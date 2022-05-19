'El señor de los anillos: Los anillos de poder" recibe la aprobación de expertos en Tolkien: "No nos dejamos engañar fácilmente y lo que vimos nos impresionó de verdad"

Todavía quedan unos meses para que Amazon Prime Video estrene 'El señor de los anillos: Los anillos de poder', la esperada serie basada en la obra de Tolkien, pero su campaña promocional hace tiempo que arrancó. Ya vimos un espectacular tráiler, el cual no sirvió para acallar aquellas voces más críticas por su reparto inclusivo.

Ahora la plataforma ha querido calmar miedos enseñando más metraje a algunos de los mayores eruditos en las creaciones de Tolkien de todo el mundo. Para ello, invitó a un grupo reducido a un evento en Londres del que todos salieron muy satisfechos.

Así fueron las primeras reacciones

Desde comentarios como que 'El señor de los anillos: Los anillos de poder" "se ve y suena como debería" hasta que "la escala y el alcance realmente brillaron" o la promesa de que "Nos esforzamos por ser objetivos y lo que vimos nos impresionó de verdad".

Obviamente, su acceso a la serie fue reducido, pero todos quedaron la sensación de que la serie "está en muy buenas manos" y que "lo que vimos nos impresionó de verdad". A continuación os dejo una recopilación de primeras impresiones sobre 'El señor de los anillos: Los anillos de poder':

Let’s not bury the lede. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power looks like it should, sounds like it should, and feels like a return to the comfortable universe we all love. #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/xhTBm3OY1G — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) May 9, 2022

No enterremos lo más importante. 'El Señor de los Anillos: Los Anillos del Poder' se ve como debería, suena como debería y se siente como un regreso al universo que todos amamos.

3/ They know their Tolkien and pretty much every concern and challenge I’ve thought about the last few years in adapting the Second Age, they’ve clearly worked through themselves. — Digital Tolkien Project (@DigitalTolkien) May 9, 2022

Conocen a Tolkien, y casi todas las preocupaciones y retos que he pensado en los últimos años en la adaptación de la Segunda Edad, claramente han trabajado en eso ellos mismos.

Last week, I was invited by the @LOTRonPrime folks, along with a bunch of other internet Tolkien folks, to attend an advanced screening of some footage from the #RingsofPower show and to meet the showrunners. I must say: after meeting them, I feel the show is in VERY good hands. — Tolkien Professor (@tolkienprof) May 9, 2022

La semana pasada, fui invitado junto con otros amigos de Tolkien en Internet a asistir a una proyección avanzada de algunas secuencias de la serie y a conocer a los directores de la serie. Debo decir: después de conocerlos, siento que la serie está en MUY buenas manos.

@LOTROnPrime had me and @tolkienprof to London last week to see bits of the #RingsofPower, Tolkien’s Oxford, & to meet the show runners, who kept up with the best of us. Their passion & knowledge made me feel like they were one of us;they get it. I’m feeling very optimistic! pic.twitter.com/dBWq3x4v9w — Dr. Maggie Parke (@MaggieParke) May 9, 2022

Nos tuvieron a mí a a @tolkienprof en Londres la semana pasada para ver trozos de 'El señor de los anillos: Los anillos de poder', el Oxford de Tolkien, y para conocer a los responsables de la serie, que estuvieron a la altura de los mejores. Su pasión y conocimientos me hicieron sentir como si fueran uno de nosotros; lo entienden. Me siento muy optimista.

…The footage shown was encouraging with the scale and scope of this production truly shining through, but still left me with a few lingering concerns left unanswered. The day in Oxford was amazing and meeting all the other content creators was just pure joy!



2/2 — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) May 9, 2022

Las imágenes mostradas fueron alentadoras, ya que la escala y el alcance de esta producción realmente brillaron, pero aún así me dejaron con algunas preocupaciones persistentes sin respuesta. El día en Oxford fue increíble y conocer a todos los demás creadores de contenidos fue un auténtico placer.

(4/5) We are not easily taken in: we're both dads and professionals, and are honestly too "seasoned" to be naive. We went out of our way to be objective, and we were legitimately impressed by what we saw. — The Prancing Pony Podcast (@prancingponypod) May 13, 2022

No nos dejamos engañar fácilmente: ambos somos padres y profesionales, y estamos sinceramente demasiado curtidos para ser ingenuos. Nos esforzamos por ser objetivos y lo que vimos nos impresionó de verdad.

On the second day, in London, the series was aired and a Q&A with the showrunners. 🗣

Without a doubt, it was an unforgettable experience and we are back very satisfied with what we saw. 🧝🏻 pic.twitter.com/UVZJ04zWkR — Tolkien Talk (@TolkienTalkBR) May 9, 2022

El segundo día, en Londres, se emitió la serie y un una sesión de preguntas y respuestas con los showrunners. Sin duda, fue una experiencia inolvidable y volvemos muy satisfechos de lo que vimos.