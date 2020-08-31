Publicidad

Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en septiembre 2020
Netflix

Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en septiembre 2020

HOY SE HABLA DE

Publicidad

Suscríbete a Espinof

Publicidad

Sin comentarios

Agosto se nos escapa de las manos con sus últimas horas y mientras asoma septiembre (y sus novedades) por nuestras ventanas vamos a repasar todas las series, películas y documentales que abandonan Netflix durante los próximos 30 días.

En el catálogo español, nos encontramos con la marcha de una de las películas de terror más fascinantes de los últimos años: 'Un lugar tranquilo' de John Krasinsky. Por otro lado, en Latinoamérica, toca despedirse de varias películas de Marvel, como 'Los Vengadores', y Pixar, como 'Up'.

Este listado es provisional y está sujeto a cambios y actualizaciones.

Estrenos de Netflix en septiembre de 2020: 'El diablo a todas horas', 'Enola Holmes', 'Memorias de Idhún' y más
En Espinof
Estrenos de Netflix en septiembre de 2020: 'El diablo a todas horas', 'Enola Holmes', 'Memorias de Idhún' y más

Netflix España

Netflix Latinoamérica

1 de septiembre

¡Vengadores, uníos! En qué orden conviene ver todas las películas del Universo Marvel
En Espinof
¡Vengadores, uníos! En qué orden conviene ver todas las películas del Universo Marvel

Resto del mes

  • 'Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow' (2/9)
  • 'Whitney: Can I Be Me' (3/9)
  • Kid Kulafu (4/9)
  • 'Caregiver' (4/9)
  • 'Ang Tangingina' (4/9)
  • 'Full Speed' (5/9)
  • 'Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries' (6/9)
  • 'Tales of Irish Castles' (9/9)
  • 'Scandal' (25/9)
  • 'Once upon a time' (25/9)
  • 'Runaways' (25/9)

Espinof en Instagram

  • Peaky Blinders 🚬 . . #peakyblinders #series #netflix #thomasshelby
  • El Señor de los Anillos 😍 . . #señordelosanillos #peliculas #trilogiaseñordelosanillos
  • En el rodaje de 'Soy Leyenda'. . . #soyleyenda #iamlegend #película
  • Elijah Wood con el maquillaje Gollum 😱 . . #elseñordelosanillos #elijahwood #gollum
  • OZARK 💸 . . #series #netflix #ozark
Temas

Publicidad

Ver 0 comentarios

Publicidad

Publicidad

Temas de interés
Inicio

Explora en nuestros medios

Subir

Tecnología

Videojuegos

Entretenimiento

Gastronomía

Estilo de vida

Motor

Economía

Familia y Ocio

Latinoamérica

    Participamos en