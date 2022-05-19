'El señor de los anillos: Los anillos de poder" recibe la aprobación de expertos en Tolkien: "No nos dejamos engañar fácilmente y lo que vimos nos impresionó de verdad"

Todavía quedan unos meses para que Amazon Prime Video estrene 'El señor de los anillos: Los anillos de poder', la esperada serie basada en la obra de Tolkien, pero su campaña promocional hace tiempo que arrancó. Ya vimos un espectacular tráiler, el cual no sirvió para acallar aquellas voces más críticas por su reparto inclusivo.

Ahora la plataforma ha querido calmar miedos enseñando más metraje a algunos de los mayores eruditos en las creaciones de Tolkien de todo el mundo. Para ello, invitó a un grupo reducido a un evento en Londres del que todos salieron muy satisfechos.

Así fueron las primeras reacciones

Desde comentarios como que 'El señor de los anillos: Los anillos de poder" "se ve y suena como debería" hasta que "la escala y el alcance realmente brillaron" o la promesa de que "Nos esforzamos por ser objetivos y lo que vimos nos impresionó de verdad".

Obviamente, su acceso a la serie fue reducido, pero todos quedaron la sensación de que la serie "está en muy buenas manos" y que "lo que vimos nos impresionó de verdad". A continuación os dejo una recopilación de primeras impresiones sobre 'El señor de los anillos: Los anillos de poder':

No enterremos lo más importante. 'El Señor de los Anillos: Los Anillos del Poder' se ve como debería, suena como debería y se siente como un regreso al universo que todos amamos.
Conocen a Tolkien, y casi todas las preocupaciones y retos que he pensado en los últimos años en la adaptación de la Segunda Edad, claramente han trabajado en eso ellos mismos.
La semana pasada, fui invitado junto con otros amigos de Tolkien en Internet a asistir a una proyección avanzada de algunas secuencias de la serie y a conocer a los directores de la serie. Debo decir: después de conocerlos, siento que la serie está en MUY buenas manos.
Nos tuvieron a mí a a @tolkienprof en Londres la semana pasada para ver trozos de 'El señor de los anillos: Los anillos de poder', el Oxford de Tolkien, y para conocer a los responsables de la serie, que estuvieron a la altura de los mejores. Su pasión y conocimientos me hicieron sentir como si fueran uno de nosotros; lo entienden. Me siento muy optimista.
Las imágenes mostradas fueron alentadoras, ya que la escala y el alcance de esta producción realmente brillaron, pero aún así me dejaron con algunas preocupaciones persistentes sin respuesta. El día en Oxford fue increíble y conocer a todos los demás creadores de contenidos fue un auténtico placer.
No nos dejamos engañar fácilmente: ambos somos padres y profesionales, y estamos sinceramente demasiado curtidos para ser ingenuos. Nos esforzamos por ser objetivos y lo que vimos nos impresionó de verdad.
El segundo día, en Londres, se emitió la serie y un una sesión de preguntas y respuestas con los showrunners. Sin duda, fue una experiencia inolvidable y volvemos muy satisfechos de lo que vimos.
