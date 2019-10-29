Publicidad

'The Mandalorian': tráiler final de la esperadísima serie de 'Star Wars' que se estrena con Disney+

Seguimos en esta mañana con actualidad sobre 'Star Wars'. Tras descubrir que los creadores de 'Juego de Tronos' han renunciado a su ambicioso proyecto para la saga, ahora podemos echar un vistazo al tráiler final de 'The Mandalorian', un "western espacial" y la esperadísima primera serie de acción real de 'Star Wars'.

El adelanto llega dos meses después del primer tráiler y cuando solo faltan un par de semanas para el estreno, exclusivo de Disney+. Con un presupuesto que ronda los 100 millones de dólares, 'The Mandalorian' es el título estrella de la nueva plataforma que se lanza el próximo 12 de noviembre. Con un catálogo que además de todo lo producido por Disney incluirá Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar y las franquicias adquiridas en la compra de Fox, parece claro que Disney+ va a convertirse en un producto básico en cualquier hogar...

Recordemos que 'The Mandalorian' tiene lugar cinco años después de la caída del Imperio, entre 'El retorno del jedi' y 'El despertar de la fuerza', de hecho mostrará el origen de la Primera Orden. La historia se centra en un pistolero de moral cuestionable que se mueve en los límites de la galaxia, lejos de la autoridad de la Nueva República...

Las primeras opiniones sobre 'The Mandalorian' invitan al optimismo

A diferencia de Netflix, Disney+ no va a estrenar de una vez toda la primera temporada de la serie de 'Star Wars' (cuya segunda temporada ya está en marcha) sino que ofrecerá los dos primeros episodios el día 12 y luego optará por el modo tradicional: un capítulo cada semana. Ya circulan opiniones sobre un metraje cercano a la media hora y son muy positivas. Aquí dejo algunas reacciones en Twitter:

Jon Favreau ('El libro de la selva', 'El rey león') es el showrunner de la serie, cuyos ocho episodios han sido dirigidos por Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard y Taika Waititi. En cuanto al reparto, está liderado por Pedro Pascal y se completa con Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog y Nick Nolte, entre otros. A continuación puedes ver los últimos carteles de personajes que han lanzado Disney y Lucasfilm:

