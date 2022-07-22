"Sin duda la mejor desde la original". Las primeras reacciones de 'Predator: La presa' son arrolladoras y piden el estreno en cines

'Predator: La presa' de Dan Trachtenberg es una pieza muy esperada en la franquicia 'Predator', enfrentando a una joven guerrera Comanche contra un depredador alienígena, y ahora han llegado las primeras reacciones y la mayoría de ellas son abrumadoramente positivas.

Una nueva dirección en la franquicia

Los críticos han elogian la lucha entre especies por la supervivencia, destacando la sangre y el gore justificados por la premisa, gracias a una proyección previa en la Comic-Con de San Diego , lo que llevó a los asistentes a compartir sus impresiones en las redes sociales, la mayoría entusiastas, aclamándola como una de las mejores, si no la mejor secuela en la franquicia, con lo que destacaremos los principales comentarios recogidos estas horas.

PREY feels less like a PREDATOR sequel and more like a revisionist Western that a Predator suddenly crash lands into. And I dug that! Could do without the abundance of CGI blood, but there are some gorgeous visuals here that really should’ve been given a shot on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/zAQM7Iji6W — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) July 22, 2022

"PREY parece menos como una secuela de PREDATOR y más como un western revisionista en el que un Predator aterriza repentinamente. ¡Y me encanta eso! Podría prescindir de su abundancia de sangre CGI, pero hay algunas imágenes hermosas que realmente debería haber tenido una oportunidad en la pantalla grande".

#PREY is, indeed, the best Predator entry since PREDATOR. All praise to Amber Midthunder who owns the screen against her alien foe. It’s back to the bloody basics of a thrilling hunt that delivers everything I want from a Predator flick in its brutally primal glory. pic.twitter.com/2QWpwOgwGI — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) July 22, 2022

"PREY es, de hecho, la mejor Predator desde PREDATOR. Todos los elogios a Amber Midthunder, que posee la pantalla contra su enemigo alienígena. Es una vuelta a los sangrientos conceptos básicos de una caza emocionante que ofrece todo lo que quiero de una película de Predator en su gloria brutalmente primitiva".

#Prey is an excellent, action packed entry to the franchise that creatively takes it in new directions. It’s the best since the original, with great central characters and a fun, menacing new Yautja design. Loved it. — Jeff Ewing’s gettin’ weird @FantasiaFest (@ReelJeffEwing) July 22, 2022

"Prey es una precuela excelente y llena de acción a la franquicia que creativamente la lleva en nuevas direcciones. Es la mejor desde el original, con grandes personajes principales y un divertido y amenazante nuevo diseño de Yautja. Me encantó".

Oh, hey, the #Prey embargo lifted. I loved this movie! It's so cool. Delivers really great and exciting action sequences featuring a badass Predator vs. an awesome Amber Midthunder. Totally makes the most of its premise and easily the best Predator movie since the original. pic.twitter.com/Zn6XvNRAoF — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 22, 2022

"Oh, hey, se levantó el embargo de #Prey. ¡Me encantó esta película! Es tan buena. Ofrece secuencias de acción realmente geniales y emocionantes que presentan a un depredador rudo contra una increíble Amber Midthunder. Aprovecha al máximo su premisa y fácilmente la mejor película de Predator desde la original".

#Prey is one of the best entries in the Predator franchise. Distinctly different from its predecessors, PREY still captures the spirit of the films while also featuring an unexpected hero that's easy to root for. Visually stunning and intensely violent, prepare for heads to roll. pic.twitter.com/zZw9jNqARi — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 22, 2022

"Prey es una de las mejores películas en la franquicia 'Predator'. Claramente diferente de sus predecesores, PREY aún captura el espíritu de las previas al mismo tiempo que presenta a un héroe inesperado al que es fácil apoyar. Visualmente impresionante e intensamente violenta, prepárate para que rueden cabezas".

#Prey is my favorite Predator movie. (Coming from someone who's a big fan of the original and also 2010's Predators.) Love how the story is a deeply personal journey -- one powered by Comanche tradition just as much as it is by Predator-sparked thrills. pic.twitter.com/2hjoGhk2Mw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 22, 2022

"Prey es mi película favorita de Predator. (Viniendo de alguien que es un gran admiradora del original y también de Predators de 2010). Me encanta cómo la historia es un viaje profundamente personal, impulsado por la tradición comanche tanto como por las emociones provocadas por Predator".

Ive said this to several people since seeing #Prey…. I FUCKING LOVED THIS MOVIE!! I love the first #Predator movie, nostalgia place in my heart for Predator 2, liked Predators, didn’t like last one, BUT THIS ONE - Easily The Best Since The Original. Knocked it out the park pic.twitter.com/qPYHT7yQtU — Greg Alba (@TheGregAlba) July 22, 2022

"Le he dicho esto a varias personas desde que vi Prey... ¡¡ME ENCANTÓ ESTA PELÍCULA!! Me encanta la primera película de #Predator, siento nostalgia en mi corazón por Predator 2, me gustó Predators, no me gustó la última, PERO ESTA: Fácilmente la mejor desde la original. Noqueado."

#Preymovie absolutely slays. By setting it 300 years ago and stripping away the alien hunter’s high tech hunting gadgetry, we get a primal David vs Goliath story. Amber Midthunder is fierce, and Datoka Beavers rocks in his debut! It’s just an awesome gritty B-movie pic.twitter.com/ZaNsIXYSDc — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) July 22, 2022

"Prey absolutamente lo clava. Al establecerlo hace 300 años y eliminar los artilugios de caza de alta tecnología del cazador alienígena, obtenemos una historia primitiva de David contra Goliat. ¡Amber Midthunder es feroz y Datoka Beavers rockea en su debut! Es solo una increíble película de serie B".

I’m at the #PREY premiere at #SDCC2022 and this thing justifiably earned a huge, rousing standing ovation. Easily my favorite PREDATOR movie since the original. @DannyTRS and team have made a primal and emotional survival epic. @AmberMidthunder is a total badass in this too. pic.twitter.com/7r9KnBW0jY — Charles de Lauzirika @ SDCC (@Lauzirika) July 22, 2022

"Estoy en el estreno de #PREY en #SDCC2022 y se ha merecido justificadamente una gran ovación de pie. Fácilmente mi película PREDATOR favorita desde la original. @DannyTRS y su equipo han creado una epopeya de supervivencia primaria y emocional. @AmberMidthunder también lo peta aqui".

Prey is absolutely awesome. It makes the Predator scary once again, features some callbacks to Predator 1 and 2, and Amber Midthunder is utterly badass. Such a great action movie, disappointing that it’s not going to theaters. #Prey #Predator pic.twitter.com/6xsGnGXLHZ — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) July 22, 2022

"Prey es absolutamente impresionante. Hace que Predator vuelva a dar miedo, presenta algunas referencias a Predator 1 y 2, y Amber Midthunder está absolutamente macarra. Una gran película de acción, decepcionante que no vaya a los cines".

#PREY is the best Predator film since the original. @AmberMidthunder kicks ass in this awesome, no-nonsense, hunter/prey thriller that injects new life to the iconic sci-fi franchise. Director @DannyTRS delivers thrills, kills and sweet visuals. Really enjoyed it. pic.twitter.com/ulntXImBG2 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) July 22, 2022

"PREY es la mejor película de Predator desde la original. @AmberMidthunder patea culos en este impresionante y serio thriller de cazadores y presas que inyecta nueva vida a la icónica franquicia de ciencia ficción. El director @DannyTRS ofrece emociones, muertes y efectos visuales dulces. Realmente la disfruté".

I honestly think #Prey might be the best Predator movie. Not since the first movie, just best, period. It's got all the tense action, but it adds compelling characters, Amber Midthunder as Naru is a revelation, It's Predator broken down to its core elements and rebuilt better. pic.twitter.com/Hml1dhPuQl — Stephen "Dirk" Libbey (@childe_dirk) July 22, 2022

"Sinceramente, creo que Prey podría ser la mejor película de Predator. No desde la primera película, simplemente la mejor, punto. Tiene toda la acción tensa, pero agrega personajes convincentes, Amber Midthunder como Naru es una revelación, es Predator desglosado en sus elementos centrales y reconstruido mejor".

Prey is exactly what fans want in a Predator movie -- bloody deaths, insane weapons, and ties to other films in the franchise.



Technically the first Predator movie, Prey is an absolute blast thanks to crazy kills and jump scares.



Get ready to love Amber Midthunder!#Prey pic.twitter.com/rZziP66jBo — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) July 22, 2022