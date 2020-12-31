Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en enero 2021

Despedimos diciembre. Despedimos el año dos mil veinte y en lo que abrazamos el año nuevo vamos a repasar aquello que se va. Y es que en este río constante de novedades y de despedidas llega el momento de saber todo lo que se va de Netflix en enero de 2021.
Por parte de Netflix España estamos en los últimos días para ver un par de joyas de BBC: la estupenda 'Sherlock' y la fascinante 'Doctora Foster'. Viajando a Latinoamérica, este mes se va 'Gran Hotel' y peliculazas como 'A Ghost Story'.
Netflix España
- 'El caso Jack King' (1/1)
- 'Kung Fu Panda 3' (1/1)
- 'Rustom' (5/1)
- 'A.X.L.' (6/1)
- 'Doctora Foster' (14/1)
- 'Sherlock' (15/1)
- 'La sombra de la verdad' (26/1)
- 'El Mosad' (28/1)
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de enero
- 'Mac and Devin Go to High School'
- 'How to change the world'
- 'Reincarnated'
- 'I'm in Love with a Church Girl'
- 'The Rehearsal'
- 'Super Dark Times'
- 'Maddman: The Steve Madden Story'
- 'Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny'
- 'Kevin Hart: Laugh at my pain'
- 'Gran Hotel'
- 'Drugs Inc'
- 'Doomsday Preppers'
- 'A ghost story'
- 'Session 9'
- 'American Pie 2'
- 'American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile'
- 'American Pie Presents: Beta House'
- 'Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid'
- 'Bad Boys II'
- 'Billy Elliot'
- 'Billy Madison'
- 'The Break-Up'
- 'Burlesque'
- 'Byzantium'
- 'El crimen del padre Amaro'
- 'Das Boot: Theatrical Cut'
- 'Doing Hard Time'
- 'Enough'
- 'Fireproof'
- 'Happy Gilmore'
- 'The Great Gatsby'
- 'You, Me and Dupree'
- 'Two Brothers'
- 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon'
- 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen'
- 'Schindler's List'
- 'Rush Hour 2'
- 'Pitch Perfect'
- 'Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones'
- 'Paddington 2'
- 'Once Upon a Time in the West'
- 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World'
- 'The Little Rascals'
- 'The Life of David Gale'
- 'Friends'
- 'Peep show'
- 'The Principal'
- 'Shameless'
- 'Shopkins: Chef Club'
- 'Strange Empire'
- 'The West'
Resto de enero
- 'The Jack King Affair' (2/1)
- 'Viceroy's House' (2/1)
- 'Broken Vows' (5/1)
- 'Rustom' (6/1)
- 'Shadow of Truth' (27/1)
- 'Inside the Mossad' (28/1)
Los mejores comentarios: