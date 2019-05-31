Compartir
Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en junio 2019
Netflix

Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en junio 2019

Últimas horas de mayo y, como es habitual, en Espinof vamos a terminar nuestro repaso a lo que llega a las plataformas más importantes de streaming en este mes de junio con la recopilación de todas las películas, series y documentales que abandonan Netflix el próximo mes.

Como siempre, este listado es provisional, pero nos ayuda a hacernos una idea de qué películas y series están en sus últimos días de visionado. Para los espectadores españoles estamos ya en los últimos días para ver 'Outcast', la serie del creador de 'The Walking Dead'. Por otro lado, en Latinoamérica se despiden peliculones como 'Kill Bill' o 'Ratatouille'.

Netflix España

  • 'Salvar a Banksy' (1/6)
  • 'Sacrificio de leyenda' (5/6)
  • 'Z, la ciudad perdida' (5/6)
  • 'La trama' (6/6)
  • 'Enemigos públicos' (6/6)
  • 'Rings' (6/6)
  • 'Outcast' (7/6)
  • 'The Hairy Bikers' (13/6)
  • 'Pasarela a la famia: Junior' (13/6)
  • 'Magia viajera' (14/6)
  • 'Social Fabric' (14/6)
  • 'The Horn' (14/6)
  • 'Screenland' (14/6)
  • 'After the Raves' (14/6)
  • 'Liquid Science' (14/6)
  • 'Let's eat' (16/6)
  • 'Let's eat 2' (16/6)
  • 'Reply' 1994 (17/6)
  • 'Reply 1997' (17/6)
  • 'In need of romance' (17/6)
  • 'In need of romance 2012' (17/6)
  • 'In need of romance 3' (17/6)
  • 'Bad guys' (17/6)
  • 'Mi-saenng. Incomplete Life' (17/6)
  • 'It's okay, That's love' (17/6)
  • 'Nine: Nine Time Travels' (30/6)
  • 'Gab-Dong' (30/6)
  • 'Oh My Ghost' (30/6)

Netflix Latinoamérica

1 de junio

  • 'Today's special'
  • 'Only the Dead'
  • 'Steak revolution'
  • 'Illegal'
  • 'Speed sisters'
  • 'Cromo'
  • 'Makkhi'
  • 'Sword art online'
  • '1 Night'
  • 'Gringo: The dangerous life of John McAfee'
  • 'Supermodel'
  • 'La vita e bella'
  • 'Ella Enchanted'
  • 'Shaolin Soccer'
  • 'Hired Gun'
  • 'Jack Reacher'
  • 'The Dictator'
  • 'Peace, love and misunderstanding'
  • 'Blue exorcist'
  • 'A Royal Night Out'
  • 'Ratatouille'
  • 'Tales of Halloween'
  • 'Love Bird'
  • 'Les Choristes'
  • 'A Princess for Christmas'
  • 'Plastic'
  • 'Game of Silence'
  • 'All Things Must Pass'
  • 'Dehli in a day'
  • 'Experimenter'
  • 'Firaaq'
  • 'Lost river'
  • 'El desafío'
  • 'Terms and Conditions may apply'
  • 'The Mirror Has Two Faces'
  • 'Ghoul'
  • 'Elite Squad'
  • 'Strayed'
  • 'Los otros'
  • 'Swordmaster'
  • 'The DUFF'
  • 'Stockholm'
  • 'Good Will Hunting'
  • 'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights'
  • 'Kill Bill vol. 1'
  • 'Amelie'
  • 'Finding Neverland'
  • 'Alicia en el país de María'
  • 'Serendipity'
  • 'She's All That'
  • 'The Overnight'
  • 'The Amityville Horror'
  • 'Pulp Fiction'
  • 'The Fosters'
  • 'Escape to the Continent'
  • 'The Hairy Bikers' Chloken and Eggs'
  • 'Robin Hood'
  • 'Leap Year'
  • 'Senna'
  • 'Pride and Prejudice'
Resto de junio

  • 'Saving Banksy' (2/6)
  • 'Jamie and Jimmy's Food Fight Club' (5/6)
  • 'Born to Raise Hell' (5/6)
  • 'Game of Death' (5/6)
  • 'Identity Thief' (5/6)
  • 'Tarzan' (6/6)
  • 'Funny People' (7/6)
  • 'I Am Bolt' (7/6)
  • 'The Road Trick' (15/6)
  • 'I own Britain's Best Home' (14/6)
  • 'Social Fabric' (15/6)
  • 'The Horn' (16/6)
  • 'Screenland' (15/6)
  • 'After the Raves' (15/6)
  • 'Liquid Science' (15/6)
  • 'Let's eat' (17/6)
  • 'Let's eat 2' (17/6)
  • 'Reply' 1994 (17/6)
  • 'Reply 1997' (17/6)
  • 'In need of romance' (17/6)
  • 'In need of romance 2012' (17/6)
  • 'In need of romance 3' (17/6)
  • 'Bad guys' (17/6)
  • 'Mi-saenng. Incomplete Life' (17/6)
  • 'Gab Dong' (20/6)
  • 'Oh My Ghost!' (20/6)
  • 'Nine: Nine Time Travels' (20/6)

