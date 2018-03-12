Las primeras opiniones sobre 'Ready Player One' son el mejor remedio contra el escepticismo: "Un asombroso espectáculo"

Cada cierto tiempo surge una corriente de odio hacia alguna película que aún no se ha estrenado. Pasó en su momento con 'Cazafantasmas' y últimamente estaban empezando a surgir muchas voces críticas contra 'Ready Player One', la adaptación a la gran pantalla de la de la popular novela de Ernest Cline que ha realizado Steven Spielberg. Hasta tal punto había llegado ese odio que estaba afectando de forma notable a su previsión en taquilla.

Poco parecía importar si la película era buena o no, pero ayer tuvo lugar su presentación mundial en un pase celebrado durante el Festival South by Southwest y las primeras opiniones podrían ser el mejor remedio contra el escepticismo. No son pocos los que están poniéndola por las nubes, destacando tanto lo divertida que es como su gran acabado visual. Eric Kohn, en su crítica para Indiewire destaca que se trata de un asombroso espectáculo de ciencia-ficción:

Es el mayor crowpleaser de Spielberg en años (...). Es también su película más estilizada visualmente desde 'Inteligencia Artificial', pero mucho más divertida. Con una procesión de efectos visuales que dejan la sensación de haber visto un puñado de películas de Luc Besson y haber decidido querer superarlas. El resultado es un asombroso espectáculo de ciencia-ficción y un incensante viaje nostálgico al mismo tiempo.

Por su parte, en Variety también la deja bien en líneas generales, pero con menos entusiasmo:

Cuenta una historia apasionante y relativamente coherente -en líneas generales, el futuro de la civilización depende del resultado de un videojuego-, pero ante todo la película es una centelleante explosión de cultura pop para los ojos. Es una película dotada e intermitentemente hipnótica. Sin embargo, vas a sentir estar más ocupado que comprometido con ella.

A continuación os dejo también una selección de los mensajes publicados en Twitter por otras personas que tuvieron la ocasión de verla, entre ellos el mismísimo Robert Rodriguez:

#ReadyPlayerOne is classic Spielberg fun! What a blast, can't wait to see it again. Rewards repeat viewings. Tons of great references, visuals and heart. So kick ass it blew the speakers! — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) March 12, 2018

#ReadyPlayerOne is classic Steven Spielberg. It’s got the references, the ferocious effects and the great ‘80s soundtrack, sure, but also the charm, the heart, the humor and a fantastic Alan Silvestri score. I loved it & so did this #SXSW crowd. Be excited for it! pic.twitter.com/xwPOGwXDxd — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) March 12, 2018

TOTALLY engrossed in every second of @readyplayerone. It is one of the most technically brilliant things I have EVER seen. Spielberg is one of the few directors who could orchestrate this kind of visual symphony that SO many people will enjoy. Pretty amazing.� — Grae Drake (@graedrake) March 12, 2018

"Ready Player One" is basically the opposite of "The Post." It's big fun and ridiculous and feels like Spielberg is having a great time of his life playing with epic pop culture toys. #ReadyPlayerOne — Omar L. Gallaga (@omarg) March 12, 2018

Went into READY PLAYER ONE skeptical as hell. Came out largely as a joyous convert. I have a handful of issues with the structure and characters, but it improves on the book in important ways, the action is riveting, and I really bought the humor. #readyplayerone — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) March 12, 2018

Ready Player One is a whole lot of fun. Those who are stuck in pre-release hate mode better prepare to be disappointed. #sxsw — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) March 12, 2018

READY PLAYER ONE: The #SXSW crowd ate it up! The pop culture references are a LOT of fun, geeky glee to see everything together on the big screen. I just wanted more of the real world & more character backstory. I definitely recommend reading the book first! pic.twitter.com/afGpsxdzr8 — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) March 12, 2018

What a fantastic love letter to games and pop culture from Mr. Spielberg! An awesome book is now an awesome film! Every gamer should see Ready Player One. Super fun, extremely satisfying and offers a ton of new things even for book readers! #AJsBadAssSealOfApproval — Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) March 12, 2018

READY PLAYER ONE: So so so much movie. Sometimes too much but what I kept thinking over and over again was “my kids are gonna LOVE THIS.” It is joyous and thrilling for the people who it’s designed to joy and thrill. — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) March 12, 2018

So yeah, I LOVED Ready Player One. It’s perhaps the geekiest movie ever made. So so so happy right now! — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 12, 2018

Well everyone relax, Ready Player One will indeed be the biggest thing in the world — Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) March 12, 2018

También hay algunas opiniones negativas

Y es que es casi imposible que una película guste a todo el mundo -por eso tiene tanto mérito lo conseguido hace unas semanas por 'Paddington 2'-, así que también surgieron algunas voces abiertamente críticas con 'Ready Player One':

literally my face during every second of Ready Player One. pic.twitter.com/dqZTNeN81r — Britt Hayes (@MissBrittHayes) March 12, 2018

Just. These movies matter so much to people. To just slap on iconography and references like they are stickers on a bedroom door. It’s such shallow use. It exploits your love for these things instead of earning it. — Kristy Puchko ➡️ SXSW (@KristyPuchko) March 12, 2018

'Ready Player One' se estrena el próximo 28 de marzo.