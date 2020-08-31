Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en septiembre 2020

Publicidad
Agosto se nos escapa de las manos con sus últimas horas y mientras asoma septiembre (y sus novedades) por nuestras ventanas vamos a repasar todas las series, películas y documentales que abandonan Netflix durante los próximos 30 días.
En el catálogo español, nos encontramos con la marcha de una de las películas de terror más fascinantes de los últimos años: 'Un lugar tranquilo' de John Krasinsky. Por otro lado, en Latinoamérica, toca despedirse de varias películas de Marvel, como 'Los Vengadores', y Pixar, como 'Up'.
Este listado es provisional y está sujeto a cambios y actualizaciones.
Netflix España
- 'Whitney: Can I Be Me' (2/9)
- 'Un lugar tranquilo' (4/9)
- 'Tales of Irish Castles' (8/9)
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de septiembre
- 'Strawberry Shortcake: Serry Bitty Adventures'
- 'The Avengers'
- 'Holy Hell'
- 'Hostages'
- 'The Gunman'
- 'Who the F**k is that guy'
- 'Concrete Football'
- 'Incorruptible'
- 'The Lion Guard'
- 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'
- 'Thor'
- 'Inside Out'
- 'Mountain'
- 'Ant-Man'
- 'Carol'
- 'Thelma'
- 'The Perfect Day'
- 'The Road to Calvary'
- 'Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart'
- 'Salvados'
- 'The Incredibles'
- 'National Security'
- 'Big Eyes'
- 'Walk With Me'
- 'The Proposal'
- 'The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian'
- 'Surf's Up'
- 'Up'
- 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD'
- 'KC. Undercover'
- 'Sofia The First'
- 'Station 19'
- 'Cars'
- 'Cars 2'
- 'Grudge Match'
- 'Immortals'
- 'Gangster Squad'
- 'Finding Nemo'
- 'Finding Dory'
- 'The Roommate'
- 'The Lucky One'
- 'The Perfect Storm'
- 'Soul Surfer'
- 'DuckTales'
- 'Jackass Number Two'
- 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'
- 'Kids are Alright'
- 'Indecent Proposal'
- 'Catch Me if you can'
- 'Sleepless'
- 'Terminator: Genisys'
- 'El puntero'
- 'Miniforce'
- 'Empresses in the Palace'
- 'Hunter x Hunter: TheLast Mission'
Resto del mes
- 'Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow' (2/9)
- 'Whitney: Can I Be Me' (3/9)
- Kid Kulafu (4/9)
- 'Caregiver' (4/9)
- 'Ang Tangingina' (4/9)
- 'Full Speed' (5/9)
- 'Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries' (6/9)
- 'Tales of Irish Castles' (9/9)
- 'Scandal' (25/9)
- 'Once upon a time' (25/9)
- 'Runaways' (25/9)
