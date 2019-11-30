Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en diciembre 2019

Publicidad
Últimas horas de noviembre y mientras el plan de alguno que yo me sé (cof cof) es ponerse a ver 'El Irlandés', antes de eso toca conocer cuáles son las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en este próximo diciembre de 2019.
Tanto en España como en Latinoamérica, seguimos viendo cómo se rescinden las licencias de los títulos de Disney: 'Thor Ragnarok', 'The Clone Wars', 'Phineas y Ferb', 'Pesadilla antes de navidad' y 'Mary Poppins' son algunas de las series y películas que dejarán de estar disponibles durante el próximo mes.
Este catálogo es provisional, iremos actualizando según vayamos sabiendo más títulos
Netflix España
- 'Rezeta' (2/12)
- 'Swearnet Live' (3/12)
- 'Swearnet: The Movie' (3/12)
- 'Thor: Ragnarok' (4/12)
- 'Emoji La película' (5/14)
- 'Star Wars: The clone wars' (12/12)
- 'Doctora Juguetes' (12/12)
- 'Liv y Maddie' (12/12)
- 'Merlín' (14/12)
- 'Los verdaderos Cazafantasmas' (15/12)
- 'Sonic Boom' (19/12)
- 'The Real Football Factories' (28/12)
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de enero
- 'Digimon Fusion'
- 'The Good Wife'
- 'Bunks'
- 'Le sel de la terre'
- 'Rodeo & Juliet'
- 'King George'
- 'Merry Kissmas'
- 'My little lover'
- 'Stretch and Bobbito: Radio that changed lives'
- 'Angels in the Snow'
- Beyond Bollywood'
- 'The Spirit of Christmas'
- 'A Dogwalker's Christmas'
- 'How Sarah Got Her Wings'
- 'Too late'
- 'Newtown'
- 'Pokemon: The Series XYZ'
- 'National Treasure'
- 'National Treasure 2'
- 'Doc McStuffins'
- 'Equals'
- 'Bizaardvark'
- 'Bruce Almighty'
- 'UFOs: The Best Evidence Ever (Caught on tape)'
- 'Alien Autopsy: Fact or Fiction'
- 'Masaan'
- 'Teamo Supremo'
- 'The Boy'
- 'Genesis'
- 'Resident Evil'
- 'Conspiracy Theory: Did We Land on the Moon'
- 'Backtrack'
- 'Court'
- 'Star Wars'
- 'The Wave'
- 'Sofia the First: Once upon a Princess'
- 'Fishtronaut'
- 'Breaking the Magicians Code'
- 'Phineas y Ferb'
- 'Violetta en Concierto'
- 'Raven's Home'
- 'Andi Mack'
- 'Invincible'
- 'A Christmas Carol'
- 'The Princess Diaries'
- 'The Emperor's New Groove'
- 'Bears'
- 'Cinderella Man'
- 'The Santa Clause 2'
- 'The Santa Clause 3'
- 'The Muppet Christmas Carol'
- 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'
- 'Frozen: Nother Lights'
- 'Soy Luna en Concierto'
- 'Crazy Stupid Love'
- 'The Handmaiden'
- 'Dear John'
- 'Now You see Me'
- 'Now You see Me 2'
- 'The Shallows'
- 'The Angry Birds Movie'
- 'Ghostbusters'
- 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'
Resto de enero
- 'Pokemon Volcanion' (2/12)
- 'Who gets the Dog' (2/12)
- 'Pokemon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction' (2/12)
- 'Pokemon: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages' (2/12)
- 'Pokemon: XY' (2/12)
- 'Rezeta' (3/12)
- 'Dear White People' (3/12)
- 'Mary Poppins' (3/12)
- 'Marguerite' (4/12)
- 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' (4/12)
- 'Sam Was Here' (5/12)
- 'Our last tango' (5/12)
- 'Janis: Little Girl Blue' (5/12)
- 'Thank you for calling' (5/12)
- 'Bone Tomahawk' (5/12)
- 'Scribe' (5/12)
- 'Loomis Fargo' (6/12)
- 'Californication' (15/12)
- 'AD: Kingdom and Empire' (15/12)
- 'Merlin' (15/12)
- 'Call me Francis' (16/12)
- 'DuckTales' (17/12)
- 'Dance Academy' (20/12)
- 'The Real Football Factories' (29/12)
