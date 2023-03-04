Tom Sizemore fallece a los 61 años, dejando para la historia sus interpretaciones en 'Salvar al soldado Ryan' o 'Black Hawk derribado'

Sabíamos que era cuestión de tiempo, pero no por ello duele menos: después de que Tom Sizemore tuviera un aneurisma cerebral el 18 de febrero y los médicos informaran a la familia de que no había ninguna esperanza de mejora, esta finalmente ha decidido dejarle morir en paz en el hospital St Joseph, de Burbank. Para el recuerdo, el actor nos ha dejado un buen montón de interpretaciones carismáticas y únicas. Se le echará de menos.

Salvó al soldado Ryan

Quizá la primera película que se nos viene a la cabeza al pensar en Tom Sizemore sea 'Salvar al soldado Ryan', donde interpretó a Mike Horvath, el mejor amigo y segundo al mando de Tom Hanks. Pero su carrera se extiende mucho más antes y después de esta obra: apareció en 'El cazador de sueños', 'Black Hawk derribado', 'Pearl Harbor', 'Planeta rojo' o 'Asesinos natos', entre muchas otras.

Sin embargo, sus continuos problemas de imagen pública (maltrato doméstico, abuso de drogas e incluso una acusación de violación a una menor desestimada por el juez) le condenaron a hacer películas de bajo presupuesto: solo en 2017 apareció en 16 películas de dudosa calidad, pero encontró un lugar para el prestigio en la televisión, donde fue una cara visible de la temporada 3 de 'Twin Peaks', donde hizo un papel secundario en las escenas de Las Vegas, o la temporada 1 de 'Shooter', junto a Ryan Phillippe.

Aún quedan un buen montón de películas en las que ha aparecido que no han visto la luz y lo harán a lo largo de este año y el que viene. Un actor con una vida complicada que se ganó el respeto de la industria antes de tratarle como un juguete roto. Que descanse en paz.

