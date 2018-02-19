Compartir
'Tres anuncios en las afueras' triunfa en los BAFTA 2018 con cinco premios

Al fin se han anunciado los ganadores de los BAFTA, el equivalente a los Oscar del cine británico. La gran triunfadora de la noche ha sido 'Tres anuncios en las afueras' ('Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'), pues la cinta dirigida por Martin McDonagh se ha hecho con cinco galardones, incluyendo el de mejor película y el de mejor película británica.

Otro paso seguro hacia el Oscar pensarán algunos, pero lo cierto es que tenemos que remontarnos hasta '12 años de esclvitud' ('12 Years a Slave') para encontrar a la última ganadora del BAFTA que luego repitió victoria en los premios de la Academia de Hollywood. Donde todo parece más claro es en las categorías interpretativas, pues es la primera vez en la historia en la que SAG, Globos de oro, Critics' Choice y BAFTA se decantan por los cuatro mismos actores.

A continuación os dejamos la lista completa de ganadores de los BAFTA 2018:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

  • El instante más oscuro
  • The Death of Stalin
  • God’s Own Country
  • Lady Macbeth
  • Paddington 2
  • 'Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADORA)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
  • Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
  • Christopher Nolan, Dunkerque
  • Guillermo Del Toro, La forma del agua (GANADOR)
  • Martin McDonagh, Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA

  • Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
  • Frances McDormand, Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADORA)
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Sally Hawkins, La forma del agua
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya
  • Kristin Scott Thomas, El instante más oscuro
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Lesley Manville, El hilo invisible
  • Octavia Spencer, La forma del agua

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

  • Déjame salir
  • I, Tonya
  • Lady Bird
  • La forma del agua
  • Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADOR)

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

  • Call Me by Your Name (GANADOR)
  • The Death of Stalin
  • Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
  • Molly’s Game
  • Paddington 2

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Baby Driver (GANADORA)
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkerque
  • La forma del agua
  • Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • Coco (GANADOR)
  • Loving Vincent
  • My Life as a Courgette

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

  • City of Ghosts
  • I Am Not Your Negro (GANADOR)
  • Icarus
  • An Inconvenient Sequel
  • Jane

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • El instante más oscuro
  • Dunkerque
  • El hilo invisible
  • La forma del agua (GANADORA)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Blade Runner 2049 (GANADORA)
  • El instante más oscuro
  • Dunkerque
  • La forma del agua
  • Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • La bella y la bestia (Beauty and the Beast)
  • El instante más oscuro
  • I, Tonya
  • El hilo invisible (GANADORA)
  • La forma del agua

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • La hora más oscura (GANADORA)
  • I, Tonya
  • Victoria & Abdul
  • Wonder

MEJOR SONIDO

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

  • Aamir
  • Cowboy Dave (GANADOR)
  • A Drowning Man
  • Work
  • Wren Boys

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

  • Have Heart
  • Mamoon
  • Poles Apart (GANADOR)

MEJOR DEBUT

  • The Ghoul
  • I Am Not a Witch (GANADORA)
  • Jawbone
  • Kingdom of Us
  • Lady Macbeth

BAFTA EE ESTRELLA ASCENDENTE

  • Timothée Chalamet
  • Daniel Kaluuya (GANADOR)
  • Josh O'Connor
  • Florence Pugh
  • Tessa Thompson
Temas
