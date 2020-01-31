Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en febrero 2020

Publicidad
Despedimos... o vamos despidiendo el mes de enero y con él llega un mes de febrero bisiesto con muchas novedades televisivas... y alguna que otra ausencia. Los catálogos son volubles y cambiantes y por temas de licencias algunas series y películas se tienen que ir al menos temporalmente.
Así que una vez más vamos a repasar todas las series y películas que abandonarán Netflix en el mes de febrero de 2020 tanto en España como en Latinoamérica.
Netflix España
- 'Si fuera fácil' (1/2)
- 'Una verdad muy incómoda: ahora o nunca' (1/2)
- 'Cara a cara (Face/Off)' (5/2)
- 'El protegido' (5/2)
- 'The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman' (17/2)
- 'Bates Motel' (19/12)
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de febrero
- 'Chauthi Koot'
- 'I am Sun Mu'
- 'The Hurt Busine$$'
- 'Thor: The Dark World'
- 'Gun Runners'
- 'Highly Strung'
- 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
- 'Before the Flood'
- 'How the Beatles Changed the World'
- 'My Bakery in Brooklyn'
- '78/52'
- 'Elena of Avalor'
- 'The Tigger Movie'
- 'Mexico Diseña by ELLE'
- 'Meet the Robinsons'
- 'The Pacifier'
- 'Star Wars Rebels'
- 'Camino'
- 'Death at a Funeral'
- 'King Arthur'
- 'Knight of Cups'
- 'The Stepfather'
- 'Friday'
- 'Mr. Right'
- 'Chimpanzee'
- 'Jonas Brothers: The concert experience'
- 'Ducktales: Woo-oo'
- 'Coyote Ugly'
- 'Machine Gun Preacher'
- 'Ultraviolet'
- 'The Good Dinosaur'
- 'Pacific Rim'
- 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'
- 'Pineapple Express'
- 'Salt'
- 'The Witches'
- 'Torque'
- 'Something's Gotta Give'
- 'The Count of Monte Cristo'
- 'A Man Apart'
- 'The Other Guys'
- 'Requiem for a Dream'
- 'Failure to Lunch'
- 'Mean Girls 2'
- 'Equity'
Resto de febrero
- 'Remember' (2/2)
- 'Batman: Bad Blood' (2/2)
- 'Gone in 60 Seconds' (4/2)
- 'Plan B' (5/2)
- 'Magnolia' (5/2)
- 'Geronimo Stilton' (7/2)
- 'El barco' (10/2)
- 'Shrek's Swamp Stories' (16/2)
- 'Bates Motel' (20/2)
- 'El internado' (25/2)
Nota: este listado es provisional. En las próximas semanas iremos actualizando con las series y películas que vayamos sabiendo.
