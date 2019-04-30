Todas las películas y series que abandonan Netflix en mayo 2019

Últimas horas de mayo y una vez repasadas las novedades que nos traerá el próximo mes tanto en Netflix como en Movistar y HBO llega el momento de ver cuáles son las series y películas que dejarán de estar disponibles en Netflix.
Como es habitual, poca cosa destacable en España excepto la última cinta de los 'Power Rangers'. Sin embargo, la cosa cambia si nos vamos a Latinoamérica, con despedidas de peliculones como 'Captain America: Winter Soldier', 'Oldboy' y 'Last action hero'.
Como siempre, recordaros que este listado es provisional
Netflix España
- 'Heritage Falls' (1/5)
- 'Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower' (1/5)
- 'Mr. Right' (1/5)
- 'Al filo de los diecisiete' (1/5)
- 'Power Rangers' (3/5)
- 'El falafel atómico' (3/5)
- 'El Señor de Sipán' (6/5)
- 'César y Zain' (6/5)
- 'Historias de las Montañas de la Bruma' (6/5)
- 'Caravana' (6/5)
- 'Saints & Strangers' (18/5)
- 'The Lizzie Borden Chronicles' (22/5)
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de mayo
- 'Somm'
- 'A matter of faith'
- 'Somm: Into the Bottle'
- 'Paradox'
- 'She's Beautiful When She's Angry'
- 'The Forbidden Kingdom'
- 'Cars'
- 'Chalk it up'
- 'Verliefd op Ibiza'
- 'Embrace'
- 'Toscaanse bruiloft'
- 'Diving into the Unknown'
- 'Captain America: Winter Soldier'
- 'Sarkar'
- 'Bodyguard'
- 'Singham'
- 'The Reader'
- 'Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen'
- 'Oldboy'
- 'The Act of Killing: Theatrical Cut'
- 'Anvil: The Act of Anvil'
- 'Archangel'
- 'The look of silence'
- 'American Experience: Tesla'
- 'American Experience: Rachel Carson'
- 'American Experience: The Race Underground'
- 'American Experience: The Battle of Chosin'
- 'Chef'
- 'Veteran'
- 'The Age of Innocence'
- 'Mohamed Dubois'
- 'The Middle of the World'
- 'The Nice Guys'
- 'Total Frat Movie'
- 'The Night Before X-Mas'
- 'The Houses October Built'
- 'Riot'
- 'War Pigs'
- 'Casanova'
- '4GOT10'
- 'Is Genesis History'
- 'Disaster Movie'
- 'Anchorman 2'
- 'Endless Night'
- 'You got Served'
- 'Piranha'
- 'The Hairy Tooth Fairy'
- 'Agent Carter'
- 'Last Action Hero'
- 'Annie'
Resto de mayo
- 'Heritage Falls' (2/5)
- 'Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower' (2/5)
- 'Atomic Falafel' (6/5)
- 'Battleship' (6/5)
- 'Elementary' (9/5)
- 'Squeamish' (22/5)
- 'Kill la Kill' (22/5)
- 'To the ends of the Earth' (23/5)
- 'The Real Ghostbusters' (24/5)
- 'Winter Sonata' (24/5)
