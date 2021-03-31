Publicidad

Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en abril 2021
Netflix

Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en abril 2021

Despedimos marzo y mientras abril asoma la patita arrancando el Jueves Santo vamos a hacer uno de esos repasos dolorosos: ver todo lo que se va de una de nuestras plataformas favoritas. Así que vamos a conocer todas las series y películas que abandonarán el catálogo de Netflix durante los próximos días.

Es hora de decir adiós a una de las grandes franquicias del cine de acción del momento: las siete primeras películas de 'Fast & Furious' desaparecerán de Netflix en Latinoamérica. Pero hay más bajas, veamos:

Netflix España

Netflix Latinoamérica

1 de abril

Resto de abril

  • 'Horror Story' (2/4)
  • 'Azhar' (2/4)
  • 'Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall' (5/4)
  • 'Angel Eyes' (5/4)
  • 'Psiconautas' (15/4)
  • 'Wild Kratts' (16/4)
  • 'Muderous Affairs' (17/4)
  • 'Jeopardy!' (18/4)
  • 'Dark Net' (24/4)
  • 'Rica, famosa, Latina' (26/4)
