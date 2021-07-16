"Una escandalosa locura que hace realidad tus sueños más salvajes". Las primeras opiniones de 'El escuadrón suicida' la ponen por las nubes

Hasta el próximo 6 de agosto no podremos ver 'El escuadrón suicida', la nueva película del Universo Extendido de DC llamada a ser uno de los grandes bombazos de este verano. Sin embargo, en Warner están tan convencidos de que tienen algo especial entre manos que no han dudado en levantar ya el embargo en redes sociales sobre la película dirigida por James Gunn.

Es verdad que lo raro en estos casos es que la reacción de aquellos que hayan tenido el privilegio de verla antes que nadie no sea muy positiva, pero también os digo que no recuerdo otro caso en el que haya tal unanimidad a la hora de ponerla por las nubes.

Casi todos destacan lo divertida y violenta que es, pero ojo, que también recuerdan que Gunn no se olvida del lado más serio de la historia y que realmente exista una sensación de peligro. También se comentan los puntos en común tanto con 'Guardianes de la Galaxia' como con anteriores trabajos de su director.

Las primeras opiniones

Absolutely loved #thesuicidesquad. The movie is super violent, extremely funny, and a huge home fun for @JamesGunn and #DC. Tons of surprises and things I wasn’t expecting. Just a great movie. pic.twitter.com/sTchKRvU4Y — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 15, 2021

The Suicide Squad is as funny, irreverent and violent as promised.

What I liked best, though, was its heart. Gunn really balances the silly and the serious in a way that the two compliment each other really well. I dug it. Also? King Shark RULES. pic.twitter.com/QgzSqwxY8C — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is an epic all out war movie that demands to be seen on the big screen. Gunn does it again with a hilarious cast of oddballs and under used comic characters.



Big laughs, bigger action. DC has another winner on its hand. pic.twitter.com/zogxvQAZo3 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) July 15, 2021

Folks, the best way I can describe #TheSuicideSquad is it's like that feeling you'd get as a kid watching something awesome that you knew you really shouldn't be watching, but that you knew you'd watch every chance you got. It's a late '80s hard-R in the DCEU. Totally wild! — Mike Cecchini (@wayoutstuff) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is probably the wildest, wackiest, bloodiest comic book movie I've ever seen. Very clear they let James Gunn run wild and not hold back. Definitely gives Harley one of her best scenes period. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is complete mayhem. Similar themes and heart to Guardians, but tonally much more similar to Gunn's pre-Marvel work (it's real bloody). Hilarious, but be warned: the emotional stakes are real. It's not the care-free romp the trailers promise. — Christopher Gates (@ChrisWGates) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad an action-packed fun time full of wittiness. A perfect chaotic cast ensemble. It’s gory, entertaining & a wild ride. Definitely a step-up from the first one. pic.twitter.com/yfTsX6zm0Y — Film Poser™️ Sofía🌻 (@ana_sofia53) July 15, 2021

I really loved #TheSuicideSquad. It's funny and gory and foul-mouthed like you'd expect, but it's also deeply tragic and heartfelt with an underlying kindness I absolutely didn't expect. It's just as much satire as it is shoot-em-up. More thoughts once I'm able, but truly wowed. pic.twitter.com/tFpV7tA1Fh — Kyle D. Anderson (@KyleDAnderson) July 15, 2021

.@JamesGunn’s #TheSuicideSquad is gloriously insane and so, so fun. (After watching it, you’ll think you might have dreamed it.) Everyone is excellent and deeply committed to the material and its singular mood and wild ass aesthetic. Can’t wait to ride this rollercoaster again.🦈 pic.twitter.com/rRhvH3A75k — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) July 15, 2021

Got to see @JamesGunn #TheSuicideSquad tonight! A hilariously violent and heartfelt story that’s surprising in all the right ways. Enjoyable for everyone — hardcore DC comics fans and newbies alike. Go see this movie. — Vanessa Armstrong (@vfarmstrong) July 15, 2021

So this skeptic loved #TheSuicideSquad. It is balls to the wall *bonkers* in very entertaining ways. i.e. If you're wondering whether James Gunn and that super rad @SuicideSquadWB cast would truly go there w/ the material & the R-rating, indeed they DO. pic.twitter.com/hQoGljScTx — Kara Warner (@karawarner) July 15, 2021

However bonkers you think #TheSuicideSquad is going to be, multiple that by 10. It’s crazy violent, outrageous and heartfelt. The camaraderie is fun, the deaths are gory and there are multiple scene stealers. @JamesGunn makes your wildest comic book movie dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/dp8L3RJuxz — Mark Daniell (@markhdaniell) July 16, 2021

Además, la palabra locura se repite a menudo, con algún crítico destacando que es mucho más loca de lo que nos podríamos imaginar. Imagino que hay algo de exageración en todas estas alabanzas, pero al menos conmigo me han dejado completamente claro que necesito verla cuanto antes, ¿os ha pasado lo mismo?