Las primeras opiniones sobre 'Black Panther' son increíblemente positivas: "La mejor película de Marvel"

Parece que Marvel tiene otro éxito a punto de llegar a los cines. Ya circulan por Internet las primeras opiniones sobre 'Black Panther' y son muy entusiastas. Siempre leemos reacciones positivas sobre las películas de superhéroes tras el primer pase aunque esta vez van un paso más allá; se habla de la mejor película de Marvel.

Se destaca el tono político del guion, la creación del mundo de Wakanda, se la compara con James Bond, se elogia el reparto y algo poco habitual, se aplaude la construcción del villano (Erik Killmonger, interpretado por Michael B. Jordan), hasta el punto de que algunos le señalan como el mejor antagonista del Universo Marvel. Cabe señalar que todavía no hay críticas, el embargo se mantiene hasta el día 6 de febrero, lo que hay son tuits de gente que ya ha visto el film, entre los que hay críticos pero también simplemente fans.

Chadwick Boseman protagoniza 'Black Panther', en cuyo reparto también figuran Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya —nominado al Óscar este año por 'Déjame salir' ('Get Out')—, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Andy Serkis y Martin Freeman, entre otros. La película, dirigida por Ryan Coogler ('Creed'), se estrena el 16 de febrero.

A continuación he seleccionado algunos de los mensajes publicados en Twitter:

Black Panther is the best Marvel Film ever made. Nothing compares to it. Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright steal the show. The visuals are incredible. Go see it. — Nate Brail (@NateBrail) 30 de enero de 2018

Black Panther looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date. A visual feast. Wakanda is amazingly realized, the antagonist actually has an arc with emotional motivations. Marvels most political movie. So good. #BlackPanther — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) 30 de enero de 2018

Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger is the MCU's best villain thus far. His comments on colonialism as well as his motivations defined on imperialism...yo... #BlackPanther #BlackPantherSoLit — Brandon Norwood (@bwood0824) 30 de enero de 2018

Y'all. Y'ALL. Y'ALL. #BlackPanther is everything I wanted and so much more. Ryan Coogler has changed game for MCU. My God. pic.twitter.com/12dfz0xKkk — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) 30 de enero de 2018

Ladies and gentlemen we have an AMAZING villain. #BlackPanther was so good I can’t breathe. AND DANAI GURIRA HOLY F@$&?!?!? I LOVE this movie. pic.twitter.com/eMOZTdIMQv — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) 30 de enero de 2018

It is 10:01pm PST and I am here to say that BLACK PANTHER is an excellent film with the most realistic Marvel villain. — Kendra James (@KendraJames_) 30 de enero de 2018

Wow. Black Panther is the best MCU movie ever. I’m not even being biased. This was by far the best marvel movie to date. #BlackPanther — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) 30 de enero de 2018

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) 30 de enero de 2018

If you don’t understand the power of representation, imagine growing up never seeing a superhero who looks like you. When American Girl dolls came out I always picked Addy who had to escape slavery. But now kids have #BlackPanther’s Nakia, Shuri and Okoye. Dope on many levels. — Natasha Alford 🇵🇷 (@NatashaSAlford) 30 de enero de 2018

Black Panther is the best MCU movie ever. I was blown away from start to finish and I’m not even being biased. This was by far the best marvel movie to date. Thank you, Ryan Coogler! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/8Qh0hlOYAb — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) 30 de enero de 2018

The story arc of Eric Killmonger will strike a heavy cord for every African-American who was raised here.



It puts tears in my eyes, made me grit my teeth and broke me before the credits.



Will discuss more on @FanBrosShow#BlackPanther — Mellow Marketer (@MellowMarketer) 30 de enero de 2018

BLACK PANTHER is not screwing around. By far the most political Marvel chapter, to the point I had to remind myself this is a Marvel movie. BLACK PANTHER is a movie with a lot to say.



Also, Michael B. Jordan ... damn — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) 30 de enero de 2018

#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves.



This world’s livelihood is in our blood. pic.twitter.com/FscW1hWbI6 — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) 30 de enero de 2018

#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T'Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. 💜🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/t9gG3DLuCL — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) 30 de enero de 2018

#marvel does it again with 'Black Panther'. Very impressed with the story and filmmaking. @michaelb4jordan absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki. Also @DanaiGurira kicks so much ass and I loved every second of it. Going to make serious $. pic.twitter.com/YBrg2x3Nnz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) 30 de enero de 2018

#BlackPanther is exceptional - the James Bond of the MCU. You've seen nothing like this in a superhero movie - it's bold, beautiful & intense, but there's a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done. It's 100% African & it is dope af. pic.twitter.com/Z77IjnIjf2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) 30 de enero de 2018

BLACK PANTHER is like a Marvel movie, but better. the action is predictably awful, but this is the first MCU film that has an actual sense of identity & history & musicality. Wakanda is alive. whole cast is great but the women (and the war rhinos) steal the show — Danai Gurira! — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) 30 de enero de 2018