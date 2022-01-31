Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en febrero 2022
Netflix

Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en febrero 2022

Vamos despidiendo enero y, una vez sabidas las novedades y en vísperas del mes más corto del año, toca hacer el repaso de todas las series y películas que se despedirán del catálogo de Netflix este próximo febrero.

En el catálogo español quizás la baja más importante sea la de 'Molly's Game', el debut como director de Aaron Sorkin. Al otro lado del charco, toca decir adiós a piezas tan estimulantes como '10 Cloverfield Lane' o la notable serie de 'Spartacus'.

Netflix España

  • 'Molly's Game' (4/2)
  • 'Mercenary' (5/2)
  • 'The Third Charm' (5/2)
  • 'The Kirlian Frequency' (14/2)
  • 'My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic' (15/2)
  • 'Love for Ten: Generation of Youth' (16/2)
  • 'Z4' (21/2)
  • 'Loo Loo Kids: Johnny and Friends Musical Adventures' (28/2)
  • 'Calico Critters Mini Episodes Clover' (28/2)
  • 'Julius Jr.' (28/2)
  • 'Saimdang, Memoir of Colors' (28/2)
  • 'Terraformars' (28/2)

Netflix Latinoamérica

1 de febrero

Resto de febrero

