Las primeras opiniones de 'Terminator: Destino oscuro' hablan de la mejor secuela desde 'El juicio final' y la comparan con 'El despertar de la fuerza'

'Terminator: Destino oscuro' llegará a los cines el próximo 31 de octubre, pero ya han aparecido online las primeras opiniones. La cinta dirigida por Tim Miller ignora las tres anteriores secuelas para ser una continuación directa de 'Terminator 2: El juicio final' y un punto de consenso es que se trata de la mejor entrega de la franquicia desde la última de la que ocupó James Cameron.

"Si no está roto, no lo arregles"

El regreso de Linda Hamilton como Sarah Connor también es bastante alabado -aunque sus compañeros de reparto también reciben buenos comentarios- y son muchos los que apuntan a que es una especie de equivalente de 'El despertar de la fuerza' para la saga 'Terminator'.

Hay quien echa en falta a Cameron tras las cámaras, pero tanto las escenas de acción como los efectos visuales también se destacan entre sus virtudes. Parece que simplemente es una película que no arriesga, va sobre lo que ya se sabe que funciona y luego lo hace todo bastante bien:

