Publicidad

Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en enero 2021
Netflix

Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en enero 2021

HOY SE HABLA DE

Publicidad

Suscríbete a Espinof

Publicidad

Sin comentarios

Despedimos diciembre. Despedimos el año dos mil veinte y en lo que abrazamos el año nuevo vamos a repasar aquello que se va. Y es que en este río constante de novedades y de despedidas llega el momento de saber todo lo que se va de Netflix en enero de 2021.

Por parte de Netflix España estamos en los últimos días para ver un par de joyas de BBC: la estupenda 'Sherlock' y la fascinante 'Doctora Foster'. Viajando a Latinoamérica, este mes se va 'Gran Hotel' y peliculazas como 'A Ghost Story'.

Estrenos de Netflix en enero de 2021: temporada 3 de 'Cobra Kai', 'Lupin', 'La historia de las palabrotas' y más
En Espinof
Estrenos de Netflix en enero de 2021: temporada 3 de 'Cobra Kai', 'Lupin', 'La historia de las palabrotas' y más

Netflix España

Netflix Latinoamérica

1 de enero

Contra el odio irracional hacia 'Transformers': reivindicando la sinfonía de destrucción robótica de Michael Bay
En Espinof
Contra el odio irracional hacia 'Transformers': reivindicando la sinfonía de destrucción robótica de Michael Bay

Resto de enero

  • 'The Jack King Affair' (2/1)
  • 'Viceroy's House' (2/1)
  • 'Broken Vows' (5/1)
  • 'Rustom' (6/1)
  • 'Shadow of Truth' (27/1)
  • 'Inside the Mossad' (28/1)
Temas

Publicidad

Ver 0 comentarios

Publicidad

Publicidad

Temas de interés
Inicio

Explora en nuestros medios

Subir

Tecnología

Videojuegos

Entretenimiento

Gastronomía

Estilo de vida

Motor

Economía

Familia y Ocio

Latinoamérica

    Participamos en