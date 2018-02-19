'Tres anuncios en las afueras' triunfa en los BAFTA 2018 con cinco premios

Al fin se han anunciado los ganadores de los BAFTA, el equivalente a los Oscar del cine británico. La gran triunfadora de la noche ha sido 'Tres anuncios en las afueras' ('Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'), pues la cinta dirigida por Martin McDonagh se ha hecho con cinco galardones, incluyendo el de mejor película y el de mejor película británica.

Otro paso seguro hacia el Oscar pensarán algunos, pero lo cierto es que tenemos que remontarnos hasta '12 años de esclvitud' ('12 Years a Slave') para encontrar a la última ganadora del BAFTA que luego repitió victoria en los premios de la Academia de Hollywood. Donde todo parece más claro es en las categorías interpretativas, pues es la primera vez en la historia en la que SAG, Globos de oro, Critics' Choice y BAFTA se decantan por los cuatro mismos actores.

A continuación os dejamos la lista completa de ganadores de los BAFTA 2018:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

El instante más oscuro

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

'Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADORA)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkerque

Guillermo Del Toro, La forma del agua (GANADOR)

Martin McDonagh, Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA

Daniel Day-Lewis, El hilo invisible (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya, Déjame salir (Get Out)

Gary Oldman, El instante más oscuro (GANADOR)

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADORA)

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, La forma del agua

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Christopher Plummer, Todo el dinero del mundo (All the Money in the World)

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADOR)

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Tres anuncios rn las afueras

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, El instante más oscuro

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, El hilo invisible

Octavia Spencer, La forma del agua

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Déjame salir

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

La forma del agua

Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADOR)

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Call Me by Your Name (GANADOR)

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Molly’s Game

Paddington 2

MEJOR MONTAJE

Baby Driver (GANADORA)

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkerque

La forma del agua

Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Coco (GANADOR)

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro (GANADOR)

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden (GANADORA)

Sin amor (Loveless)

The Salesman

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Blade Runner 2049

El instante más oscuro

Dunkerque

El hilo invisible

La forma del agua (GANADORA)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049 (GANADORA)

El instante más oscuro

Dunkerque

La forma del agua

Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

La bella y la bestia (Beauty and the Beast)

Blade Runner 2049

El instante más oscuro

Dunkerque

La forma del agua (GANADORA)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

La bella y la bestia (Beauty and the Beast)

El instante más oscuro

I, Tonya

El hilo invisible (GANADORA)

La forma del agua

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Blade Runner 2049

La hora más oscura (GANADORA)

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

MEJOR SONIDO

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Blade Runner 2049 (GANADORA)

Dunkerque

La forma del agua

Star Wars: Los últimos jedi

La guerra del planeta de los simios (War for the Planet of the Apes)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Aamir

Cowboy Dave (GANADOR)

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Have Heart

Mamoon

Poles Apart (GANADOR)

MEJOR DEBUT

The Ghoul

I Am Not a Witch (GANADORA)

Jawbone

Kingdom of Us

Lady Macbeth

BAFTA EE ESTRELLA ASCENDENTE