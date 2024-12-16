HOY SE HABLA DE

El invierno viene calentito en Crunchyroll. El regreso de 'Solo Leveling', 'The Apothecary Diaries', y todos los animes que se podrán ver en la plataforma próximamente

Crunchyroll desvela su lista (casi) completa de estrenos para la temporada de anime de invierno 2025

The Apothecary Diaries
Ya estamos casi en tiempo de descuento con 2024, y en cuanto a anime 2025 empieza abriendo la temporada de invierno. Como cada nueva temporada, a Crunchyroll llega un aluvión de nuevos estrenos, y con enero casi, casi encima ya han desvelado la lista de todos los animes que podremos ver en la plataforma.

Con un calendario apretado

De entrada se ha confirmado que Crunchyroll se seguirá encargando de sus series más grandes, y que para enero podemos esperar la segunda temporada de 'Solo Leveling', la segunda temporada de 'The Apothecary Diaries', y también el inicio de  la temporada final de 'Dr. Stone'.

Pero también se inician algunas series bastante esperadas, como 'ZENSHU', el anime de MAPPA sobre animadores o el romance de 'Honey Lemon Soda'. Y como la lista viene intensita, aquí van todas las series que podremos ver a partir de enero en Crunchyroll.

Nuevas series que empiezan de cero

  • 'Ameku M.D. Doctor Detective'
  • 'Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You'
  • 'AQUARION Myth of Emotions'
  • 'Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>> ~About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)~'
  • 'Fate/strange Fake'
  • 'Even Given the Worthless ‘Appraiser’ Class, I’m Actually the Strongest'
  • 'Farmagia'
Honey Lemon Soda
  • 'Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!'
  • 'Honey Lemon Soda'
  • 'I Left my A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!'
  • 'I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time!'
  • 'I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons'
  • 'I’m a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic'
  • 'I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class'
  • 'Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World'
  • 'Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms'
  • 'Momentary Lily'
  • 'OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying'
  • 'Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time'
  • 'Promise of Wizard'
  • 'The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World'
  • 'The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World'
  • 'Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!'
  • 'ZENSHU'
Zenshu

Series que estrenan nueva temporada

  • 'Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga-'
  • 'Dr. Stone: Science Future'
  • 'Grisaia Phantom Trigger'
  • 'Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World' - Temporada 3
  • 'Solo Leveling -Arise from the Shadow-'
  • 'The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You' - Temporada 2
  • 'Hanako-kun: El fantasma del lavabo' - Temporada 2
  • 'The Apothecary Diaries' - Temporada 2
  • 'UniteUp! -Uni:Birth-'
  • 'Unnamed Memory' - Temporada 2
Series que continúan desde otoño 2024

