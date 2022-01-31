Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en febrero 2022

HOY SE HABLA DE
Vamos despidiendo enero y, una vez sabidas las novedades y en vísperas del mes más corto del año, toca hacer el repaso de todas las series y películas que se despedirán del catálogo de Netflix este próximo febrero.
En el catálogo español quizás la baja más importante sea la de 'Molly's Game', el debut como director de Aaron Sorkin. Al otro lado del charco, toca decir adiós a piezas tan estimulantes como '10 Cloverfield Lane' o la notable serie de 'Spartacus'.
Netflix España
- 'Molly's Game' (4/2)
- 'Mercenary' (5/2)
- 'The Third Charm' (5/2)
- 'The Kirlian Frequency' (14/2)
- 'My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic' (15/2)
- 'Love for Ten: Generation of Youth' (16/2)
- 'Z4' (21/2)
- 'Loo Loo Kids: Johnny and Friends Musical Adventures' (28/2)
- 'Calico Critters Mini Episodes Clover' (28/2)
- 'Julius Jr.' (28/2)
- 'Saimdang, Memoir of Colors' (28/2)
- 'Terraformars' (28/2)
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de febrero
- '10 Cloverfield Lane'
- 'Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls'
- 'The Addams Family'
- 'Aterrados'
- 'Bad Grandpa'
- 'Bad Grandpa .5'
- 'The Bounty Hunter'
- 'Cuerpo de élite'
- 'Deepwater Horizon'
- 'Dilwale'
- 'Disobedience'
- 'The Family Fang'
- 'Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works'
- 'The Firm'
- 'Free Fire'
- 'Happy New Year'
- 'Haraamkhor'
- 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'
- 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain'
- 'Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon'
- 'Jack and Jill'
- 'Jackass 3'
- 'Jackass 3.5'
- 'Kickboxer'
- 'Knowing'
- 'The Mirror has two faces'
- 'No Game No Life'
- 'The Opposite of Sex'
- 'Overlord'
- 'The Perfect Guy'
- 'Pixels'
- 'The Reconquest'
- 'Secret of the Nile'
- 'Shopkins'
- 'Show Dogs'
- 'Spartacus'
- 'Stuart Little'
- 'Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online'
Resto de febrero
- 'Mercenary' (5/2)
- 'Welcome to Marwen' (6/2)
- 'Mary, Queen of Scots' (6/2)
- 'The Kirlian Frequency' (15/2)
- 'My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic' (16/2)
- 'Tiempos de guerra' (16/2)
- 'Love for Ten: Generation of Youth' (17/2)
- 'Z4' (22/2)
