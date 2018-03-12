Compartir
Publicidad

Las primeras opiniones sobre 'Ready Player One' son el mejor remedio contra el escepticismo: "Un asombroso espectáculo"

Las primeras opiniones sobre 'Ready Player One' son el mejor remedio contra el escepticismo: "Un asombroso espectáculo"
Guardar
5 Comentarios

Suscríbete a Espinof

Publicidad
Publicidad

Cada cierto tiempo surge una corriente de odio hacia alguna película que aún no se ha estrenado. Pasó en su momento con 'Cazafantasmas' y últimamente estaban empezando a surgir muchas voces críticas contra 'Ready Player One', la adaptación a la gran pantalla de la de la popular novela de Ernest Cline que ha realizado Steven Spielberg. Hasta tal punto había llegado ese odio que estaba afectando de forma notable a su previsión en taquilla.

Poco parecía importar si la película era buena o no, pero ayer tuvo lugar su presentación mundial en un pase celebrado durante el Festival South by Southwest y las primeras opiniones podrían ser el mejor remedio contra el escepticismo. No son pocos los que están poniéndola por las nubes, destacando tanto lo divertida que es como su gran acabado visual. Eric Kohn, en su crítica para Indiewire destaca que se trata de un asombroso espectáculo de ciencia-ficción:

Escena Ready Player One

Es el mayor crowpleaser de Spielberg en años (...). Es también su película más estilizada visualmente desde 'Inteligencia Artificial', pero mucho más divertida. Con una procesión de efectos visuales que dejan la sensación de haber visto un puñado de películas de Luc Besson y haber decidido querer superarlas. El resultado es un asombroso espectáculo de ciencia-ficción y un incensante viaje nostálgico al mismo tiempo.

Por su parte, en Variety también la deja bien en líneas generales, pero con menos entusiasmo:

Cuenta una historia apasionante y relativamente coherente -en líneas generales, el futuro de la civilización depende del resultado de un videojuego-, pero ante todo la película es una centelleante explosión de cultura pop para los ojos. Es una película dotada e intermitentemente hipnótica. Sin embargo, vas a sentir estar más ocupado que comprometido con ella.

A continuación os dejo también una selección de los mensajes publicados en Twitter por otras personas que tuvieron la ocasión de verla, entre ellos el mismísimo Robert Rodriguez:

También hay algunas opiniones negativas

Negativas

Y es que es casi imposible que una película guste a todo el mundo -por eso tiene tanto mérito lo conseguido hace unas semanas por 'Paddington 2'-, así que también surgieron algunas voces abiertamente críticas con 'Ready Player One':

'Ready Player One' se estrena el próximo 28 de marzo.

Temas
Publicidad

Ver 5 comentarios

Publicidad
Publicidad
Inicio

Explora en Weblogs SL

Inicio

Reciente

Ver más artículos

Espinof TV

Ver más vídeos

Subir

Tecnología

Estilo de vida

Motor

Economía

Ocio

Latinoamérica

Participamos en