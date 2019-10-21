Las primeras opiniones de 'Terminator: Destino oscuro' hablan de la mejor secuela desde 'El juicio final' y la comparan con 'El despertar de la fuerza'

'Terminator: Destino oscuro' llegará a los cines el próximo 31 de octubre, pero ya han aparecido online las primeras opiniones. La cinta dirigida por Tim Miller ignora las tres anteriores secuelas para ser una continuación directa de 'Terminator 2: El juicio final' y un punto de consenso es que se trata de la mejor entrega de la franquicia desde la última de la que ocupó James Cameron.

"Si no está roto, no lo arregles"

El regreso de Linda Hamilton como Sarah Connor también es bastante alabado -aunque sus compañeros de reparto también reciben buenos comentarios- y son muchos los que apuntan a que es una especie de equivalente de 'El despertar de la fuerza' para la saga 'Terminator'.

Hay quien echa en falta a Cameron tras las cámaras, pero tanto las escenas de acción como los efectos visuales también se destacan entre sus virtudes. Parece que simplemente es una película que no arriesga, va sobre lo que ya se sabe que funciona y luego lo hace todo bastante bien:

#TerminatorDarkFate is easily the best Terminator movie since T2. Has some fantastic action and loved how the film features 3 female protagonists that all kick-ass. So awesome seeing Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Connor. pic.twitter.com/15Yb6cC18W — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 21, 2019

#TerminatorDarkFate is better than you think it’s going to be. Its trying hard to be the Force Awakens of Terminator movies, and mostly succeeds. But it’s lacking Cameron’s innovation, evolution and directing. Arnold is fantastic, the best of his post T2 Terminator appearances. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 21, 2019

#TerminatorDarkFate is the best of the TERMINATOR sequels after T2. Easily among the year’s most entertaining action films, it’s thrilling, intense & non-stop, but also a sweet story about making things right. Arnold is great & Linda rules, but Mackenzie Davis THROWS DOWN pic.twitter.com/8TQ4Gpkkdr — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 21, 2019

Oh the film, you ask? It’s solid. Super well articulated action. Linda Hamilton is aces. Easily the best sequel since T2. #DarkFate takes The Force Awakens’ “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality to Cameron’s films and turns out it ain’t broke. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) October 21, 2019

TERMINATOR’s thought of as Arnold’s franchise. DARK FATE makes it clear he wasn’t the key ingredient that made it work. It was Linda Hamilton. She’s incredible in this, and the movie’s very solid. (I recently defended all the TERMINATOR sequels, so make of this what you will.) pic.twitter.com/3JSsac7LrL — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) October 21, 2019

Is #TerminatorDarkFate the best since T2? Yup. Linda Hamilton’s return makes a BIG difference, Mackenzie Davis kicks all the ass, & Natalia Reyes is an excellent anchor. Gabriel Luna’s Rev-9 is a winner too. Physicality, VFX, fights - all spot on! Glad they gave this another go. pic.twitter.com/4Q1FNN49Hw — Perri Nemiratu (@PNemiroff) October 21, 2019

I was skeptical of TERMINATOR: DARK FATE. Thought the trailers were not great. But I would up enjoying it quite a bit, and the difference maker (vs the other post T2 sequels) is Linda Hamilton. It’s always been HER story and Hamilton adds the needed weight here. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 21, 2019

Excited to report Terminator: Dark Fate is the best sequel in the franchise since T2. It's a "return to basics" movie — reminiscent of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in that way — but the new heroes are fantastic, it's great to see the legends kicking ass, and the action is great. pic.twitter.com/aAHSXhFyA4 — Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) October 21, 2019