Todas las películas y series que abandonan Netflix en octubre 2019
Netflix

Todas las películas y series que abandonan Netflix en octubre 2019

Entramos, o casi, en octubre y tras conocer las series y películas que llegarán a HBO, Movistar y Netflix llega la hora de saber qué licencias caducan. O lo que es lo mismo: todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en octubre de 2019.

Como siempre, en España tenemos pocas cosas que se vayan, al menos de momento. Destacan el 'Café Society', una de las últimas cintas de Woody Allen y todo un clásico moderno: Gladiator. Lo que sí que se nota es que Disney sigue moviendo ficha y, por lo menos en la parte latinoamericana, caducan un buen número de licencias de Star Wars y, sobre todo, series de Disney Channel como 'Hannah Montana' y 'Violetta', entre muchos otros.

Este listado es provisional y se irá actualizando a lo largo del mes.

Netflix España

  • 'Finders Keepers' (1/10)
  • 'Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown' (1/10)
  • 'Gladiator' (1/10)
  • 'Jessie' (2/10)
  • 'Tú a Londres y yo a California' (2/10)
  • 'Café Society' (3/10)
  • 'You Laugh but it's True' (4/10)
  • 'It was fifty years ago! The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper and Beyond' (4/10)
  • 'Detroit' (4/10)
  • 'Every Second Counts: The Story of the 2008 Crossfit Games' (6/10)
  • 'The Outstansding Woman' (8/10)
  • 'Secret Healer' (8/10)
  • 'LEGO: City' (14/10)
  • 'Solomon's Perjury' (14/10)
  • 'Modern Familiy' (14/10)
  • 'Haikyu!!' (25/10)
  • '¡No veas esto!' (26/10)

Netflix Latinoamérica

1 de octubre

  • 'The Nightmare'
  • 'Asthma'
  • 'The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young'
  • 'La Casa de al Lado'
  • 'La sangre del gallo'
  • 'Secrets of Emily Blair'
  • 'Bat Pat'
  • 'FantastiC'
  • 'My Horrible Boss'
  • 'John Wick'
  • 'OFFICE'
  • 'Cart'
  • 'How to Steal a Dog'
  • 'The Book of Eli'
  • 'Forever the Moment'
  • 'Blue Streak'
  • 'Whaterver it Takes'
  • 'Corazón valiente'
  • 'The Broken Tower'
  • 'Miracles from Heaven'
  • 'Triple Nine'

2 de octubre

Resto de octubre

  • 'You Laugh But it's True' (5/10)
  • 'It was fifty years ago today! The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper and Beyond' (5/10)
  • 'Green Room' (5/10)
  • 'Mamma Mia!' (5/10)
  • 'Every second counts: The Story of the 2008 Crossfit Games' (7/10)
  • 'The Outstanding Woman' (9/10)
  • 'Secret Healer' (9/10)
  • 'The Bible' (13/10)
  • 'LEGO: City' (15/10)
  • 'Solomon's Perjury' (15/10)
  • 'Junior Express' (15/10)
  • 'Border Security: America's Frontline' (15/10)
  • 'The O.C.' (15/10)
  • 'Bob Zoom' (15/10)
  • 'Shake it Up' (15/10)
  • 'Kickin' it' (15/10)
  • 'Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil' (15/10)
  • 'Austin and Ally' (15/10)
  • 'Good Luck Charlie'(15/10)
  • 'Violetta' (15/10)
  • 'Lost' (15/10)
  • 'Star vs. The Force of Evil' (15/10)
  • 'Jake and the Never Land Pirates' (15/10)
  • 'Lab Rats' (15/10)
  • 'Hannah Montana' (15/10)
  • 'Nexo Knights' (23/10)
  • 'Don't Watch This' (26/10)
  • 'Ready For Start' (28/10)
  • 'The Fall' (29/10)

