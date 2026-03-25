HOY SE HABLA DE

Crunchyroll desvela sus animes de primavera, y la parrilla viene calentita. 'Witch Hat Atelier', 'Dorohedoro', lo nuevo de Hiromu Arakawa y el isekai más esperado del año

La primavera la sangre altera, y también nos trae una nueva temporada de anime estupenda

Witch Hat Atelier
1 comentario Facebook Twitter Flipboard E-mail
marilo-delgado

Mariló Delgado

Editor - Anime
marilo-delgado

Mariló Delgado

Editor - Anime
Linkedin
3488 publicaciones de Mariló Delgado

Ya vamos despidiéndonos oficialmente del invierno y ahora en abril empezamos la oficialmente la temporada de anime de primavera. Este próximo mes arrancan muchas nuevas series de anime y regresan otras tantas, y como siempre Crunchyroll es la plataforma que más contenidos se encarga de distribuir en simulcast semana a semana.

Apostamos por la magia

Con la nueva temporada encima, desde la plataforma ya han empezado a confirmar su parrilla de estrenos y lo cierto es que esta primavera viene cargadita de magia. En abril arrancan algunas de las series más esperadas del año, incluyendo 'Witch Hat Atelier' y 'Daemons of the Shadow Realm', que adapta el manga más reciente de Hiromu Arakawa. 

2026 va a ser espectacular para los fans del isekai. 'Re:Zero', 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' y los mejores animes del género que regresan este año
En Espinof
2026 va a ser espectacular para los fans del isekai. 'Re:Zero', 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' y los mejores animes del género que regresan este año

Entre las series nuevas que tenemos que tener en el radar no pueden faltar 'Go For It, Nakamura-Kun!', una comedia romántica que viene precedida por el éxito de su manga, y 'Drops of God', que ya tuvo una magnífica adaptación a acción real y ahora salta al anime.

Drops Of God

En cuanto a series potentes que regresan tenemos por delante 'Dorohedoro', 'Rent-a-Girlfriend', 'Wistoria: Wand and Sword' y el final de 'Dr. Stone'. Aunque si lo nuestro son los anime isekai, atención a la vuelta de 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime', 'Re:Zero' 'Ascendance of a Bookworm' y 'The Beginning After the End'. ¡Allá vamos con la lista completa!

  • Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
  • A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
  • Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring
  • An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess
  • Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk
  • Classroom of the Elite - Temporada 4: Second Year, First Semester
  • Daemons of the Shadow Realm - Espíritus del inframundo
  • Dorohedoro - Temporada 2
  • Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE - Parte 3
  • Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!
9 fantásticas comedias románticas de anime que se pueden ver en streaming para tener un maratón de fin de semana cargado de amor
En Espinof
9 fantásticas comedias románticas de anime que se pueden ver en streaming para tener un maratón de fin de semana cargado de amor
  • Eren the Southpaw
  • Even a Replica Can Fall in Love
  • Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?
  • GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs
  • I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class
  • I Want to End this Love Game
  • Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble?
  • Kusunoki's Garden of Gods
  • LIAR GAME
  • MARRIAGETOXIN
  • Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
  • NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE
Go For It Nakamura Kun
  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - Temporada 4
  • Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon - Temporada 3
  • Rent-a-Girlfriend - Temporada 5
  • SNOWBALL EARTH
  • That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - Temporada 4
  • The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten 2
  • The Beginning After the End - Temporada 2
  • The Drops of God
  • The Food Diary of Miss Maid
  • The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt
  • The strongest job is apparently not a hero or a sage, but an appraiser (provisional)!
9 series de anime cortas que ver en streaming para hacer una maratón en una tarde
En Espinof
9 series de anime cortas que ver en streaming para hacer una maratón en una tarde
  • The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
  • Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun -  Temporada 4
  • Wistoria: Wand and Sword - Temporada 2
  • Witch Hat Atelier

También continuarán su emisión desde invierno 'Digimon Beatbreak', 'Scum of the Brave' y 'Star Detective Precure!'. Y aunque no se ha anunciado formalmente en la parrilla, también estará de regreso 'One Piece' para meternos en el Arco de Elbaf, y podemos esperar que también podamos seguirla en la plataforma de anime cada semana.

En Espinof | Las 12 mejores webs para ver anime de manera legal

En Espinof | 'Slayers', 'Tragones y Mazmorras' y magia a raudales. 10 explosivos animes de fantasía clásica que no son isekai y se pueden ver en streaming


Temas

Ver 1 comentarios

Temas de interés
Subir

Tecnología

Videojuegos

Entretenimiento

Gastronomía

Motor

Estilo de vida

Economía

Ediciones Internacionales

Inicio

Explora en nuestros medios