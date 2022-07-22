"Sin duda la mejor desde la original". Las primeras reacciones de 'Predator: La presa' son arrolladoras y piden el estreno en cines

"Sin duda la mejor desde la original". Las primeras reacciones de 'Predator: La presa' son arrolladoras y piden el estreno en cines
'Predator: La presa' de Dan Trachtenberg es una pieza muy esperada en la franquicia 'Predator', enfrentando a una joven guerrera Comanche contra un depredador alienígena, y ahora han llegado las primeras reacciones y la mayoría de ellas son abrumadoramente positivas.

Una nueva dirección en la franquicia

Los críticos han elogian la lucha entre especies por la supervivencia, destacando la sangre y el gore justificados por la premisa, gracias a una proyección previa en la Comic-Con de San Diego , lo que llevó a los asistentes a compartir sus impresiones en las redes sociales, la mayoría entusiastas, aclamándola como una de las mejores, si no la mejor secuela en la franquicia, con lo que destacaremos los principales comentarios recogidos estas horas.

"PREY parece menos como una secuela de PREDATOR y más como un western revisionista en el que un Predator aterriza repentinamente. ¡Y me encanta eso! Podría prescindir de su abundancia de sangre CGI, pero hay algunas imágenes hermosas que realmente debería haber tenido una oportunidad en la pantalla grande".

"PREY es, de hecho, la mejor Predator desde PREDATOR. Todos los elogios a Amber Midthunder, que posee la pantalla contra su enemigo alienígena. Es una vuelta a los sangrientos conceptos básicos de una caza emocionante que ofrece todo lo que quiero de una película de Predator en su gloria brutalmente primitiva".

"Prey es una precuela excelente y llena de acción a la franquicia que creativamente la lleva en nuevas direcciones. Es la mejor desde el original, con grandes personajes principales y un divertido y amenazante nuevo diseño de Yautja. Me encantó".

"Oh, hey, se levantó el embargo de #Prey. ¡Me encantó esta película! Es tan buena. Ofrece secuencias de acción realmente geniales y emocionantes que presentan a un depredador rudo contra una increíble Amber Midthunder. Aprovecha al máximo su premisa y fácilmente la mejor película de Predator desde la original".

"Prey es una de las mejores películas en la franquicia 'Predator'. Claramente diferente de sus predecesores, PREY aún captura el espíritu de las previas al mismo tiempo que presenta a un héroe inesperado al que es fácil apoyar. Visualmente impresionante e intensamente violenta, prepárate para que rueden cabezas".

"Prey es mi película favorita de Predator. (Viniendo de alguien que es un gran admiradora del original y también de Predators de 2010). Me encanta cómo la historia es un viaje profundamente personal, impulsado por la tradición comanche tanto como por las emociones provocadas por Predator".

"Le he dicho esto a varias personas desde que vi Prey... ¡¡ME ENCANTÓ ESTA PELÍCULA!! Me encanta la primera película de #Predator, siento nostalgia en mi corazón por Predator 2, me gustó Predators, no me gustó la última, PERO ESTA: Fácilmente la mejor desde la original. Noqueado."

"Prey absolutamente lo clava. Al establecerlo hace 300 años y eliminar los artilugios de caza de alta tecnología del cazador alienígena, obtenemos una historia primitiva de David contra Goliat. ¡Amber Midthunder es feroz y Datoka Beavers rockea en su debut! Es solo una increíble película de serie B".

"Estoy en el estreno de #PREY en #SDCC2022 y se ha merecido justificadamente una gran ovación de pie. Fácilmente mi película PREDATOR favorita desde la original. @DannyTRS y su equipo han creado una epopeya de supervivencia primaria y emocional. @AmberMidthunder también lo peta aqui".

"Prey es absolutamente impresionante. Hace que Predator vuelva a dar miedo, presenta algunas referencias a Predator 1 y 2, y Amber Midthunder está absolutamente macarra. Una gran película de acción, decepcionante que no vaya a los cines".

"PREY es la mejor película de Predator desde la original. @AmberMidthunder patea culos en este impresionante y serio thriller de cazadores y presas que inyecta nueva vida a la icónica franquicia de ciencia ficción. El director @DannyTRS ofrece emociones, muertes y efectos visuales dulces. Realmente la disfruté".

"Sinceramente, creo que Prey podría ser la mejor película de Predator. No desde la primera película, simplemente la mejor, punto. Tiene toda la acción tensa, pero agrega personajes convincentes, Amber Midthunder como Naru es una revelación, es Predator desglosado en sus elementos centrales y reconstruido mejor".

"Prey es exactamente lo que los fans quieren en una película de Predator: muertes sangrientas, armas locas y vínculos con otras películas de la franquicia. Técnicamente, la primera película de Predator, Prey es una maravilla absoluta gracias a las muertes locas y los sustos de salto. ¡Prepárate para amar a Amber Midthunder!"

