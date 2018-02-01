Todas las películas y series que abandonan Netflix en febrero de 2018

El inmenso catálogo de las plataformas de vídeo bajo demanda no es perenne. Salvo por el contenido propio, y a veces ni eso, hay todo un mundo de contratos y licencias que hace que constantemente haya novedades y bajas.
Netflix no es una excepción y junto al aluvión de series y películas que se incorporan cada día a su catálogo hay otras que dejan de estar disponibles. En Espinof hemos realizado una lista de todas las series y películas que dejarán tanto Netflix España como Latinoamericana este mes de febrero.
De entre las despedidas en España nos encontramos con 'Falling Skies', la serie de ciencia ficción protagonizada por Noah Wyle cuyas cinco temporadas dejarán de estar disponibles a final de mes. Mucho antes será la comedia de culto 'Freaks and Geeks' la que deje el catálogo latinoamericano tras haber abandonado el español ayer miércoles. A continuación estas son las series y películas que dejarán Netflix en febrero. Esta lista se irá actualizando según tengamos mas información:
Netflix España
Lunes 4
- 'Viajo sola'
Viernes 9
- 'Bajo el mismo cielo'
Miércoles 28
- 'Falling Skies'
- 'Mouk'
Netflix Latinoamérica
Jueves 1
- 'Freaks and Geeks'
- 'Lucid dream'
- 'Robin Hood: Mischief in Sherwood'
- 'Wolverine and the X-Men'
- 'Worst Year of My Life, Again'
- '17 Again'
- '21 and Over'
- 'A Better Life'
- 'A Man Apart'
- 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'
- 'All of Me'
- 'American Psycho'
- 'Amy'
- 'Angel-A'
- 'Apollo 18'
- 'Back to the Future'
- 'Bent'
- 'Boys on the Side'
- 'Champs'
- 'Cougar Hunting'
- 'Croupier'
- 'Date Movie'
- 'Deceit'
- 'Do the Right Thing'
- 'Elektra'
- 'Empire Records'
- 'Enquiring Minds'
- 'Everybody Wants to Be Italian'
- 'Finding Home'
- 'Foreign Exchange'
- 'Free Samples'
- 'Hate Story 2'
- 'Hear No Evil'
- 'Henry V'
- 'Hotel Transylvania'
- 'I Melt With You'
- 'In Her Shoes'
- 'In the Line of Fire'
- 'Joy Ride'
- 'Kollek
- 'Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck'
- 'Lionheart'
- 'Love'
- 'Man on fire'
- 'Manhattan Murder Mystery'
- 'Meet Bill'
- 'Meet the Spartans'
- 'Memoirs of an Invisible Man'
- 'Motherhood'
- 'Neverlake'
- 'Now: In the Wings on a World Stage'
- 'O Menino da Porteira'
- 'Ocean's Twelve'
- 'Off the Map'
- 'Once Upon a Time in America'
- 'Paper Planes'
- 'Prozac Nation'
- 'Push'
- 'Pushing Tin'
- 'Saving General Yang'
- 'Scenic Route'
- 'Silver Linings Playbook'
- 'Stefan v/s Kramer'
- 'The Artist'
- 'The Canyon'
- 'The Chase'
- 'The Help'
- 'The House of the Spirits'
- 'The Infidel'
- 'The Invisible Woman'
- 'The Mosquito Coast'
- 'The Power of One'
- 'The Runaways'
- 'The Secret Life of Bees'
- 'The Squid and the Whale'
- 'The Strangers'
- 'The Time Machine'
- 'The Wrestler'
- 'Tigerland'
- 'Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy'
- 'Trois 2: Pandora's Box'
- 'Two Lovers'
- 'Under Siege'
- 'Undocumented'
- 'Where the Heart Is'
- 'With This Ring'
Jueves 8
- 'Go Diego Go!'
- 'Sanjay and Craig'
- 'SpongeBob SquarePants'
- 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'
- 'Victorious'
- 'Wits Academy'
Sábado 10
- 'Bajo el Mismo Cielo'
