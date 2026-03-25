Crunchyroll desvela sus animes de primavera, y la parrilla viene calentita. 'Witch Hat Atelier', 'Dorohedoro', lo nuevo de Hiromu Arakawa y el isekai más esperado del año

Ya vamos despidiéndonos oficialmente del invierno y ahora en abril empezamos la oficialmente la temporada de anime de primavera. Este próximo mes arrancan muchas nuevas series de anime y regresan otras tantas, y como siempre Crunchyroll es la plataforma que más contenidos se encarga de distribuir en simulcast semana a semana.

Apostamos por la magia

Con la nueva temporada encima, desde la plataforma ya han empezado a confirmar su parrilla de estrenos y lo cierto es que esta primavera viene cargadita de magia. En abril arrancan algunas de las series más esperadas del año, incluyendo 'Witch Hat Atelier' y 'Daemons of the Shadow Realm', que adapta el manga más reciente de Hiromu Arakawa.

Entre las series nuevas que tenemos que tener en el radar no pueden faltar 'Go For It, Nakamura-Kun!', una comedia romántica que viene precedida por el éxito de su manga, y 'Drops of God', que ya tuvo una magnífica adaptación a acción real y ahora salta al anime.

En cuanto a series potentes que regresan tenemos por delante 'Dorohedoro', 'Rent-a-Girlfriend', 'Wistoria: Wand and Sword' y el final de 'Dr. Stone'. Aunque si lo nuestro son los anime isekai, atención a la vuelta de 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime', 'Re:Zero' 'Ascendance of a Bookworm' y 'The Beginning After the End'. ¡Allá vamos con la lista completa!

Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke

A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA

Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring

An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess

Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk

Classroom of the Elite - Temporada 4: Second Year, First Semester

Daemons of the Shadow Realm - Espíritus del inframundo

Dorohedoro - Temporada 2

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE - Parte 3

Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!

Eren the Southpaw

Even a Replica Can Fall in Love

Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?

GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs

I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class

I Want to End this Love Game

Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble?

Kusunoki's Garden of Gods

LIAR GAME

MARRIAGETOXIN

Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy

NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - Temporada 4

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon - Temporada 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend - Temporada 5

SNOWBALL EARTH

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - Temporada 4

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten 2

The Beginning After the End - Temporada 2

The Drops of God

The Food Diary of Miss Maid

The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt

The strongest job is apparently not a hero or a sage, but an appraiser (provisional)!

The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun - Temporada 4

Wistoria: Wand and Sword - Temporada 2

Witch Hat Atelier

También continuarán su emisión desde invierno 'Digimon Beatbreak', 'Scum of the Brave' y 'Star Detective Precure!'. Y aunque no se ha anunciado formalmente en la parrilla, también estará de regreso 'One Piece' para meternos en el Arco de Elbaf, y podemos esperar que también podamos seguirla en la plataforma de anime cada semana.

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