienta al mismo tiempo.

"Las mejores películas de zombis nos enseñan algo sobre nosotros, porque el monstruo somos nosotros". Zack Snyder
En Espinof
"Las mejores películas de zombis nos enseñan algo sobre nosotros, porque el monstruo somos nosotros". Zack Snyder

Es verdad que en estos casos lo raro es que las primeras impresiones no sean positivas, pero en esta ocasión yo también tuve ya la oportunidad de verla y no seré yo quien os vaya a lanzar el jarro de agua fría diciendo que tampoco es gran cosa cuando he disfrutado bastante con ella pese a tener alguna pega. 'Amanecer de los muertos' sigue siendo mi película favorita de Snyder, pero 'Ejército de los muertos' vendría justo después. Sin más que añadir, os dejo con esas primeras opiniones:

Primeras opiniones de 'Ejército de los muertos'

'Ejército de los muertos' llegará a los cines este próximo viernes 14 de mayo, mientras que en Netflix podrá verse a partir del día 21 de este mismo mes.

Espinof en Instagram

  • ¿Qué #TomHardy eres hoy? . #cinema #cine #películas #tomhardyfans #tomhardymovies
  • ¿También piensas como #davidlynch ? . #cine #cinema #movies #películas #direcrordecine #davidlynchworld
  • El cine unió a David Lynch e Isabella Rossellini y los separó. Durante cinco años, el director y la actriz fueron la pareja más cool de Hollywood. . #davidlynch #isabellarossellini #movies #cinema #cine #films
  • Los selfies de #stanleykubrick . #cine #directoresdecine #directors #movies #películas
  • Algo pasa con #Batman.... . #humor #humour #memes
Temas

Publicidad

Ver 2 comentarios

Publicidad

Publicidad

Temas de interés
Inicio

Explora en nuestros medios

Subir

Tecnología

Videojuegos

Entretenimiento

Gastronomía

Estilo de vida

Latinoamérica