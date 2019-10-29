'The Mandalorian': tráiler final de la esperadísima serie de 'Star Wars' que se estrena con Disney+

Seguimos en esta mañana con actualidad sobre 'Star Wars'. Tras descubrir que los creadores de 'Juego de Tronos' han renunciado a su ambicioso proyecto para la saga, ahora podemos echar un vistazo al tráiler final de 'The Mandalorian', un "western espacial" y la esperadísima primera serie de acción real de 'Star Wars'.

El adelanto llega dos meses después del primer tráiler y cuando solo faltan un par de semanas para el estreno, exclusivo de Disney+. Con un presupuesto que ronda los 100 millones de dólares, 'The Mandalorian' es el título estrella de la nueva plataforma que se lanza el próximo 12 de noviembre. Con un catálogo que además de todo lo producido por Disney incluirá Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar y las franquicias adquiridas en la compra de Fox, parece claro que Disney+ va a convertirse en un producto básico en cualquier hogar...

Recordemos que 'The Mandalorian' tiene lugar cinco años después de la caída del Imperio, entre 'El retorno del jedi' y 'El despertar de la fuerza', de hecho mostrará el origen de la Primera Orden. La historia se centra en un pistolero de moral cuestionable que se mueve en los límites de la galaxia, lejos de la autoridad de la Nueva República...

Las primeras opiniones sobre 'The Mandalorian' invitan al optimismo

A diferencia de Netflix, Disney+ no va a estrenar de una vez toda la primera temporada de la serie de 'Star Wars' (cuya segunda temporada ya está en marcha) sino que ofrecerá los dos primeros episodios el día 12 y luego optará por el modo tradicional: un capítulo cada semana. Ya circulan opiniones sobre un metraje cercano a la media hora y son muy positivas. Aquí dejo algunas reacciones en Twitter:

Saw 27 minutes of @themandalorian. It's as awesome as you want it to be. Can't say anything specific but one scene answered a question that I don't think has ever been explained/shown in any @starwars movie. Love that it opens up the Star Wars universe in a cool new way. pic.twitter.com/vTxC427sVi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2019

Wow. #TheMandalorian is completely amazing. Saw nearly a half hour of footage from what I was told were the first three episodes. Whoever you think Nick Nolte is ... the answer will surprise you. pic.twitter.com/jh3CpZnMW2 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 19, 2019

#TheMandalorian footage first impressions: it’s thrilling, action-packed and stylish. The music & cinematography is incredible! I was blown away by the new corners of the Star Wars universe it looks to be exploring and sense a glimmer of the original trilogy’s magic. pic.twitter.com/gvo1Wk1N7Q — Sarah El-Mahmoud (@sarah_elmahmoud) October 20, 2019

Just watched 27 minutes of Mandalorian footage and legit cried. Can’t say much but — This is real and it’s happening and it feels SO FREAKING STAR WARS pic.twitter.com/A56KJBc1GH — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) October 19, 2019

Reliving my childhood Saturday mornings watching Star Wars. The 30 so minutes of #TheMandalorian footage we saw was incredibly cool. The samurai-infused space western you've always wanted with an ice cold lead, a bunch of rad creatures, and a killer score @ludwiggoransson ✨ pic.twitter.com/FBcJf9II6P — Rosie Knight of The Comet 💥 (@RosieMarx) October 19, 2019

Just watched close to 25 minutes of footage from #TheMandalorian. It’s very cool and atmospheric - sometimes evoking the vibe of Rogue One (which I adore). The title character is instantly fascinating and there are great action and suspense moments, including some Predator vibes — Eerie Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) October 19, 2019

Y’all know me. Know how I earn a livin’. Know I’m not the biggest STAR WARS guy. But lemme tell ya: THE MANDALORIAN footage looked fucking awesome. #SWCC — Scott Wampler™ 🎄 (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 14, 2019

Just saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian’s pilot episode. It feels like a thrilling return to the original trilogy era of Star Wars. It feels like a big scale movie, not a tv series. They are still keeping a lot of mystery with deliberate cuts in the footage. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 19, 2019

Oh wow THE MANDALORIAN footage looks incredible. We saw IG-88 attacking, we saw Salacious Crumb being barbecued for a meal. And Werner Herzog as some sort of galactic gangster who has his own team Stormtroopers — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 14, 2019

Jon Favreau ('El libro de la selva', 'El rey león') es el showrunner de la serie, cuyos ocho episodios han sido dirigidos por Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard y Taika Waititi. En cuanto al reparto, está liderado por Pedro Pascal y se completa con Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog y Nick Nolte, entre otros. A continuación puedes ver los últimos carteles de personajes que han lanzado Disney y Lucasfilm: