Todas las películas y series que abandonan Netflix en marzo de 2018

Comenzar un nuevo mes no siempre significa esperar con ganas las novedades que llegan a nuestras pantallas sino que también toca despedirse de multitud de series y películas. Cada obra que llega a Netflix cuenta con un periodo de licencia en el que se puede exhibir y, por tanto, fecha de caducidad.
Por eso un mes mas en Espinof vamos a recopilar todas las series, películas y documentales que dejarán de estar en el catálogo de Netflix en España y Latinoamérica este mes de marzo de 2018. Una lista que iremos actualizando según sepamos más.
Ojo porque las mayores pérdidas se las lleva el catálogo de este último con decenas de series y documentales de la BBC que dejarán de estar disponibles a mediados del mes. Esto incluye desde 'Planeta Tierra' hasta 'Misfits'
Netflix España
Jueves 1
- 'Alcantarilla mortal'
- 'Meltdown'
- 'Reina de la noche'
- 'Tazza: el as en la manga'
Domingo 4
- 'Hell and Back'
- 'Resistencia'
- '¿Cómo se escribe amor?'
Miércoles 14
- '9 seconds - Eternal time'
Martes 20
- 'Never die'
Netflix Latinoamérica
Jueves 1
- '9'
- 'A farewell to fools'
- 'A time to kill'
- 'Afternoon delight'
- 'Amadeus'
- 'Amal'
- 'American Hustle'
- 'Appleseed: Ex machina'
- 'Awakenings'
- 'Battle of the year'
- 'Around the block'
- 'Bella vita'
- 'Bikes vs Cars'
- 'Blaze and the Monster Machines'
- 'Branded'
- 'Brian Posehn: the Fartist'
- 'Chef'
- 'Chicken Little'
- 'Cerro Torre: A Snowball's Chance in Hell'
- 'Cobb'
- 'Company of Heroes'
- 'Daredevil'
- 'Dinosaur Island'
- 'Dora the Explorer'
- 'Dos lunas'
- 'Down with love'
- 'Eastern promises'
- 'Epic Movie'
- 'First daughter'
- 'Money'
- 'Love'
- 'Fugly!'
- 'Gangs of New York'
- 'Good Time Max'
- 'Get on up'
- 'Gored'
- 'Hitch'
- 'I am Love'
- 'Hostel'
- 'Jack and Jill'
- 'In bruges'
- 'Kill your darlings'
- 'Jason X'
- 'Little Manhattan'
- 'Like dandelion dust'
- 'Look who's talking'
- 'Mandela: long walk to freedom'
- 'Meet the firm: Revenge in Rio'
- 'Meadowland'
- 'Miles from Tomorrowland'
- 'Mouk'
- My sister's keeper
- 'Nebraska'
- 'North star'
- 'Noriega: God's favorite'
- 'One flew over the Cuckoo's nest'
- 'Playing for keeps'
- 'Q and A'
- 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'
- 'Rabbit Hole'
- 'Radio Rebel'
- 'Reservoir Dogs'
- 'Red Faction: Origins'
- 'Saving Mr. Banks'
- 'Seventh son'
- 'Tainá 3'
- 'Thanks for sharing'
- 'The adventures of Chris Fable'
- 'The Call'
- 'The Da Vinci Code'
- 'The Culture High'
- 'The darkest hour'
- 'The Diving Bell'
- 'The Final Storm'
- 'The extraordinary adventures of Adele Blanc-Sec'
- 'The International'
- 'The ghost writer'
- 'The king of comedy'
- 'The Joneses'
- The Libertine
- 'The Liberator'
- 'The Next Three Days'
- 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Tower'
- 'The Proposal'
- 'The Nightmare before Christmas'
- 'The Sentinel'
- 'The Road'
- 'The Words'
- 'The sunchaser'
- 'They wait'
- 'Then she found me'
- 'Trainspotting'
- 'This boy's life'
- 'What's eating Gilbert Grape'
- 'UFO'
Jueves 15
- '9 seconds - Eternal Time'
- 'Africa'
- 'A young Doctor's notebook and other stories'
- 'Auschwitz: Inside the Nazi State'
- 'Call the Midwife'
- 'Dolphins: Spy in the Pod'
- 'Charlie and Lola'
- 'Fleming: the Man who would be Bond'
- 'Happy Valley'
- 'House of Cards BBC'
- 'Horseland'
- 'Life Story'
- 'Luther'
- 'Nazi secret files'
- 'Misfits'
- 'Planet Earth'
- 'Robin Hood'
- 'Shark'
- 'Sarah and Duck'
- 'Space Racers'
- 'Superheroes: a never ending battle'
- 'The hunt'
- 'The Blue Planet'
- 'The Musketeers'
- 'The Office UK'
- 'The Passing Bells'
- 'The Paradise'
- 'The Planets'
- 'Top Gear'
- 'Top Gear: Ambitious but rubbish'
- 'The World's War'
- 'Top of the Lake'
- 'Touched by Auschwithz'
- 'Walking with dinosaurs'
- 'Walking with dinosaurs: Sea monsters'
- 'Walking with dinosaurs: The Ballad of Big Al'
- 'Walking with Monsters'
- 'Torchwood'
- 'Whitechapel'
- 'Wild South America'
- 'Wild China'
- 'Wolf hall'
- 'Wonders'
Miércoles 21
- Never Die
