Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en abril 2021

Despedimos marzo y mientras abril asoma la patita arrancando el Jueves Santo vamos a hacer uno de esos repasos dolorosos: ver todo lo que se va de una de nuestras plataformas favoritas. Así que vamos a conocer todas las series y películas que abandonarán el catálogo de Netflix durante los próximos días.
Es hora de decir adiós a una de las grandes franquicias del cine de acción del momento: las siete primeras películas de 'Fast & Furious' desaparecerán de Netflix en Latinoamérica. Pero hay más bajas, veamos:
Netflix España
- 'Horror Story' (1/4)
- 'Azhar' (1/4)
- 'Eighth Grade' (2/4)
- 'Guerra mundial Z' (3/4)
- 'Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall' (4/4)
- 'Psiconautas' (14/4)
- 'Tytgat Chcolat' (14/4)
- 'The Story of God with Morgan Freeman' (21/4)
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de abril
- 'A Man Called God'
- 'Cain and Abel'
- 'Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer'
- 'Born to be Free'
- 'Operation Odessa'
- 'The Search for Life'
- 'Una'
- 'The Aerial'
- 'Battle: Los Angeles'
- 'I Am Maris'
- 'The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion'
- 'The Spy Who Fell To Earth'
- 'Sinister Circle'
- 'JingleKids'
- 'Bala Loca'
- 'Acts of Violence'
- 'Socha Na Tha'+
- 'The Fast and the Furious'
- '2 Fast 2 Furious'
- 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift'
- 'Fast and Furious'
- 'Fast Five'
- 'Fast and Furious 6'
- 'Furious 7'
- 'Amityville: The Awakening'
- 'La Valija de Benavidez'
- 'The Condemned 2'
- 'De Sicario a Youtuber'
- 'El dictador'
- 'The Girl Who Leapt Though Time'
- 'The Intern'
- 'Journey to the Center of the Earth'
- 'Journey 2: The Mysterious Island'
- 'War of the Worlds'
- 'Random Hearts'
- 'Pet Sematary'
- 'Pet Sematary 2'
- 'Operation Red Sea'
- 'The Negotiation'
- 'My Best Friend'
- 'Monstrum'
- 'Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous'
- 'The Manchurian Candidate'
- 'Live by Night'
Resto de abril
- 'Horror Story' (2/4)
- 'Azhar' (2/4)
- 'Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall' (5/4)
- 'Angel Eyes' (5/4)
- 'Psiconautas' (15/4)
- 'Wild Kratts' (16/4)
- 'Muderous Affairs' (17/4)
- 'Jeopardy!' (18/4)
- 'Dark Net' (24/4)
- 'Rica, famosa, Latina' (26/4)
