Todas las películas y series que abandonan Netflix en abril 2019

Estamos en las últimas horas de marzo y, como viene siendo habitual, nos paramos un momento para ver qué títulos caducan en el inmenso catálogo de una de las mayores plataformas de vídeo bajo demanda: Netflix. Así, una vez sabidos los estrenos, toca ver las series y películas que dejan Netflix en abril.
Parece que Disney sigue con su limpieza de catálogo ya que, entre los títulos que se van en Netflix España se encuentran la primera entrega de 'Los Vengadores', 'Guardianes de la Galaxia' y la segunda de 'Capitán América'. Por otro lado, en Latinoamérica, se van varias entregas de American Pie y unas cuantas películas de James Bond.
Netflix España
- Chronicles of a Champion Golfer (1/4)
- Premier League Legends (1/4)
- The Mavericks (1/4)
- Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitschko (1/4)
- La increíble historia del XV de la Rosa (1/4)
- Maria Sharapova: The Point (1/4)
- Los Vengadores (2/4)
- Capitán América: El Soldado de invierno (2/4)
- Guardianes de la galaxia (2/4)
- Holes (2/4)
- Jack Ryan: Operación Sombra (3/4)
- American Pie: Band Camp (4/4)
- American Pie: El reencuentro (4/4)
- Princesa por sorpresa (4/4)
- Princesa por sorpresa 2 (4/4)
- Walt el soñador (4/4)
- Ultimátum a la Tierra (5/4)
- Mánchester frente al mar (6/4)
- 50 sombras más oscuras (6/4)
- People of Tomorrow (14/4)
- Blue Mountain State (28/4)
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de abril
- 2057: The World un 50 Years
- ABACUS
- A man for all seasons
- A Thousand Words
- Accidental Courtesy
- According to Greta
- Addicted to Sexting
- All Work All Play
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Pie: American Wedding
- American Pie: The Naked Mile
- American Pie: Band Camp
- American Pie: The Book of Love
- American Pie: Beta House
- Among the Believers
- Anaconda
- Anger Management
- As Good as it Gets
- A weekend with the family
- Badges of Fury
- Batman: Bad Blood
- Beverly Hill Chihuahua
- Billy Madison
- Birth of a Movement
- Black Death
- Blood Ties
- Blue Mountain State
- Bo on the Go!
- Boys on the Side
- Breathe
- Caroline and the Magic Potion
- Cars 2
- Case 39
- Casino Royale
- Chuck Norris vs. Communism
- Close Range
- Code Black
- Cold Mountain
- Death row dogs
- Dheepan
- Diamonds are forever
- Die another Day
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Disturbia
- Don't Blink
- Eagle Eye
- En Chance Til
- Enter the Dragon
- Every Day
- Falcon Rising
- Farewell Ferris Wheel
- Fatal Attraction
- Forrest Gump
- Freaky Friday
- Freedomland
- Fresh Dressed
- Gene Doctors
- Generation Startup
- Goldfinger
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Serie)
- Happy Feet
- Happy Gilmore
- Heat
- Hellions
- Hostel
- I love you, Philips Morris
- I love you, man
- Inseparable
- Jackass 3
- Jane and Payne
- Julie and Julia
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- Katy Perry: Part of Me
- L.A. Confidential
- Lessons of Darkness
- Let Me In
- Live and let Die
- Little Dieter needs to fly
- Little Monsters
- Lucha Mexico
- Lucía y el Sexo
- Luther
- Made in France
- Made in America
- Marguerite
- Merantau
- Monkey Kingdom
- Morning Glory
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- No Country for Old Men
- No Strings Attached
- Oasis: Supersonic
- Octopussy
- Once I Was Beehive
- Pájaros volando
- Pet Fooled
- Pokémon: XY
- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
- Prince Philip: The Plot to Make a King
- Random Hearts
- Raw
- Real Steel
- Return to the Blue Lagoon
- Revolutionary Road
- Robin Hoods: Men in Tighs
- Rudy
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Scooby-Doo 2
- Sense and Sensibility
- Seven
- Sexo en Nueva York: La película
- Shelter
- She’s Out of My League
- Sleepwalkers who kill
- Snow Queen
- Spanglish
- Springsteen and I
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Stripes
- Sufi Soul
- Sunshine Cleaning
- Super 8
- Swim Team
- Saving Mr. Woo
- Tangled: The Series
- Tayo the Little Bus
- Tea Time
- The Addams Family
- The Ascent of Woman
- The Assassins
- The Birth of Saké
- The Bodyguard
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Glass House
- The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard
- The Last Dragon
- The Living Daylights
- The Magic of Belle Isle
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Natural
- The Power of One
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Search for Hitler's Bomb
- The Secret Rules of Modern Living: Algorithms
- The SpongeBob SquarePants
- The Starfish Throwers
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Spy who loved me
- The Standoff
- The Testimony
- The Thirteenth Floor
- The Truman Show
- The Wildebeest Migration
- The Windmill
- The World is not enough
- This is Bob Hope
- Thunderstruck
- Tower
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Trouble with the Curve
- Treasure Buddies
- Vanish
- Wallander
- Warrior Women
- What We Did on Our Holiday
- You only live twice
- Zack and Miri make a Porno
Resto de abril
- Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitshko (2/4)
- Maria Sarapova: The point (2/4)
- Chronicles of a Champion golfer (2/4)
- The Mavericks (2/4)
- Premier League Legends (2/4)
- Building Jerusalem: The Making of Modern Rugby (2/4)
- Tell me how I die (2/4)
- The Challenger (2/4)
- Emelie (2/4)
- Derek (3/4)
- Mexico Barbaro (3/4)
- The ornitologist (3/4)
- Raw (4/4)
- Tales of Tales (4/4)
- The Haunting of Molly Hartley
- Tank 432 (4/4)
- Madoka Magica (5/4)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (7/4)
- Super 4 (10/4)
- Video Game High School (13/4)
- Pororo (13/4)
- Chiro (13/4)
- Nazi Megaestructures (14/4)
- People of Tomorrow (15/4)
- Fate/Zero (15/4)
- Pompidou (15/4)
- True Justice (15/4)
- Hard Time (17/4)
- Ice Road Rescue (18/4)
