Publicidad

Todos los premiados en los Emmy 2020: lista de ganadores completa
Emmys

Todos los premiados en los Emmy 2020: lista de ganadores completa

HOY SE HABLA DE

Publicidad

Suscríbete a Espinof

Publicidad

Sin comentarios

La 72ª de los Emmy ha estado marcada por su celebración virtual debido a las restricciones causadas por la pandemia de coronavirus. Además, se perfilaba como una de las más igualadas de los últimos años y a continuación encontraréis la lista completa de ganadores:

COMEDIA

Creek

Mejor actor principal

Mejor actriz principal

Mejor actor secundario

  • Mahershala Ali ('Ramy')
  • Alan Arkin ('El método Kominsky')
  • Andre Braugher ('Brooklyn Nine-Nine')
  • Sterling K. Brown ('La maravillosa Sra. Maisel')
  • William Jackson Harper ('The Good Place')
  • Daniel Levy ('Schitt's Creek') (GANADOR)
  • Tony Shalhoub ('La maravillosa Sra. Maisel')
  • Kenan Thompson ('Saturday Night Live')

Mejor actriz secundaria

  • Alex Borstein ('La maravillosa Sra. Maisel')
  • D'Arcy Carden ('The Good Place')
  • Betty Gilpin ('GLOW')
  • Marin Hinkle ('La maravillosa Sra. Maisel')
  • Kate McKinnon ('Saturday Night Live')
  • Annie Murphy ('Schitt's Creek') (GANADORA)
  • Yvonne Orji ('Insecure')
  • Cecily Strong ('Saturday Night Live')

Mejor guion

  • Michael Schur ('The good place')
  • Tony McNamara ('The Great')
  • Daniel Levy ('Schitt’s Creek') (GANADOR)
  • David West Read ('Schitt’s Creek')
  • Sam Johnson y Chris Marcil ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')
  • Paul Simms ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')
  • Stefani Robinson ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')

Mejor dirección

  • Matt Shakman ('The Great')
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino ('The Marvelous Mrs Maisel')
  • Daniel Palladino ('The Marvelous Mrs Maisel')
  • Gail Mancuso ('Modern family')
  • Ramy Youssef ('Ramy')
  • Andrew Cividino y Dan Levy ('Schitt’s Creek') (GANADOR)
  • James Burrows ('Will & Grace')

Mejor comedia

Las 14 mejores series de Netflix en 2020 (hasta ahora)
En Espinof
Las 14 mejores series de Netflix en 2020 (hasta ahora)

DRAMA

Succession

Mejor actor principal

Mejor actriz principal

  • Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')
  • Olivia Colman ('The Crown')
  • Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve')
  • Laura Linney ('Ozark')
  • Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve')
  • Zendaya ('Euphoria')

Mejor actor secundario

  • Nicholas Braum ('Succession')
  • Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')
  • Kieran Culkin ('Succession')
  • Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show')
  • Giancarlo Esposito ('Better Call Saul')
  • Matthew Macfadyen ('Succession')
  • Bradley Whitford ('El cuento de la criada')
  • Jeffrey Wright ('Westworld')

Mejor actriz secundaria

  • Helena Bonham Carter ('The Crown')
  • Laura Dern ('Big Little Lies')
  • Julia Garner ('Ozark')
  • Thandie Newton ('Westworld')
  • Fiona Shaw ('Killing Eve')
  • Sarah Snook ('Succession')
  • Meryl Streep ('Big Little Lies')
  • Samira Wiley ('El cuento de la criada')

Mejor guion

  • Thomas Schnauz ('Better call Saul')
  • Gordon Smith ('Better call Saul')
  • Peter Morgan ('The Crown')
  • Chris Mundy ('Ozark')
  • John Shiban ('Ozark')
  • Miki Johnson ('Ozark')
  • Jesse Armstrong ('Succession')

Mejor dirección

  • Benjamin Caron ('The Crown')
  • Jessica Hobbs ('The Crown')
  • Lesli Linka Glatter ('Homeland')
  • Mimi Leder ('The Morning Show')
  • Alik Shakarov ('Ozark')
  • Ben Semanoff ('Ozark')
  • Andrij Parekh ('Succession')
  • Mark Mylod ('Succession')

Mejor drama

Las nueve mejores series de Amazon en 2020 (hasta ahora)
En Espinof
Las nueve mejores series de Amazon en 2020 (hasta ahora)

SERIE LIMITADA Y TV MOVIES

Watchmen

Mejor actor principal

Mejor actriz principal

Mejor actor secundario

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ('Watchmen') (GANADOR)
  • Jovan Adepo ('Watchmen')
  • Tituss Burgess ('Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy contra el reverendo')
  • Louis Gosset ('Watchmen')
  • Dylan McDermott ('Hollywood')
  • Jim Parsons ('Hollywood')

Mejor actriz secundaria

  • Uzo Aduba ('Mrs. America') (GANADORA)
  • Toni Collette ('Creedme')
  • Margo Martindale ('Mrs. America')
  • Jean Smart ('Watchmen')
  • Holland Taylor ('Hollywood')
  • Tracey Ullman ('Mrs. America')

Mejor guion

  • Tanya Barfield ('Mrs America')
  • Sally Rooney y Alice Birch ('Normal People')
  • Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon y Ayelet Waldman ('Creedme')
  • Anna Winger ('Unorthodox')
  • Damon Lindelof y Cord Jefferson ('Watchmen') (GANADORES)

Mejor dirección

  • Lynn Shelton ('Little fires everywhere')
  • Lenny Abrahamson ('Normal People')
  • Maria Schrader ('Unorthodox') (GANADORA)
  • Nicole Kassell ('Watchmen')
  • Steph Green ('Watchmen')
  • Stephen Williams ('Watchmen')

Mejor serie limitada

  • 'Little Fires Everywhere'
  • 'Mrs. America'
  • 'Creedme'
  • 'Unorthodox'
  • 'Watchmen'

Mejor película

  • 'American Son'
  • 'La estafa' (GANADORA)
  • 'Dolly Parton: Acordes del corazón - These Old Bones'
  • 'El camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'
  • 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy contra el reverendo'
Las 23 mejores series de 2020... hasta ahora
En Espinof
Las 23 mejores series de 2020... hasta ahora

VARIEDADES Y REALITIES

Mejor programa de competición

  • 'The Masked Singer'
  • 'Nailed It'
  • 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
  • 'Top Chef'
  • 'The Voice'

Mejor talk show

  • 'The Daily Show'
  • 'Full Frontal'
  • 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
  • 'Last Week Tonight' (GANADOR)
  • 'The Late Show'

Espinof en Instagram

  • "Se necesita valor para cambiar los corazones de la gente" . . #peliculas #greenbook #briancurrie
  • Harry Potter y Ron volviendo a Hogwarts... . . #harrypotter #hogwarts #ron
  • “Antes de cambiar el mundo, tienes que aceptar que tú también formas parte de él" . . #película #lossoñadores #bernardobertolucci
  • “Dices que quieres salvar el jazz. ¿Cómo vas a salvarlo si nadie lo escucha?”🎷 . . #lalaland #emmastone #ryangosling
  • El Señor de los Anillos 😍 . . #señordelosanillos #peliculas
Temas

Publicidad

Ver 0 comentarios

Publicidad

Publicidad

Temas de interés
Inicio

Explora en nuestros medios

Subir

Tecnología

Videojuegos

Entretenimiento

Gastronomía

Estilo de vida

Motor

Economía

Familia y Ocio

Latinoamérica

    Participamos en