Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en diciembre 2019
Netflix

Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en diciembre 2019

Últimas horas de noviembre y mientras el plan de alguno que yo me sé (cof cof) es ponerse a ver 'El Irlandés', antes de eso toca conocer cuáles son las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en este próximo diciembre de 2019.

Tanto en España como en Latinoamérica, seguimos viendo cómo se rescinden las licencias de los títulos de Disney: 'Thor Ragnarok', 'The Clone Wars', 'Phineas y Ferb', 'Pesadilla antes de navidad' y 'Mary Poppins' son algunas de las series y películas que dejarán de estar disponibles durante el próximo mes.

Este catálogo es provisional, iremos actualizando según vayamos sabiendo más títulos

Netflix España

  • 'Rezeta' (2/12)
  • 'Swearnet Live' (3/12)
  • 'Swearnet: The Movie' (3/12)
  • 'Thor: Ragnarok' (4/12)
  • 'Emoji La película' (5/14)
  • 'Star Wars: The clone wars' (12/12)
  • 'Doctora Juguetes' (12/12)
  • 'Liv y Maddie' (12/12)
  • 'Merlín' (14/12)
  • 'Los verdaderos Cazafantasmas' (15/12)
  • 'Sonic Boom' (19/12)
  • 'The Real Football Factories' (28/12)

Netflix Latinoamérica

1 de enero

  • 'Digimon Fusion'
  • 'The Good Wife'
  • 'Bunks'
  • 'Le sel de la terre'
  • 'Rodeo & Juliet'
  • 'King George'
  • 'Merry Kissmas'
  • 'My little lover'
  • 'Stretch and Bobbito: Radio that changed lives'
  • 'Angels in the Snow'
  • Beyond Bollywood'
  • 'The Spirit of Christmas'
  • 'A Dogwalker's Christmas'
  • 'How Sarah Got Her Wings'
  • 'Too late'
  • 'Newtown'
  • 'Pokemon: The Series XYZ'
  • 'National Treasure'
  • 'National Treasure 2'
  • 'Doc McStuffins'
  • 'Equals'
  • 'Bizaardvark'
  • 'Bruce Almighty'
  • 'UFOs: The Best Evidence Ever (Caught on tape)'
  • 'Alien Autopsy: Fact or Fiction'
  • 'Masaan'
  • 'Teamo Supremo'
  • 'The Boy'
  • 'Genesis'
  • 'Resident Evil'
  • 'Conspiracy Theory: Did We Land on the Moon'
  • 'Backtrack'
  • 'Court'
  • 'Star Wars'
  • 'The Wave'
  • 'Sofia the First: Once upon a Princess'
  • 'Fishtronaut'
  • 'Breaking the Magicians Code'
  • 'Phineas y Ferb'
  • 'Violetta en Concierto'
  • 'Raven's Home'
  • 'Andi Mack'
  • 'Invincible'
  • 'A Christmas Carol'
  • 'The Princess Diaries'
  • 'The Emperor's New Groove'
  • 'Bears'
  • 'Cinderella Man'
  • 'The Santa Clause 2'
  • 'The Santa Clause 3'
  • 'The Muppet Christmas Carol'
  • 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'
  • 'Frozen: Nother Lights'
  • 'Soy Luna en Concierto'
  • 'Crazy Stupid Love'
  • 'The Handmaiden'
  • 'Dear John'
  • 'Now You see Me'
  • 'Now You see Me 2'
  • 'The Shallows'
  • 'The Angry Birds Movie'
  • 'Ghostbusters'
  • 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

Resto de enero

  • 'Pokemon Volcanion' (2/12)
  • 'Who gets the Dog' (2/12)
  • 'Pokemon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction' (2/12)
  • 'Pokemon: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages' (2/12)
  • 'Pokemon: XY' (2/12)
  • 'Rezeta' (3/12)
  • 'Dear White People' (3/12)
  • 'Mary Poppins' (3/12)
  • 'Marguerite' (4/12)
  • 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' (4/12)
  • 'Sam Was Here' (5/12)
  • 'Our last tango' (5/12)
  • 'Janis: Little Girl Blue' (5/12)
  • 'Thank you for calling' (5/12)
  • 'Bone Tomahawk' (5/12)
  • 'Scribe' (5/12)
  • 'Loomis Fargo' (6/12)
  • 'Californication' (15/12)
  • 'AD: Kingdom and Empire' (15/12)
  • 'Merlin' (15/12)
  • 'Call me Francis' (16/12)
  • 'DuckTales' (17/12)
  • 'Dance Academy' (20/12)
  • 'The Real Football Factories' (29/12)

