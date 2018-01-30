Compartir
Las primeras opiniones sobre 'Black Panther' son increíblemente positivas: "La mejor película de Marvel"

Parece que Marvel tiene otro éxito a punto de llegar a los cines. Ya circulan por Internet las primeras opiniones sobre 'Black Panther' y son muy entusiastas. Siempre leemos reacciones positivas sobre las películas de superhéroes tras el primer pase aunque esta vez van un paso más allá; se habla de la mejor película de Marvel.

Se destaca el tono político del guion, la creación del mundo de Wakanda, se la compara con James Bond, se elogia el reparto y algo poco habitual, se aplaude la construcción del villano (Erik Killmonger, interpretado por Michael B. Jordan), hasta el punto de que algunos le señalan como el mejor antagonista del Universo Marvel. Cabe señalar que todavía no hay críticas, el embargo se mantiene hasta el día 6 de febrero, lo que hay son tuits de gente que ya ha visto el film, entre los que hay críticos pero también simplemente fans.

Chadwick Boseman protagoniza 'Black Panther', en cuyo reparto también figuran Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya —nominado al Óscar este año por 'Déjame salir' ('Get Out')—, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Andy Serkis y Martin Freeman, entre otros. La película, dirigida por Ryan Coogler ('Creed'), se estrena el 16 de febrero.

A continuación he seleccionado algunos de los mensajes publicados en Twitter:

