'Tres anuncios en las afueras' triunfa en los BAFTA 2018 con cinco premios

Al fin se han anunciado los ganadores de los BAFTA, el equivalente a los Oscar del cine británico. La gran triunfadora de la noche ha sido 'Tres anuncios en las afueras' ('Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'), pues la cinta dirigida por Martin McDonagh se ha hecho con cinco galardones, incluyendo el de mejor película y el de mejor película británica.
Otro paso seguro hacia el Oscar pensarán algunos, pero lo cierto es que tenemos que remontarnos hasta '12 años de esclvitud' ('12 Years a Slave') para encontrar a la última ganadora del BAFTA que luego repitió victoria en los premios de la Academia de Hollywood. Donde todo parece más claro es en las categorías interpretativas, pues es la primera vez en la historia en la que SAG, Globos de oro, Critics' Choice y BAFTA se decantan por los cuatro mismos actores.
A continuación os dejamos la lista completa de ganadores de los BAFTA 2018:
“We’re overwhelmed… this is amazing!” – watch the @3Billboards acceptance speech for Best Film #EEBAFTAs 🎬⭐️ pic.twitter.com/hxReykR7Qx— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Call Me by Your Name
- El instante más oscuro (Darkest Hour)
- Dunkerque (Dunkirk)
- La forma del agua (The Shape of Water)
- Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADORA)
MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA
- El instante más oscuro
- The Death of Stalin
- God’s Own Country
- Lady Macbeth
- Paddington 2
- 'Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADORA)
Watch 👀 Guillermo del Toro accepting the Director award for @shapeofwater at the #EEBAFTAs ✨ pic.twitter.com/WWacIb43aS— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
- Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkerque
- Guillermo Del Toro, La forma del agua (GANADOR)
- Martin McDonagh, Tres anuncios en las afueras
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA
- Daniel Day-Lewis, El hilo invisible (Phantom Thread)
- Daniel Kaluuya, Déjame salir (Get Out)
- Gary Oldman, El instante más oscuro (GANADOR)
- Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Frances McDormand praises films that “encourage a longer and broader cultural conversation” in her #EEBAFTAs Leading Actress acceptance speech 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sejswtypm4— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA
- Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
- Frances McDormand, Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADORA)
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Sally Hawkins, La forma del agua
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
- Christopher Plummer, Todo el dinero del mundo (All the Money in the World)
- Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
- Sam Rockwell, Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADOR)
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Tres anuncios rn las afueras
Allison Janney (@itonyamovie) clears up “a little lie” in her #EEBAFTAs acceptance speech for Supporting Actress 🔎 pic.twitter.com/OuGk2nMdFR— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Kristin Scott Thomas, El instante más oscuro
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville, El hilo invisible
- Octavia Spencer, La forma del agua
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Déjame salir
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird
- La forma del agua
- Tres anuncios en las afueras (GANADOR)
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- Call Me by Your Name (GANADOR)
- The Death of Stalin
- Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
- Molly’s Game
- Paddington 2
Baby Driver wins the BAFTA for Editing ✂️ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/CcY4qGtNpW— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2018
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Baby Driver (GANADORA)
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkerque
- La forma del agua
- Tres anuncios en las afueras
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Coco (GANADOR)
- Loving Vincent
- My Life as a Courgette
MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL
- City of Ghosts
- I Am Not Your Negro (GANADOR)
- Icarus
- An Inconvenient Sequel
- Jane
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- Elle
- First They Killed My Father
- The Handmaiden (GANADORA)
- Sin amor (Loveless)
- The Salesman
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Blade Runner 2049
- El instante más oscuro
- Dunkerque
- El hilo invisible
- La forma del agua (GANADORA)
Congratulations to Roger Deakins, winner of Cinematography for Blade Runner 2049 👏 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/rWT7iw9gFH— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Blade Runner 2049 (GANADORA)
- El instante más oscuro
- Dunkerque
- La forma del agua
- Tres anuncios en las afueras
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- La bella y la bestia (Beauty and the Beast)
- Blade Runner 2049
- El instante más oscuro
- Dunkerque
- La forma del agua (GANADORA)
“British Film has always been an inspiration to me, as something to admire and something to aspire to” Mark Bridges (@phantom_thread) accepts the award for Costume Design pic.twitter.com/khRpZWfzHD— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- La bella y la bestia (Beauty and the Beast)
- El instante más oscuro
- I, Tonya
- El hilo invisible (GANADORA)
- La forma del agua
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- Blade Runner 2049
- La hora más oscura (GANADORA)
- I, Tonya
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
MEJOR SONIDO
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkerque (GANADORA
- La forma del agua
- Star Wars: Los últimos jedi (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Blade Runner 2049 (GANADORA)
- Dunkerque
- La forma del agua
- Star Wars: Los últimos jedi
- La guerra del planeta de los simios (War for the Planet of the Apes)
Cowboy Dave wins the award for British Short Film 🎥 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/IhB6GMlVIM— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2018
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
- Aamir
- Cowboy Dave (GANADOR)
- A Drowning Man
- Work
- Wren Boys
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
- Have Heart
- Mamoon
- Poles Apart (GANADOR)
MEJOR DEBUT
- The Ghoul
- I Am Not a Witch (GANADORA)
- Jawbone
- Kingdom of Us
- Lady Macbeth
Daniel Kaluuya makes an emotional #EERisingStar acceptance speech dedicated to his mum 💗 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/vsIlF1uWTd— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018
BAFTA EE ESTRELLA ASCENDENTE
- Timothée Chalamet
- Daniel Kaluuya (GANADOR)
- Josh O'Connor
- Florence Pugh
- Tessa Thompson
