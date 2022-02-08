Óscar 2022: la lista completa de nominaciones

Ya podemos echar un vistazo a la esperada lista de nominaciones de la 94ª edición de los Premios Óscar. Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan han sido los elegidos para revelar los nombres y títulos finalistas que aspiran a llevarse las estatuillas más famosas de la historia del cine.

Recordemos que los ganadores serán anunciados en la gala de premios que tendrá lugar el próximo 27 de marzo el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. A continuación puedes consultar los nominados a los Oscar 2022:

Mejor película:

?Belfast?

?CODA?

?Don?t Look Up?

?Drive My Car?

?Dune?

?King Richard?

?Licorice Pizza?

?Nightmare Alley?

?The Power of the Dog?

?West Side Story?

Mejor dirección:

Kenneth Branagh (?Belfast?)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (?Drive My Car?)

Paul Thomas Anderson (?Licorice Pizza?)

Jane Campion (?The Power of the Dog?)

Steven Spielberg (?West Side Story?)

Mejor actriz protagonista:

Jessica Chastain (?The Eyes of Tammy Faye?)

Olivia Colman (?The Lost Daughter?)

Penélope Cruz (?Parallel Mothers?)

Nicole Kidman (?Being the Ricardos?)

Kristen Stewart (?Spencer?)

Mejor actor protagonista:

Javier Bardem (?Being the Ricardos?)

Benedict Cumberbatch (?The Power of the Dog?)

Andrew Garfield (?Tick, Tick ? Boom!?)

Will Smith (?King Richard?)

Denzel Washington (?The Tragedy of Macbeth?)

Mejor actor de reparto:

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”) Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”) J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”) Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Jessie Buckley (?The Lost Daughter?)

Ariana DeBose (?West Side Story?)

Kirsten Dunst (?The Power of the Dog?)

Aunjanue Ellis (?King Richard?)

Judi Dench (?Belfast?)

Mejor guión original:

?Belfast,? Kenneth Branagh

?Don?t Look Up,? Adam McKay, David Sirota

?King Richard,? Zach Baylin

?Licorice Pizza,? Paul Thomas Anderson

?The Worst Person in the World,? Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

Mejor guión adaptado:

?CODA,? Siân Heder

?Drive My Car,? Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

?Dune,? Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

?The Lost Daughter,? Maggie Gyllenhaal

?The Power of the Dog,? Jane Campion

Mejor película internacional:

?Drive My Car? (Japan)

?Flee? (Denmark)

?The Hand of God? (Italy)

?Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom? (Bhutan)

?The Worst Person in the World? (Norway)

Mejor película documental:

?Ascension?

?Attica?

?Flee?

?Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)?

?Writing With Fire?

Mejor película de animación:

?Encanto?

?Flee?

?Luca?

?The Mitchells vs. the Machines?

?Raya and the Last Dragon?

Mejor cortometraje de ficción, acción real:

?Ala Kachuu? (?Take and Run?)

?The Dress?

?The Long Goodbye?

?On My Mind?

?Please Hold?

Mejor cortometraje animado:

?Affairs of the Art?

?Bestia?

?Boxballet?

?Robin Robin?

?The Windshield Wiper?

Mejor cortometraje documental:

"Audible?

?Lead Me Home?

?The Queen of Basketball?

?Three Songs for Benazir?

?When We Were Bullies?

Mejor montaje:

?Don?t Look Up?

?Dune?

?King Richard?

?The Power of the Dog?

?Tick, Tick... Boom!?

Mejor fotografía

?Dune?

?Nightmare Alley?

?The Power of the Dog?

?The Tragedy of Macbeth?

?West Side Story?

Mejor diseño de producción:

"Dune?

?Nightmare Alley?

?The Tragedy of Macbeth?

?West Side Story?

?The Power of the Dog?

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

?Cruella? *?Cyrano?

?Dune?

?Nightmare Alley?

?West Side Story?

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:

?Coming 2 America?

?Cruella?

?Dune?

?The Eyes of Tammy Faye?

?House of Gucci?

Mejor música original:

?Don?t Look Up?

?Dune?

?Encanto?

?Parallel Mothers?

?The Power of the Dog?

Mejor sonido:

?Belfast?

?Dune?

?No Time to Die?

?The Power of the Dog?

?West Side Story?

Mejor canción original

Be Alive? (?King Richard?)

?Dos Oruguitas? (?Encanto?)

?Down to Joy? (?Belfast?)

?No Time to Die? (?No Time to Die?)

?Somehow You Do? (?Four Good Days?)

Mejores efectos visuales: