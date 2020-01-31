Publicidad

Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en febrero 2020
Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en febrero 2020

Despedimos... o vamos despidiendo el mes de enero y con él llega un mes de febrero bisiesto con muchas novedades televisivas... y alguna que otra ausencia. Los catálogos son volubles y cambiantes y por temas de licencias algunas series y películas se tienen que ir al menos temporalmente.

Así que una vez más vamos a repasar todas las series y películas que abandonarán Netflix en el mes de febrero de 2020 tanto en España como en Latinoamérica.

Netflix España

Netflix Latinoamérica

1 de febrero

  • 'Chauthi Koot'
  • 'I am Sun Mu'
  • 'The Hurt Busine$$'
  • 'Thor: The Dark World'
  • 'Gun Runners'
  • 'Highly Strung'
  • 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
  • 'Before the Flood'
  • 'How the Beatles Changed the World'
  • 'My Bakery in Brooklyn'
  • '78/52'
  • 'Elena of Avalor'
  • 'The Tigger Movie'
  • 'Mexico Diseña by ELLE'
  • 'Meet the Robinsons'
  • 'The Pacifier'
  • 'Star Wars Rebels'
  • 'Camino'
  • 'Death at a Funeral'
  • 'King Arthur'
  • 'Knight of Cups'
  • 'The Stepfather'
  • 'Friday'
  • 'Mr. Right'
  • 'Chimpanzee'
  • 'Jonas Brothers: The concert experience'
  • 'Ducktales: Woo-oo'
  • 'Coyote Ugly'
  • 'Machine Gun Preacher'
  • 'Ultraviolet'
  • 'The Good Dinosaur'
  • 'Pacific Rim'
  • 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'
  • 'Pineapple Express'
  • 'Salt'
  • 'The Witches'
  • 'Torque'
  • 'Something's Gotta Give'
  • 'The Count of Monte Cristo'
  • 'A Man Apart'
  • 'The Other Guys'
  • 'Requiem for a Dream'
  • 'Failure to Lunch'
  • 'Mean Girls 2'
  • 'Equity'

Resto de febrero

  • 'Remember' (2/2)
  • 'Batman: Bad Blood' (2/2)
  • 'Gone in 60 Seconds' (4/2)
  • 'Plan B' (5/2)
  • 'Magnolia' (5/2)
  • 'Geronimo Stilton' (7/2)
  • 'El barco' (10/2)
  • 'Shrek's Swamp Stories' (16/2)
  • 'Bates Motel' (20/2)
  • 'El internado' (25/2)

Nota: este listado es provisional. En las próximas semanas iremos actualizando con las series y películas que vayamos sabiendo.

