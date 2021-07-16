"Una escandalosa locura que hace realidad tus sueños más salvajes". Las primeras opiniones de 'El escuadrón suicida' la ponen por las nubes

"Una escandalosa locura que hace realidad tus sueños más salvajes". Las primeras opiniones de 'El escuadrón suicida' la ponen por las nubes
Hasta el próximo 6 de agosto no podremos ver 'El escuadrón suicida', la nueva película del Universo Extendido de DC llamada a ser uno de los grandes bombazos de este verano. Sin embargo, en Warner están tan convencidos de que tienen algo especial entre manos que no han dudado en levantar ya el embargo en redes sociales sobre la película dirigida por James Gunn.

Es verdad que lo raro en estos casos es que la reacción de aquellos que hayan tenido el privilegio de verla antes que nadie no sea muy positiva, pero también os digo que no recuerdo otro caso en el que haya tal unanimidad a la hora de ponerla por las nubes.

Casi todos destacan lo divertida y violenta que es, pero ojo, que también recuerdan que Gunn no se olvida del lado más serio de la historia y que realmente exista una sensación de peligro. También se comentan los puntos en común tanto con 'Guardianes de la Galaxia' como con anteriores trabajos de su director.

Las primeras opiniones

Además, la palabra locura se repite a menudo, con algún crítico destacando que es mucho más loca de lo que nos podríamos imaginar. Imagino que hay algo de exageración en todas estas alabanzas, pero al menos conmigo me han dejado completamente claro que necesito verla cuanto antes, ¿os ha pasado lo mismo?

